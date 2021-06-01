YT Launches Core Model Versions of the Izzo & Removes Grip Shift Lockout

Just over a year after it launched the Izzo
, YT is rejigging its trail offering to fit its current Core model lineup.
The Izzo is the final bike in YT's range to slot into the new structure following the Jeffsy
, Capra
and Decoy
. As with the other bikes, YT has also taken the opportunity to run some updates on the details and spec of the bikes too. With the Izzo, this comes in the form of a higher modulus carbon option for the Core 4 and Core 3 models, while the Core 2 gets an aluminum rear end, a first for the Izzo range that used to be completely carbon apart from the rocker link.
Another noticeable change is the removal of the polarising grip shift lockout that the Izzo was released with on launch. We first saw this taken off on the Blaze special edition version that was released in February
but it has now been removed from across the range.
|We are really pleased with how the Izzo has been received by the mountain biking community. The Izzo looks sharp and feels it too. If you are the type of rider that likes long days on the saddle and values low weight and climbing capability on your long adventures, then this is the bike for you. The best thing about the Izzo: It will keep you smiling downhill too, thanks to the YT DNA.”—Markus Flossmann
Let's take a look at the new range in detail:YT Izzo Core 4 - €5,599, £4,999, $5,599
The Core 4 is the top-of-the-range model that is built from a higher modulus carbon fiber. Its suspension comes from Fox with the new 34 Float Factory fork and Float DPS shock
. SRAM provides the drivetrain with an X01 groupset including an extended 10-52T (520%) cassette. SRAM also completes the groupset with a pair of G2 RSC brakes. The wheels are DT Swiss XMC 1501 Splines and they are jacketed in Forecaster tires from Maxxis.YT Izzo Core 3 - €4,299, £3,899, $4,299
The Izzo Core 3 model shares the high modulus carbon frame of the Core 4 but with a slightly lower spec level of components. The Fox suspension is now Performance not Factory level and the groupset moves a rung down the SRAM ladder to GX level. It also shares a similar wheel set up with DT SWISS M 1900 Spline wheels combined with Forecaster tires.YT Izzo Core 2 - €3,399, £2,999, $3,399
The Izzo Core 2 introduces an aluminium swingarm for the first time to the range.The components are similar to the Core 3 with Performace level fox suspension, G2 brakes, DT SWISS M 1900 Spline wheels and Forecaster tires. The drivetrain moves from GX to NX level.
The bikes can be pre-ordered now with a 10% deposit for an expected October delivery. More info and full specs, here
.
