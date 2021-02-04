YT Launches Limited Edition Izzo Blaze With Longer Fork & No Grip Shift

This RockShox Pike Ultimate boosts the Izzo Blaze's front travel up to 140mm

The Fox suspension is gone and with it the RockShox Sprint grip shift lockout, making for a less cluttered cockpit

There are plenty of other spec tweaks here including an extended gear range and beefier tires

As a direct-to-consumer brand, we are constantly listening to the feedback the YT Family gives us. We are always looking for opportunities to improve our products. The Izzo Blaze itself is a result of direct feedback we have received since the launch last April. The Blaze model range offers riders from all riding backgrounds a high-end riding experience. — Markus Flossmann

YT Jeffsy Blaze

"The Jeffsy is every rider’s best friend. Like riding challenging enduro trails AND churning out hundreds of meters of altitude in a day? Then Jeffsy will have you covered. The modern all-mountain geometry and carbon frame is available in sizes S to XXL. The Twotone Silver color will turn heads on the trails and is limited to 150 bikes both in the US and the rest of the world respectively. The Jeffsy Blaze 29 build enables a playful and exhilarating experience up and down the mountain. Thanks to 150mm travel front and rear courtesy of the RockShox Lyrik Ultimate fork and RockShox SuperDeluxe Ultimate rear shock this all-mountain machine will deal with every rock and root in its path. Additionally, the DT Swiss M 1900 Spline wheelset and Maxxis Minion DHF and DHR II tires guarantee maximum grip when needed. The 12-speed SRAM GX Eagle 52T and its extended range allow for improved climbing abilities while SRAM G2 RSC brakes provide perfect modulation and braking power. The package includes the YT Postman dropper post, Renthal Fatbar 35, and Sensus Lite grips.

YT Capra Blaze

"The GOAT is the most popular YT bike and ideal for big hitters! The Capra Blaze 29 is available in frame sizes M to XXL and caters to the needs of bike park rats and enduro enthusiasts alike. The ‘Blaze’ model variation enables maximum adjustability and 170mm of travel thanks to the RockShox Zeb Ultimate fork up front and RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate shock in the rear. This gravity-greedy bike excels on the downhill and will overcome any obstacle with ease while the SRAM Code RSC brakes offer the perfect modulation and braking power you need. Despite its downhill focus, this enduro rig is a capable climber, and the new 12-speed SRAM GX Eagle 52T with its greater range improves the uphill characteristics. Big jumps and highly technical terrain require wheels and tires that live up to heavy-duty riding and big impacts. The DT Swiss E 1900 Spline wheelset and Maxxis Assegai and Minion DHR II tire setup do just that. The package is completed with the YT Postman dropper post, Renthal Fatbar 35, and Sensus Swayze grips."