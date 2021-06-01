YT Launches Core Model Versions of the Izzo & Removes Grip Shift Lockout

We are really pleased with how the Izzo has been received by the mountain biking community. The Izzo looks sharp and feels it too. If you are the type of rider that likes long days on the saddle and values low weight and climbing capability on your long adventures, then this is the bike for you. The best thing about the Izzo: It will keep you smiling downhill too, thanks to the YT DNA.” — Markus Flossmann