YT Launches Core Model Versions of the Izzo & Removes Grip Shift Lockout

Jun 1, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Just over a year after it launched the Izzo, YT is rejigging its trail offering to fit its current Core model lineup.

The Izzo is the final bike in YT's range to slot into the new structure following the Jeffsy, Capra and Decoy. As with the other bikes, YT has also taken the opportunity to run some updates on the details and spec of the bikes too. With the Izzo, this comes in the form of a higher modulus carbon option for the Core 4 and Core 3 models, while the Core 2 gets an aluminum rear end, a first for the Izzo range that used to be completely carbon apart from the rocker link.

Another noticeable change is the removal of the polarising grip shift lockout that the Izzo was released with on launch. We first saw this taken off on the Blaze special edition version that was released in February but it has now been removed from across the range.

bigquotesWe are really pleased with how the Izzo has been received by the mountain biking community. The Izzo looks sharp and feels it too. If you are the type of rider that likes long days on the saddle and values low weight and climbing capability on your long adventures, then this is the bike for you. The best thing about the Izzo: It will keep you smiling downhill too, thanks to the YT DNA.”Markus Flossmann

Let's take a look at the new range in detail:

YT Izzo Core 4 - €5,599, £4,999, $5,599


The Core 4 is the top-of-the-range model that is built from a higher modulus carbon fiber. Its suspension comes from Fox with the new 34 Float Factory fork and Float DPS shock. SRAM provides the drivetrain with an X01 groupset including an extended 10-52T (520%) cassette. SRAM also completes the groupset with a pair of G2 RSC brakes. The wheels are DT Swiss XMC 1501 Splines and they are jacketed in Forecaster tires from Maxxis.

YT Izzo Core 3 - €4,299, £3,899, $4,299


The Izzo Core 3 model shares the high modulus carbon frame of the Core 4 but with a slightly lower spec level of components. The Fox suspension is now Performance not Factory level and the groupset moves a rung down the SRAM ladder to GX level. It also shares a similar wheel set up with DT SWISS M 1900 Spline wheels combined with Forecaster tires.

YT Izzo Core 2 - €3,399, £2,999, $3,399


The Izzo Core 2 introduces an aluminium swingarm for the first time to the range.The components are similar to the Core 3 with Performace level fox suspension, G2 brakes, DT SWISS M 1900 Spline wheels and Forecaster tires. The drivetrain moves from GX to NX level.

The bikes can be pre-ordered now with a 10% deposit for an expected October delivery. More info and full specs, here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Trail Bikes YT Industries Yt Izzo


20 Comments

  • 5 0
 The Gripshift lockout wouldn't have been bad... if SRAM didn't cheap out and used metal internals instead of cheap, flimsy plastic that broke under normal usage. Pretty sure YT replaced that stupid Gripshit lockout at least once for every Izzo they sold that had it.
  • 3 0
 Are those the prices to your door or will other charges, tariffs, etc be applied on top?
  • 2 0
 a £5000 bike will cost £5800 for UK customers. f*ck Brexit!
  • 1 0
 @Jordmackay: I feel you! Ain't fair for anyone

#notoBrexit
  • 1 0
 @Jordmackay: jeez, and how did we end up in a world where the GX model of a D2C company is £4k?
  • 1 0
 There's also the matter of the cost of a box as well... which seems a little nuts if buying direct. Surely that is a cost that should be included.
  • 1 0
 @Jordmackay: are you sure that's right? Just checked their website and shipping is painful at €100, box at €20, import fees of €85.50. that was for the Blaze at £4k, as I couldn't find these Core models while I was supposed to be working
  • 1 0
 @mountainsofsussex: That is 100% correct. I emailed the British YT shop. Gutted as I want the new capra
  • 1 0
 @mountainsofsussex: keep clicking until final payment, it’ll jump considerably
  • 1 0
 Izzo got a lot of negative feedback early on, but after removal of the lockout this is one of my favorite bikes I have owned. Playful and efficient, great for Pisgah area riding.
  • 4 0
 Aaaandd gone
  • 1 0
 I'd jump all over this as a next bike, but really content with my heavily upgraded DB Release, that geometry and design is holding up really well.
  • 1 1
 The XC category is trending among PB and bike companies right now. Must be the Olympics.
  • 1 0
 The Olympics could be a factor for sure. But I think there are plenty of people out there riding xc type terrain and these new "down country" bikes are really versatile. Even if you don't race, these are good all around type bikes for a ton of trails.
  • 1 0
 @AndrewFleming: This, short travel bikes can do more and more so they are used by more people for more things.
  • 1 0
 But this is not an XC bike.
  • 1 0
 @TheJD: Yeah, you are right. It is a trail bike @130mm. I'm just shooting from the hip on PB comment section. Lol.
  • 1 0
 The Core 2 is an absolute steal at that price!
  • 1 0
 Yt still use press fit for their BB’s?
  • 1 4
 I don’t know what any of those numbers mean?

