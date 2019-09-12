YT Launch Limited Edition Top Spec Raw Aluminium Capra 29

Sep 12, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

After the runaway success of the limited raw edition of the Capra 27.5 last year that sold out in a matter of hours, YT have now given the same treatment to the Capra 29. Last year's run was for 200 frames but this time it's doubling up to 400 bikes with 200 going to Europe and the remaining 200 going to the US.

Apparently some YT staff run their own Capras with a coil shock and liked it so much they stocked it on this hardcore aluminium model.

There are a few changes here other than the raw aluminium finish though. Firstly, this is the only Capra that runs a coil as stock, swapping out the Fox Float X2 for a DHX2 with an SLS spring. The travel has also been upped over the standard aluminium Capra models to 170mm at both ends so it's now the same as the top-spec carbon models. This has also slackened off the head angle and seat tube angle by 0.5° down to 65° and 75.5° respectively, again matching it to the geometry of the carbon versions.
YT Capra 29 Al Ltd Details

Intended use Enduro / All-Mountain
Frame Raw aluminium
Travel170mm front and rear
Sizes M-XXL
Shock Fox DHX2 coil
Price $3,599 USD
More Info YT Industries



So why are YT limiting this bike if the demand is so high? The main reason is due to the difficulty of producing raw frames consistently without visual defects. Although these defects may only be aesthetic, they matter a lot more when you're promising customers a pristine raw frame. On top of this, YT still see carbon as an important section of their offerings, they said: "Both aluminum and carbon have their advantages... The success of the Ltd raw aluminum Capras won’t define our whole product line." Basically, don't expect them to do a Commencal any time soon.

Each frame will be numbered 1-400. This photo bike is marked as number 1 but will be kept pristine in YT's vaults while another #1 will be made for sale.


The claimed weight is 14.6kg in size medium, which puts it 100 grams heavier than the standard Comp spec aluminium Capra and 1.1 kgs heavier than the top Spec Carbon Fibre Pro Race spec. The bike is available now but probably won't be for much longer. Prices are: €3,599 EUR, £3,299 GBP, $3,599 USD.


More info here.



16 Comments

  • 3 1
 Errr, I know that raw frames are cool and all that, but if there's huge demand for this model and the production is limited by prepping the raw finish why don't they just paint them silver and make it a permanent model in their line up?
  • 2 1
 then it wouldn't be a ltd edition?
  • 5 0
 Well well well, my next bike.
  • 1 0
 Get in quick, people will bang YT's doors down at that spec / price.

Its about the same price as a Megatower frame only isn't it? Nuts.
  • 1 0
 Reminds me of back in their early days when they offered each model in one single "it's good enough for racing so shut up and go ride your bike" spec which allowed them to offer high end bikes at incredibly competitive prices. That's what their business model was. Later on they introduced a new years deal, also limited to 400 bikes. Order a Tues with incredibly high end components before the new year and have it delivered in March. The price was so low that it was some kind of joke. That they'd order their bikes and then YT would go out of business. They didn't have the recognition yet, Lacondeguy wasn't even riding for them yet (though Matts Haugen was at the time).

This deal kind of goes back to the old ways. Assemble a number of amazing bikes but only in a quantity that you're sure that you'll be able to sell. That's how you keep the prices sensible. No one wants to pay for someone else's end of season discount.
  • 4 0
 yea totally buying this mother f**ker.
  • 5 2
 Absolutely gorgeous bike..........................then again, YT fan boy here so I'm heavily biased...... #ytfam
  • 3 0
 so many Alu bikes dropping recently. Good for the wallet
  • 2 0
 Now make a 29er aluminum jeffsy with a good spec. I'd likely be first in line.
  • 1 0
 Just for the record I would also accept a less than perfect raw frame.
  • 2 0
 lots of cheaper ways of loosing 100G for less than the carbon costs. win all round if you ask me.
  • 2 0
 Too bad for the E13 components ...
  • 2 0
 Sure, aaron had an issue with some cranks, they are not all bad though.
  • 2 0
 waaaateeer botttttttlll...
  • 1 1
 i can't wait to buy one for 1k up from list price from the classifieds because they're a "Limited Edition"
  • 1 0
 That's a bottle holder short of having the 'buy' button clicked.

Post a Comment



