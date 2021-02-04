YT Launches Limited Edition Izzo Blaze With Longer Fork & No Grip Shift

When YT first launched the Izzo in April last year
, it marked a new direction for the brand. YT originally defined itself with a range of gravity-fed sleds and, although it had been slowly slipping towards shorter travel frames from Tues to Capra to Jeffsy, it never had a bike you could describe as out-and-out trail.
The Izzo changed all that with 130mm front and rear, a focus on agility and efficiency and, most strikingly, a grip shift lockout for the rear shock. Now, based on customer feedback, YT is launching a new version of the Izzo that pushes it slightly back in the direction of the rest of YT's range. The Izzo Blaze is an upforked version of the Izzo that also does away with that remote lockout and comes with a more gravity-focussed spec.
The front travel now sits at 140mm with a RockShox Pike Ultimate fork. This increase in travel comes hand in hand with a slacker bike. The head angle and seat tube angle have both lost half a degree to sit at 65.5°/66° and 76.5°/77° respectively, depending on where the flip-chip is.
The Fox suspension is gone and with it the RockShox Sprint grip shift lockout, making for a less cluttered cockpit
There are some other changes in the spec too. The Izzo Blaze benefits from the Eagle Expansion
, which means it now has a biggest cassette cog of 52T and an increased range. The low tread pattern Maxxis Forecaster tires have also been replaced Minion tires front and rear. Finally, the rear shock is now RockShox (all models of the Izzo up to this point have used Fox suspension) and it comes without the remote lockout, which makes for a neater cockpit.
There are plenty of other spec tweaks here including an extended gear range and beefier tires
|As a direct-to-consumer brand, we are constantly listening to the feedback the YT Family gives us. We are always looking for opportunities to improve our products. The Izzo Blaze itself is a result of direct feedback we have received since the launch last April. The Blaze model range offers riders from all riding backgrounds a high-end riding experience.—Markus Flossmann
As we've seen recently with the Shred spec Capra and Decoy
as well as raw aluminum versions of the Capra in 29inch
and 27.5 inch wheels
, YT is keeping this one a limited edition and will be producing just 250 bikes for the Europe & Israel market and 250 for the USA, Canada & Australia market. The bike weighs 13.7kg / 30.2 lb and is priced at €3,999 EUR, £3,599 GBP, $3,999 USD, $5,399 CAD.
YT is also launching Blaze versions of the Jeffsy and Capra. Info on those bikes from YT is below:YT Jeffsy Blaze
"The Jeffsy is every rider’s best friend. Like riding challenging enduro trails AND churning out hundreds of meters of altitude in a day? Then Jeffsy will have you covered. The modern all-mountain geometry and carbon frame is available in sizes S to XXL. The Twotone Silver color will turn heads on the trails and is limited to 150 bikes both in the US and the rest of the world respectively. The Jeffsy Blaze 29 build enables a playful and exhilarating experience up and down the mountain. Thanks to 150mm travel front and rear courtesy of the RockShox Lyrik Ultimate fork and RockShox SuperDeluxe Ultimate rear shock this all-mountain machine will deal with every rock and root in its path. Additionally, the DT Swiss M 1900 Spline wheelset and Maxxis Minion DHF and DHR II tires guarantee maximum grip when needed. The 12-speed SRAM GX Eagle 52T and its extended range allow for improved climbing abilities while SRAM G2 RSC brakes provide perfect modulation and braking power. The package includes the YT Postman dropper post, Renthal Fatbar 35, and Sensus Lite grips.
Weight: 14.2 kg
Price: €3,999 EUR, £3,599 GBP, $3,999 USD, $5,399 CADYT Capra Blaze
"The GOAT is the most popular YT bike and ideal for big hitters! The Capra Blaze 29 is available in frame sizes M to XXL and caters to the needs of bike park rats and enduro enthusiasts alike. The ‘Blaze’ model variation enables maximum adjustability and 170mm of travel thanks to the RockShox Zeb Ultimate fork up front and RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate shock in the rear. This gravity-greedy bike excels on the downhill and will overcome any obstacle with ease while the SRAM Code RSC brakes offer the perfect modulation and braking power you need. Despite its downhill focus, this enduro rig is a capable climber, and the new 12-speed SRAM GX Eagle 52T with its greater range improves the uphill characteristics. Big jumps and highly technical terrain require wheels and tires that live up to heavy-duty riding and big impacts. The DT Swiss E 1900 Spline wheelset and Maxxis Assegai and Minion DHR II tire setup do just that. The package is completed with the YT Postman dropper post, Renthal Fatbar 35, and Sensus Swayze grips."
Weight: 15.0 kg
Price:€3,999 EUR, £3,599 GBP, $3,999 USD, $5,399 CAD
More info, here
.
Big additional bonus: it's in stock for shipment (US), which is something that can't be said for the rest of the Izzo lineup.
Now the UK is not in the EU, why is VAT still being applied at point of sale in Germany? Surely it should be a VAT free sale, and then taxes added on as it is imported.
One would still have to pay VAT at 20% but the import taxes would be a tad less I think, being based on the net cost of the bike, not the cost plus 20%.
Another thing pissing me off is the tax rate at 14%. Ebikes only have to pay 6%. WTF. That's a booboo by the UK government.
Basically, total bollocks.
– lets make it a limited edition with 250 bikes.. Very customer-orientated..
Seen people on the YT UK Facebook page saying that they have had to have replacement bolts sent to friends in Europe, and then they have posted them to the UK for them.
Great bikes but s41t service, that said I still love my 2016 Capra AL comp and not felt any need to part with it yet.
I look at the prices for a new one and feel like I was lucky to have purchased my one with the speck it had for the price.
How many people is still waiting for their 2020 orders?
Zero innovation. No EP8 in the Decoy Range. No mullet Tues. No new Capra.
YT is no longer YT. It is now Old Talent that has went out into the pasture to die!
Even with record sales you have to keep innovating. Hasn't stopped the rest of the industry from pushing out great new updates (Commencal, Canyon, etc.)
