YT Industries Launches Limited Edition, Shorter Travel Izzo Uncaged 7

YT has announced a new version of its Izzo trail bike that slices the rear travel from 130mm down to 120mm.
All 3 Core models of the Izzo currently share 130mm of travel
front and rear and last year YT launched the Blaze edition that upped the fork travel to 140mm and dropped the grip shift lockout.
Now, the German direct sales brand has taken things the other way and released a shorter travel version of the bike called the Izzo Uncaged 7.
The new Uncaged model is aimed to offer more of an XC feel than the standard Izzo and that is no doubt helped by the fact that this is the lightest full suspension bike YT has ever released, tipping the scales at 11.4kg/25.1lbs (size S).
Nothing has changed about the frame but it is specced with a shorter shock - the RockShox SIDLuxe Ultimate has a 50mm stroke, 5mm shorter than on the Core models, which translates to 10mm less at the rear wheel. The shock is paired with a SID Ultimate fork that matches the 120mm rear travel. This is the only bike in the range to offer SID suspension with the Core models all running Fox 34s and the Blaze running a Pike. Unlike on the Blaze or Core models, riders can still lock out the front and rear suspension thanks to the SRAM TwistLoc Full Sprint remote.
The Izzo Uncaged 7 is the only YT model to use SID suspension
The changes in travel have also slightly altered the geometry with reaches growing by 3-4mm in each size, and the seat and head tube angles steepening by 0.4°. As the frame has remained unchanged, the rest of the numbers remain generally in line with the Core models. The full geometry chart is below:
The rest of the spec definitely points to the platform's increased cross country intentions with a SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS groupset, DT Swiss XCR 1200 Spline wheels and Maxxis Rekon Race tires. The full spec is below:
The bike's XC intentions are backed by it's racy spec
The Izzo Uncaged is limited to a total of 300 bikes sized S to XXL with the majority being offered in Europe and North America priced at: €6,999 / £5,999 / $7,499 USD / $10,499 CAD. More info, here
.
44 Comments
Isn’t the best idea, in terms of innovation IMHO. They adapt a robust frame with lightweight parts, and probably it works, but, nothing new here... the HA is steeper, the bike maintain the same kinematics, and the frame could be a little overweighted for XC, and for 2022 over 66 is outdated I guess
Plus, the suspension kinematics has been designed for trail riding, not for hours of smashing pedals
RM and TR have changed the scene... YT, nice try but it doesn't seem like anything new to me
