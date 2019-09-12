YT Launch Limited Edition Top Spec Raw Aluminium Capra 29

There are a few changes here other than the raw aluminium finish though. Firstly, this is the only Capra that runs a coil as stock, swapping out the Fox Float X2 for a DHX2 with an SLS spring. The travel has also been upped over the standard aluminium Capra models to 170mm at both ends so it's now the same as the top-spec carbon models. This has also slackened off the head angle and seat tube angle by 0.5° down to 65° and 75.5° respectively, again matching it to the geometry of the carbon versions.



YT Capra 29 Al Ltd Details



Intended use Enduro / All-Mountain

Frame Raw aluminium

Travel 170mm front and rear

Sizes M-XXL

Shock Fox DHX2 coil

Price $3,599 USD

