YT Launches Limited Edition Izzo Blaze With Longer Fork & No Grip Shift

Feb 4, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

When YT first launched the Izzo in April last year, it marked a new direction for the brand. YT originally defined itself with a range of gravity-fed sleds and, although it had been slowly slipping towards shorter travel frames from Tues to Capra to Jeffsy, it never had a bike you could describe as out-and-out trail.

The Izzo changed all that with 130mm front and rear, a focus on agility and efficiency and, most strikingly, a grip shift lockout for the rear shock. Now, based on customer feedback, YT is launching a new version of the Izzo that pushes it slightly back in the direction of the rest of YT's range. The Izzo Blaze is an upforked version of the Izzo that also does away with that remote lockout and comes with a more gravity-focussed spec.

This RockShox Pike Ultimate boosts the Izzo Blaze's front travel up to 140mm

The front travel now sits at 140mm with a RockShox Pike Ultimate fork. This increase in travel comes hand in hand with a slacker bike. The head angle and seat tube angle have both lost half a degree to sit at 65.5°/66° and 76.5°/77° respectively, depending on where the flip-chip is.

The Fox suspension is gone and with it the RockShox Sprint grip shift lockout, making for a less cluttered cockpit

There are some other changes in the spec too. The Izzo Blaze benefits from the Eagle Expansion, which means it now has a biggest cassette cog of 52T and an increased range. The low tread pattern Maxxis Forecaster tires have also been replaced Minion tires front and rear. Finally, the rear shock is now RockShox (all models of the Izzo up to this point have used Fox suspension) and it comes without the remote lockout, which makes for a neater cockpit.

There are plenty of other spec tweaks here including an extended gear range and beefier tires

bigquotesAs a direct-to-consumer brand, we are constantly listening to the feedback the YT Family gives us. We are always looking for opportunities to improve our products. The Izzo Blaze itself is a result of direct feedback we have received since the launch last April. The Blaze model range offers riders from all riding backgrounds a high-end riding experience.Markus Flossmann

As we've seen recently with the Shred spec Capra and Decoy as well as raw aluminum versions of the Capra in 29inch and 27.5 inch wheels, YT is keeping this one a limited edition and will be producing just 250 bikes for the Europe & Israel market and 250 for the USA, Canada & Australia market. The bike weighs 13.7kg / 30.2 lb and is priced at €3,999 EUR, £3,599 GBP, $3,999 USD, $5,399 CAD.

YT is also launching Blaze versions of the Jeffsy and Capra. Info on those bikes from YT is below:

YT Jeffsy Blaze


"The Jeffsy is every rider’s best friend. Like riding challenging enduro trails AND churning out hundreds of meters of altitude in a day? Then Jeffsy will have you covered. The modern all-mountain geometry and carbon frame is available in sizes S to XXL. The Twotone Silver color will turn heads on the trails and is limited to 150 bikes both in the US and the rest of the world respectively. The Jeffsy Blaze 29 build enables a playful and exhilarating experience up and down the mountain. Thanks to 150mm travel front and rear courtesy of the RockShox Lyrik Ultimate fork and RockShox SuperDeluxe Ultimate rear shock this all-mountain machine will deal with every rock and root in its path. Additionally, the DT Swiss M 1900 Spline wheelset and Maxxis Minion DHF and DHR II tires guarantee maximum grip when needed. The 12-speed SRAM GX Eagle 52T and its extended range allow for improved climbing abilities while SRAM G2 RSC brakes provide perfect modulation and braking power. The package includes the YT Postman dropper post, Renthal Fatbar 35, and Sensus Lite grips.

Weight: 14.2 kg
Price: €3,999 EUR, £3,599 GBP, $3,999 USD, $5,399 CAD

YT Capra Blaze


"The GOAT is the most popular YT bike and ideal for big hitters! The Capra Blaze 29 is available in frame sizes M to XXL and caters to the needs of bike park rats and enduro enthusiasts alike. The ‘Blaze’ model variation enables maximum adjustability and 170mm of travel thanks to the RockShox Zeb Ultimate fork up front and RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate shock in the rear. This gravity-greedy bike excels on the downhill and will overcome any obstacle with ease while the SRAM Code RSC brakes offer the perfect modulation and braking power you need. Despite its downhill focus, this enduro rig is a capable climber, and the new 12-speed SRAM GX Eagle 52T with its greater range improves the uphill characteristics. Big jumps and highly technical terrain require wheels and tires that live up to heavy-duty riding and big impacts. The DT Swiss E 1900 Spline wheelset and Maxxis Assegai and Minion DHR II tire setup do just that. The package is completed with the YT Postman dropper post, Renthal Fatbar 35, and Sensus Swayze grips."

