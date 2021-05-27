YT Launches Core Model Versions of the Decoy & Adds EP8 Spec

May 27, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
YT Industried Decoy Core3 Live Uncaged

YT has restructured its Decoy range to fit within its new Core offerings of mountain bikes.

The change will apply to both the original Decoy (now called the Decoy MX) and the shorter travel Decoy 29. Along with these changes come some spec tweaks too including the introduction of Shimano's EP8 motor.

bigquotesThe Decoy is such a fun mountain bike. It will conquer any climb and let you collect air miles with plenty of steeze on your way back down the mountain. The MX version is directed at gravity mountain bikers who do not shy away from sending trail features, while the Decoy 29 offer the right balance of speed and climbing capability. Thanks to the EP8 motor our E-MTB is even more powerful and just waiting to take big hitters and explorers on an adventure.Markus Flossmann

Each bike will now be available in 3 specs - Core 4, Core 3 and Core 2. The details of each build are below:

YT Decoy MX / 29 Core 4


The Decoy 4 is made from a higher modulus carbon fibre than the rest of the Decoy range and it's the only full carbon fibre frame of the range for a lighter weight (about 1.2kg in size small). Fox provides the suspension with 38 Float Factory E-Bike+ fork and Float X2 Factory on the MX and 36 Float Factory E-Bike+ fork and Float DPS Factory on the 29.

A Shimano XT drivetrain transfers the power from the Shimano EP8 motor while Sram Code brakes slow everything down again. Other spec highlights include Crankbrothers Synthesis Alloy E-MTB I9 1/1 wheels.


YT Decoy MX / 29 Core 3


The Core 3 and Core 2 models both share the same HX carbon front triangle and aluminium rear triangle but the main difference between the two bikes comes in the specs. The Decoy MX Core 3 features the Fox 38 Performance Elite E-Bike+ fork paired with the Fox Float X Performance Elite rear shock, whereas the all-mountain orientated Decoy 29 Core 3 sports a Fox 36 Performance Elite E-Bike+ fork and Dox Float DPS Performance Elite rear shock.

It's a mix of Shimano and SRAM again in the groupset with an SLX drivetrain and SRAM Code R brakes. The wheels are Crankbrothers Synthesis Alloy E-MTB.

YT Decoy MX / 29 Core 2


The entry-level Decoy bikes feature the same carbon front triangle and aluminium rear triangle of the Decoy 3 but this time it's RockShox for the suspension with the MX version toting the Zeb R fork and the Super Deluxe Select rear shock while the Decoy 29 relies on a Yari RC and Deluxe Select. Both bikes feature a Shimano Deore drivetrain with Code R brakes and the same Crankbrothers Synthesis Alloy E-MTB wheels as the 3.

Pricing


YT Decoys can be pre-ordered now with a 10% deposit.

More info on all the specs, here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech eMTB Press Releases YT Industries


Must Read This Week
SRAM Produces Generative Design Prototype Cranks in Partnership with Autodesk
71030 views
Opinion: The Hot Chip Has Gone Cold - Flip Chips Don't Deliver
68910 views
Review: The Privateer Bikes 141 Is A Little Bike with Big Intentions
53025 views
Review: Vorsprung Secus Fork Air Spring Upgrade
52692 views
Spotted (Again): Prototype High Pivot Cannondale at Darkfest
48237 views
Review: 6 of the Best Tire Inserts Ridden & Rated
43392 views
Video: Bienvenido Aguado Lands 100ft Frontflip at Darkfest
41798 views
Slack Randoms: MTB Industry Trolling, Air Powered Bikes, Near Misses & More
34995 views

35 Comments

  • 12 0
 Still has the 540 battery. That's a disappointment considering most EP8 bikes are coming with 630's now. I see no real benefit to replacing my 2019 duck for this one at this point. The E8000 is plenty good, the frame is identical, everything else is cosmetic and parts you can change.
Also why use the Code brakes when you went with Shimano drivetrain? At this point if I ever trade up it will likely be for a Commencal Meta Power.
  • 3 5
 My 540watt battery has been totally adequate on my 2019 decoy. I ride in only boost and climb majority super steep rocky jank in the desert doing 1-3 hour rides. The 540 is a good mix of usable range and lightness. I’m glad they stuck with it.
  • 5 0
 @PHX77: It's not bad, but I'd prefer a 630. I ended up buying a spare 540 for certain rides.
  • 1 0
 @carters75: How much was that $$$
  • 1 0
 @chupicocconut: $699 from their website
  • 3 0
 700W battery coming soon...said YT 3 years ago...
  • 9 1
 can I pre-warranty claim my YT so I can get in line early for replacement parts?
  • 2 0
 Just buy 2, think smarter not harder
  • 1 3
 Get a bike not a moped, more riding, less warranty issues ;-)
  • 1 0
 Is there a ebike manufacturer that is known to have a low number of warranty issues? Seems like everyone I know has had some sort of motor/battery warranty issue. Some are resolved quickly, some take a long time. Issues don't seem to be specific to brands. And I'm talking about reputable mountain bike ebikes. Very curious, as reliability will be one of the major hurdles, if I ever pull the trigger on one.
  • 1 0
 @JDFF: I have nearly 4000 miles on my '19 Decoy. I haven't had 1 warranty issue to date knock on wood. Both the motor and frame have been bulletproof so far and I ride it hard.
Do expect to go through a lot of cassettes and chains with an ebike though.
  • 7 1
 Is it still a 500wh battery? If so, your report card says "YT has tried but has failed to grasp the key requirements. Likes to be the class clown, C-"
  • 8 0
 Bikes are fun
  • 3 0
 Here is all you need to know: comes with the same 540Wh proprietary YT battery and it Ships late November 21 if you're lucky. Good luck with that not for me.
  • 3 0
 Well at least I didn't have to sit thru another 30min marketing movie, just to find out the only new and improved thing on the Decoy was the Core spec scale and the price:/
  • 4 0
 Decoy flare has been sent up for DCA
  • 1 0
 Surprised he has been silent for this long
  • 2 1
 Still waiting for the tues I ordered in May. Atleast now they only take deposits. For the May order they have all my money - I should get interest if they hold it longer.
  • 1 0
 Ya know it's still May, right? And most bike companies are back-ordered due to supply issues. Either frames, parts, etc. This isn't a YT specific issue.
  • 1 0
 wait, May of 2020??
  • 1 0
 Isn’t it still May????
  • 3 1
 Available 2022. YAWN..... Ill keep my Bullit with the 630wh
  • 1 0
 Fortunately they didn't put the bike behind the trees!
  • 1 0
 This is Quackers!
  • 1 0
 So, new Tues next week?
  • 1 0
 there is a new Tuesday every week
  • 4 6
 Are ebikes really for core riders!? Do they stand for what riding is all about
  • 12 0
 I'd say that riding is all about having fun for the majority of riders, so yes.
  • 1 2
 @bigtim: Joke

Your head
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009722
Mobile Version of Website