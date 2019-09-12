YT Launch Limited Edition Top Spec Raw Aluminium Capra 29

After the runaway success of the limited raw edition of the Capra 27.5
last year that sold out in a matter of hours, YT have now given the same treatment to the Capra 29. Last year's run was for 200 frames but this time it's doubling up to 400 bikes with 200 going to Europe and the remaining 200 going to the US.
There are a few changes here other than the raw aluminium finish though. Firstly, this is the only Capra that runs a coil as stock, swapping out the Fox Float X2 for a DHX2 with an SLS spring. The travel has also been upped over the standard aluminium Capra models to 170mm at both ends so it's now the same as the top-spec carbon models. This has also slackened off the head angle and seat tube angle by 0.5° down to 65° and 75.5° respectively, again matching it to the geometry of the carbon versions.
YT Capra 29 Al Ltd Details Intended use
Enduro / All-MountainFrame
Raw aluminiumTravel
170mm front and rearSizes
M-XXLShock
Fox DHX2 coilPrice
$3,599 USDMore Info YT Industries
So why are YT limiting this bike if the demand is so high? The main reason is due to the difficulty of producing raw frames consistently without visual defects. Although these defects may only be aesthetic, they matter a lot more when you're promising customers a pristine raw frame. On top of this, YT still see carbon as an important section of their offerings, they said: "Both aluminum and carbon have their advantages... The success of the Ltd raw aluminum Capras won’t define our whole product line." Basically, don't expect them to do a Commencal any time soon.
The claimed weight is 14.6kg in size medium, which puts it 100 grams heavier than the standard Comp spec aluminium Capra and 1.1 kgs heavier than the top Spec Carbon Fibre Pro Race spec. The bike is available now but probably won't be for much longer. Prices are: €3,599 EUR, £3,299 GBP, $3,599 USD.
More info here
.
Its about the same price as a Megatower frame only isn't it? Nuts.
This deal kind of goes back to the old ways. Assemble a number of amazing bikes but only in a quantity that you're sure that you'll be able to sell. That's how you keep the prices sensible. No one wants to pay for someone else's end of season discount.
