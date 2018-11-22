PRESS RELEASES

YT launches Limited Edition Top-Spec Alloy Capra

Nov 21, 2018
by YT Industries  

PRESS RELEASE: YT Industries

YT Industries is bringing a limited edition of the CAPRA 27 AL to the market. It comes with high-performance specs, a “raw” aluminium finish and is 100% carbon free. With only 200 units made, this limited edition will be available to order via the webshop at www.yt-industries.com.


100% CARBON FREE
YT Industries is launching a special edition of the CAPRA 27 AL to respond to demand for an aggressive aluminium bike with high performance components. The core of the limited edition is the elaborately-designed aluminium frame – 100% carbon free. It sets standards in aluminium workmanship as the multi-butted, hydroformed tubes not only keep the weight down and strength up but embodies the look of a true YT. So that’s what one should see: that’s why the CAPRA 27 AL Limited Edition strips down and goes for a clean “raw” aluminium look. High quality components round up the wild character of the CAPRA 27 AL Ltd., and turn it into a unique bike that the Goatman himself would be proud to ride.

Bryan Regnier riding the new CAPRA 27 AL Limited Edition. Photo credit: Ale Di Lullo.

COMPONENTS
Equipped with the FOX 36 Float Factory fork and the FOX DHX2 Factory shock, the CAPRA Ltd stands ready to take on demanding trails and bike park laps. With 180mm of super smooth travel, the FOX 36 Float Factory fork provides unrivalled traction and keeps you on course in the roughest of conditions. The heavy-duty FOX DHX2 Factory shock with its lightweight SLS steel spring combines maximum performance with a wide range of adjustment, for that extra rear end sensitivity that gives you the ability to deal with any terrain. Plush and poised, the bike still provides enough feedback to allow you to know what it's doing. For better efficiency on the way back up the hill, the shock can also be locked out with a simple flick of a switch. With massive gear range and the robustness to match it, the 1x11 drivetrain is ready to deal with any conditions. E*thirteen’s 9-46 tooth cassette is the first choice when it comes to aggressive trail riding and tough racing. SRAM’s Code RSC brakes with adjustable reach and bite point provide optimal modulation, and with 200mm Centerline rotors both front and back you’ll never find yourself lacking in stopping power. The Kashima coated FOX Transfer Factory dropper post scores high marks with infinite travel adjustment, ease of use and reliable performance. The Renthal cockpit and e*thirteen TRS+ wheels round out the Ltd build in style.



GEOMETRY
With the CAPRA, YT has combined the capabilities of a full-blown DH machine with the climbing prowess of a trail bike. With short chainstays and a slack head angle, the modern geometry delivers just the right combination of agility and stability. The CAPRA 27 is made for those who are looking for the liveliness of a trail bike with the suspension travel reserves of a downhill bike. Thanks to that extra travel, it sticks to the ground as a real DH rig would. The slack head angle and the long wheelbase ensure stability at speed, while the short chainstays provide a poppy, agile feel and an appetite for railing corners. Without compromise, a true downhill weapon – that you can also ride without a lift.

Ace Hayden in Portugal with the new CAPRA 27 AL Limited Edition. Photo credit: Ale Di Lullo.

YT TAILOR MADE
The CAPRA 27 AL Limited Edition is available in five frame sizes, from S to XXL. This wide range ensures that every rider can find a suitable frame size. YT’s Tailor Made concept gives every rider the choice of two or even three frame sizes, depending on preferred reach and riding style. The concept is made possible by a combination of low seat tubes and dropper posts. The choice of frame size no longer depends solely on the height of the rider, giving everybody the option of running anything from moderate to extra-long reach numbers.


AVAILABILITY
The CAPRA 27 AL Limited Edition is available on the YT web shop. 200 unique pieces will be available, 100 bikes in the US and 100 in the EU. Customers from the US can order and buy the bike immediately. European customers can preorder the bike starting November, 22nd, 2018. It will be available starting November, 28th 2018.

27 Comments

  • + 12
 99% carbon free, the xtr derailleur and shifter have carbon
  • + 5
 Pretty sure tyres contain carbon too
  • + 5
 @maglor: steel is iron plus carbon so every bolt, chain link, spoke, some of the rear cogs, bearings, brake rotors and probably some fork internals, and the seat is probably a hydrocarbon based foam, the suspension oil might be hydrocarbon based, so all in all not that carbon free. Carbon fibre free maybe, but not carbon.



Yes I'm a pedantic bastard.



No I don't care.
  • + 1
 XXL - sold out.... Damn...
  • + 7
 Props to YT! I'm not a fan of carbon because given the choice I would rather spend money on a better spec than a slightly lighter frame. Also I'm not so convinced of the benefits of carbon anyway. Most manufacturers seem to see aluminium frames as the budget option and so usually spec budget components with it, or it ends up being an after thought and never has the same aesthetic appeal as the equivalent carbon frame. I'm liking this resurgence in good looking aluminium frames with equally good spec like this, also the new stumpjumper and commencal models. And I just can't get enough of that brushed metal look!
  • + 3
 Here here, I much prefer alley frame with carbon components. Weight isn’t really a factor for me, a light bike doesn’t handle as well
  • + 1
 One would be all over a 29er of this. One hopes they will do one next year with the 12 speed xtr and coil shock!
  • + 0
 @mattvanders: +1 to that
  • + 4
 I like to think my comment on the original Capra release post of "No high spec alloy models is disappointing" has contributed to this bikes existence!
  • + 1
 Commencal has you covered - their brushed al top trim models are yummy
  • + 1
 these lads are having a laugh
I tried to buy this and error message "Please select a variant to add desired product to the shopping cart"
is the bike for sale or not for fck sake
  • + 3
 Excellent. Long live aluminium bikes!
  • + 2
 Aaand... they're sold out. Like the rest of their bikes.
  • + 1
 That thing is hell sick. Customers in Australia can get stuffed though haha.
  • + 1
 Again!!
  • + 1
 One hell of a park bike there! Match to the Canyon Torque, that sort of bracket is turning into something interesting!
  • + 2
 swap out the E13 an sram for Hope an then drool
  • + 2
 Go for a ride
  • + 1
 The YT guys are just tying to get some of that RAAW Madona on 'em.
  • + 0
 Air at the front and coil at the rear? Maybe its a high spec but for sure not well balanced Frown
  • + 0
 You are right, an air fork would be much too light, dammit yt!!
  • + 1
 @zyoungson: Don't worry about that, they already fitted SL spring. Its all about suspension characteristic - Air and coil works differently. If you ever have a chance to play with different suspension (air/coil) set up on your bike you will notice. Unless you only cruising through the pavement on your full sus with warp speed of 3mph.
  • + 1
 word!!!!!!!!!
  • + 1
 Goatman aka Baphomet.
  • - 1
 Don’t know why this is a big deal, it’s just a aluminium bike..
  • + 0
 ,,
  • + 0
 This is what we need.

