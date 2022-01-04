close
YT Industries Launches Limited Edition, Shorter Travel Izzo Uncaged 7

Jan 4, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  

YT has announced a new version of its Izzo trail bike that slices the rear travel from 130mm down to 120mm.

All 3 Core models of the Izzo currently share 130mm of travel front and rear and last year YT launched the Blaze edition that upped the fork travel to 140mm and dropped the grip shift lockout. Now, the German direct sales brand has taken things the other way and released a shorter travel version of the bike called the Izzo Uncaged 7.


The new Uncaged model is aimed to offer more of an XC feel than the standard Izzo and that is no doubt helped by the fact that this is the lightest full suspension bike YT has ever released, tipping the scales at 11.4kg/25.1lbs (size S).

Nothing has changed about the frame but it is specced with a shorter shock - the RockShox SIDLuxe Ultimate has a 50mm stroke, 5mm shorter than on the Core models, which translates to 10mm less at the rear wheel. The shock is paired with a SID Ultimate fork that matches the 120mm rear travel. This is the only bike in the range to offer SID suspension with the Core models all running Fox 34s and the Blaze running a Pike. Unlike on the Blaze or Core models, riders can still lock out the front and rear suspension thanks to the SRAM TwistLoc Full Sprint remote.

The Izzo Uncaged 7 is the only YT model to use SID suspension

The changes in travel have also slightly altered the geometry with reaches growing by 3-4mm in each size, and the seat and head tube angles steepening by 0.4°. As the frame has remained unchanged, the rest of the numbers remain generally in line with the Core models. The full geometry chart is below:


The rest of the spec definitely points to the platform's increased cross country intentions with a SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS groupset, DT Swiss XCR 1200 Spline wheels and Maxxis Rekon Race tires. The full spec is below:


The bike's XC intentions are backed by it's racy spec

The Izzo Uncaged is limited to a total of 300 bikes sized S to XXL with the majority being offered in Europe and North America priced at: €6,999 / £5,999 / $7,499 USD / $10,499 CAD. More info, here.



44 Comments

  • 14 0
 Great, now i'll have to add another sticker to the back of my car to describe what kind of life I live along with the whole stick family.
  • 1 0
 This snappy bike will snap so no need for new stickers
  • 10 0
 They really take this living uncaged thing seriously. Like we get it, fidlocks are neat, but damn.
  • 5 0
 Is this what happens when there is a shortage on the shock they need so they order 300 with 5mm shorter stroke and rebrand it?
  • 13 8
 Who would want less travel here?
  • 19 5
 People who want to find the limit more often (ie the fun zone).
  • 13 0
 because the SID fork only comes in 120mm - and if you want a lightweight Rockshox/sram build, thats what you are getting. Seems a bit of a fudge, but it brings it into line with the obvious competitor the Spur.
  • 9 37
flag DoubleCrownAddict (54 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Agreed, short travel doesn't vibe well with skulls, guns, bad tatts, Trump, and misogyny.
  • 4 18
flag Patrick9-32 (51 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @DoubleCrownAddict: Don't forget rampant homophobia!!
  • 13 3
 @DoubleCrownAddict: Everything you see is racist, your forums are proof.
  • 8 0
 people who want less travel
  • 1 0
 @Adamrideshisbike: The "Fun Zone" is definitely quicker to find on a shorter travel bike. Smile
  • 2 18
flag DoubleCrownAddict (39 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @BikesNRussets: Everything I see is racist? Even though I don't even mention race or racism in my blog critical of YT?⬇️⬇️⬇️ Ok.

www.pinkbike.com/u/DoubleCrownAddict/blog/yt-marketing-the-most-offensive-mysogynist-violent-pro-trump-company-in-bicycle-history.html
  • 7 0
 @DoubleCrownAddict: Not this again
  • 2 0
 @DoubleCrownAddict: noooooo, keep this just on forums!
  • 2 1
 @DoubleCrownAddict: your obsession over YT is disturbing
  • 1 2
 @DoubleCrownAddict: ahhh, there you are... Hadn't seen you haunting the comment sections for a while. At least your true to form.. But incase anyone hasnt told you in while.... f*ck off!

Happy new year, ya tardnugget.
  • 1 0
 As this was filmed in Surrey I would say that 120mm is about right for 90% of trails..
  • 4 0
 please don't make neon a "thing" again... x(
  • 2 0
 The industry likes to recycle itself. Just thank the sky man that we didn't have the red and black over white phase from 2010 first...
  • 1 0
 As a 90's kid, I disagree. Bring bank the bonkers, bright and weird paint jobs. Or at least offer some more custom options like Trek.
  • 2 0
 @ajaxwalker:

I noticed Trek had “splatter” paint on one of their 2022 stock bikes.

That’s pretty old school.
  • 1 0
 Please don't let 'specced' become a thing. And please let spec appear only in the singular--think of all the s that could be conserved
  • 2 0
 I think it's cool to have a lightweight, short travel build for the Izzo, but it's such a limited run with AXS doodads running up the price that it's basically irrelevant.
  • 1 0
 I don't know about the rest of you, but I also lock my brakes at full speed to skid out in every direction when going down steep terrain. My friends tell me that it makes me look cooler.
  • 2 0
 “Hey Marcus, you got some spray paint and axs stuff laying around? I’ve got a great idea….”

Mike Hunt: Marketing director of YT
  • 3 1
 Translation: by saying the word "limited," we think we can get away with charging almost $2,000 more for the bike.
  • 3 0
 YT trolling everyone, big Ebike teaser and then ....
  • 3 0
 Could you imagine needing a remote lock out on a 120mm frame?
  • 4 0
 It's for use when XC racing, I assume.
  • 5 0
 Nah. That’s why I took them off of my Top Fuel. I didn’t even use the lockouts riding pavement to the trailhead.
  • 3 0
 I still don’t understand the steep seat angles on short travel XC bikes.
  • 3 0
 YT: We put an XC shock and fork on trail frame and boillat! Downcountry!
  • 2 0
 Undersize a trail bike for aggressive XC??
Isn’t the best idea, in terms of innovation IMHO. They adapt a robust frame with lightweight parts, and probably it works, but, nothing new here... the HA is steeper, the bike maintain the same kinematics, and the frame could be a little overweighted for XC, and for 2022 over 66 is outdated I guess
Plus, the suspension kinematics has been designed for trail riding, not for hours of smashing pedals
RM and TR have changed the scene... YT, nice try but it doesn't seem like anything new to me
  • 1 0
 Also if somebody could 3D print me some chainstay protectors that cover up the entire thing on my Jeffsy that'd be great.
  • 3 0
 Black tape.
  • 2 0
 YT testing out the "down country" market.
  • 1 0
 Did he get the KOM? How does it pedal while seated, or is that not allowed?
  • 2 0
 Why though?
  • 2 0
 Aaaaand it’s sold out.
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Trek or a Transition, thank you but I may pass on this one
  • 1 0
 Wil have to Uncage my wallet for that one
  • 1 0
 stupid. no thanks
  • 1 1
 Slalom bike, anyone?

Post a Comment



