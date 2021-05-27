YT Launches Core Model Versions of the Decoy & Adds EP8 Spec

YT has restructured its Decoy range to fit within its new Core offerings of mountain bikes.
The change will apply to both the original Decoy (now called the Decoy MX) and the shorter travel Decoy 29. Along with these changes come some spec tweaks too including the introduction of Shimano's EP8 motor.
|The Decoy is such a fun mountain bike. It will conquer any climb and let you collect air miles with plenty of steeze on your way back down the mountain. The MX version is directed at gravity mountain bikers who do not shy away from sending trail features, while the Decoy 29 offer the right balance of speed and climbing capability. Thanks to the EP8 motor our E-MTB is even more powerful and just waiting to take big hitters and explorers on an adventure.—Markus Flossmann
Each bike will now be available in 3 specs - Core 4, Core 3 and Core 2. The details of each build are below:YT Decoy MX / 29 Core 4
The Decoy 4 is made from a higher modulus carbon fibre than the rest of the Decoy range and it's the only full carbon fibre frame of the range for a lighter weight (about 1.2kg in size small). Fox provides the suspension with 38 Float Factory E-Bike+ fork and Float X2 Factory on the MX and 36 Float Factory E-Bike+ fork and Float DPS Factory on the 29.
A Shimano XT drivetrain transfers the power from the Shimano EP8 motor while Sram Code brakes slow everything down again. Other spec highlights include Crankbrothers Synthesis Alloy E-MTB I9 1/1 wheels.YT Decoy MX / 29 Core 3
The Core 3 and Core 2 models both share the same HX carbon front triangle and aluminium rear triangle but the main difference between the two bikes comes in the specs. The Decoy MX Core 3 features the Fox 38 Performance Elite E-Bike+ fork paired with the Fox Float X Performance Elite rear shock, whereas the all-mountain orientated Decoy 29 Core 3 sports a Fox 36 Performance Elite E-Bike+ fork and Dox Float DPS Performance Elite rear shock.
It's a mix of Shimano and SRAM again in the groupset with an SLX drivetrain and SRAM Code R brakes. The wheels are Crankbrothers Synthesis Alloy E-MTB.YT Decoy MX / 29 Core 2
The entry-level Decoy bikes feature the same carbon front triangle and aluminium rear triangle of the Decoy 3 but this time it's RockShox for the suspension with the MX version toting the Zeb R fork and the Super Deluxe Select rear shock while the Decoy 29 relies on a Yari RC and Deluxe Select. Both bikes feature a Shimano Deore drivetrain with Code R brakes and the same Crankbrothers Synthesis Alloy E-MTB wheels as the 3.Pricing
YT Decoys can be pre-ordered now with a 10% deposit.
More info on all the specs, here
.
35 Comments
Also why use the Code brakes when you went with Shimano drivetrain? At this point if I ever trade up it will likely be for a Commencal Meta Power.
Do expect to go through a lot of cassettes and chains with an ebike though.
Your head
Post a Comment