Weight: 15.0 kg
Price:€3,999 EUR, £3,599 GBP, $3,999 USD, $5,399 CAD

More info, here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Trail Bikes Myth Cycles Yt Izzo


72 Comments

  • 66 3
 What YT really meant was, "This is the bike we came up with given the components we were able to find. We know it's not the usual spec, so we're calling it a special edition."
  • 19 2
 Hearing a lot of negativity but at £3599 that's a big value spec. They will all sell guaranteed
  • 10 2
 @stefkears: Add another £680 if you actually want it to arrive at your door.
  • 1 0
 I don't think so, I reckon they were trying to break into a less gravity market, and have something positioned a bit further from Jeffsy. Personally the standard bike would fit me very nicely as the lighter bike in a 2 bike fleet with the Mega doing enduro duties. The Blaze might be a bit too enduro as a second bike for me. And would steal Jeffsy sales for YT.
  • 1 0
 @Abite: yep pushes it up to £4278 all in!
  • 5 0
 Chef's special.
  • 7 0
 @Abite: ouch.....momentarily forgot Brexit was a thing. I change my former statement; good value for Europe and the US haha
  • 4 0
 I think this is a more compelling spec that the existing Comp or Pro versions. It's essentially a "Lunch Ride" version of the Izzo for folks who want to push a little more downhill. Slacker HTA, more travel up front, gripper tires, better brakes. The lockout as implemented on the Izzo was problematic, and many users ditched it out of the box. There's also lots of people disappointed with the Forecasters as a front tire. You get the same wheelset as the comp version, but with an XD driver and lighter 10-52 cassette instead of the HG.

Big additional bonus: it's in stock for shipment (US), which is something that can't be said for the rest of the Izzo lineup.
  • 1 0
 @slippynicky: lol , chefs special
  • 2 0
 @stefkears: you are paying 4k € and getting the wheels that base model has, absolute value
  • 3 0
 That's a cheap shot. These look really well-specced and more in line with how a lot of riders would want them anyway. Good job I don't need a new bike or the Brexit pricing clusterfuck would be very frustrating.
  • 2 0
 what I don't get is the VAT part. You pay tax in the country where you are going to use the product. When I lived in Taiwan I ordered stuff from the UK and Europe all the time and never paid VAT.
Now the UK is not in the EU, why is VAT still being applied at point of sale in Germany? Surely it should be a VAT free sale, and then taxes added on as it is imported.
One would still have to pay VAT at 20% but the import taxes would be a tad less I think, being based on the net cost of the bike, not the cost plus 20%.
Another thing pissing me off is the tax rate at 14%. Ebikes only have to pay 6%. WTF. That's a booboo by the UK government.

