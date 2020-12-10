YT Mob Bids Farewell to Angel Suarez & Recaps Season

We’re sorry to see Angel leave but we understand his desire to make a change after 5 years. We’re the only professional team he’s known and he feels the time is right to try something new. His path to the top 10 in the overall has been a bumpy one, mainly because of his shoulder problems, but he always believed, as we did, that he would get there. Obviously being a Spanish based team we’d heard of this kid who’d made the move from national motocross to MTB, but I didn’t get to see him race personally until the Méribel World Cup in 2014. It was clear he had ability. Despite some initial doubts in his own abilities, Angel’s first top 10, which came at Mont-Sainte-Anne in 2018, showed all of us that he was on the right way. We’re very proud of Angel’s 7th overall this year and look forward to seeing what he does in the future; all the best Pata Negra! — Martin Whiteley, Team Owner