Basically, total bollocks.
  • 2 0
 @stefkears: Welcome to the third world Wink
  • 13 0
 "Limited availability Izzo" would have been better...
  • 12 1
 Capra is still same, what a shame
  • 1 0
 What would you change on it?
  • 5 0
 @neimbc: seat angle steeper, head angle slacker, longer over all
  • 9 1
 @neimbc: 0.1 degree slacker HTA, 0.1 degree steeper STA, and increase reach by 500mm on the small
  • 1 0
 @neimbc: it's been 3 or 4 years since it came out. I'm even fine with a steeper sta, capra is way behind the game rn
  • 3 1
 and the cracking seatstay issue
  • 6 0
 @neimbc: What the guys above are trying to say is "water bottle"
  • 1 0
 @neimbc: I'd start with updating the 2017 geometry.
  • 1 0
 @cxfahrer: eigentlich nur den Sitzwinkel steiler. Fürs Wassertal reichen vorne auch immer noch 65° ;-)
  • 1 0
 @WY228: Yeah I would have been with just adjusting the heat tube and seat tube angles.
  • 10 1
 I thought Scot had patented the water trough to keep your rear shock cool with muddy water?
  • 10 0
 Pre order now for 2023 delivery
  • 4 0
 XDDDD
  • 7 0
 "As a direct-to-consumer brand, we are constantly listening to the feedback the YT Family gives us."
– lets make it a limited edition with 250 bikes.. Very customer-orientated..
  • 9 0
 "The downhillers downcountry bike" LOL
  • 4 0
 It's a niche within a niche
  • 1 0
 100% downcountry bike.
  • 8 0
 So basically it’s the: we ran out of components so this is what we found on CRC edition.
  • 1 0
 Are they even available in the UK at the moment?
Seen people on the YT UK Facebook page saying that they have had to have replacement bolts sent to friends in Europe, and then they have posted them to the UK for them.
Great bikes but s41t service, that said I still love my 2016 Capra AL comp and not felt any need to part with it yet.
I look at the prices for a new one and feel like I was lucky to have purchased my one with the speck it had for the price.
  • 1 0
 I spoke to them last week and they said they are not currently shipping to the UK. Probably why the shipping date is May. I wonder if they are shipping to the EU now.
  • 4 0
 Ah yes another direct consumer brand that started with budget-ish bikes and now they will just start selling 4K + bikes.
  • 3 0
 I've tried for so long to NOT BE a YT fanboy, this is making it increasingly difficult
  • 3 0
 All blaze models are showing in stock in the USA. Yet I’m still waiting on my Capra Pro Race I ordered in November
  • 3 0
 Nov '19 or Nov'20?
  • 2 0
 @Hugamo: November of ‘82
  • 3 0
 Order now, pray ages for delivery.
How many people is still waiting for their 2020 orders?
  • 1 0
 I canceled my 2020 Izzo order after they pushed the date out twice, and got messed around by customer services. Got a refund and bought a Cotic FlareMax instead. It arrived less than 3 weeks after the order Smile
  • 2 0
 Great looking bike, but 30.2lb is pretty heavy for a downcountry bike. A downcountry bike with that travel should weight sub-27lbs.
  • 1 0
 It's a trail bike. It's got 130mm rear travel and 140mm front. It's a really good weight for that. Downcountry bikes should be 100-110mm rear travel, I believe. And I agree with your suggested weight.
  • 3 0
 EXO+ for the Jeffsy and DD for the Capra required for a proper Blazing.
  • 2 0
 Ditching the flaky grip shift for the PTU shock will at least relieve the call load on their non existent customer service.
  • 3 3
 WHERE'S THE BEEF???


Zero innovation. No EP8 in the Decoy Range. No mullet Tues. No new Capra.

YT is no longer YT. It is now Old Talent that has went out into the pasture to die!
  • 2 2
 Not sure if you've checked their website but demand far outweighs supply. They simply don't need any of those things to sell bikes. They likely have a pipeline of changes in the works but why do that now given the market?
  • 2 0
 @ryan83: the bike boom isn't going to last forever. Once things normalize core buyers will have no interest in their re-colored bikes with old geometry. Bikes are selling well right now because people take whatever they can get their hands on. Once that demand dries up, well...

Even with record sales you have to keep innovating. Hasn't stopped the rest of the industry from pushing out great new updates (Commencal, Canyon, etc.)
  • 2 0
 @ryan83: Because that is who they have always been. Offering riders innovative bikes at good prices. That is fine if their new strategy is just to maintain the status quo and cash in on sales with aging bikes but that is not what they have always been about and the tip of the spear riders are looking elsewhere as we speak. The strategy of which you speak makes sense if you are a normal corporate bike brand. Welcome to the club YT!
  • 3 0
 Blaze it up bruh
  • 3 0
 Ohhh that's pretty huh.
  • 2 0
 Izzo Blaze is a good looking bike.
  • 2 0
 I have an Izzo and its shit ! Izzo, more like Jizzo
  • 1 0
 What’s wrong with yours? Something up with the frame or the components?
  • 1 3
 YT Q? You make up the bikes reality, does it exist? The believers will gather to reinforce the concept of this alleged bike. Shirts will read YT Q sent me. Will we ever see the bike? The components spec will be based on the believers "research." Some may even come with a Lauf fork and Cane Creek shock that was actually manufactured in Russia, the pedals of course Fookers built of a top secret composite that is actually from the Fook kingdom from a galaxy near Signus X. YT Q will be available at some pizzerias this fall.
  • 3 1
 Capra is starting to be the grandpa of mountainbikes.
  • 1 1
 I was really hoping to replace my jeffsy, but the weight is unacceptable. I like the idea of the Izzo Blaze, but why make a light trailbike so heavy. No new-bikeday for me.
  • 2 1
 Where the heck is the new Capra?? By my understanding they were due to release it.
  • 1 0
 My brain when I see this bike model name: "H to the izz-O, V to the izz-A."
  • 1 0
 Uhhh yeah I’d rather have the optic.
  • 1 0
 That's a slick looking rig, well done!
  • 2 0
 hey look a Norco optic
  • 1 0
 I'd love to that the IZZO for a rip!
  • 1 0
 I blazed my Izzo out when I got it last year.
  • 1 0
 aaaand its gone
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



