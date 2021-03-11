YT Moves Away From Traditional Yearly Model Updates with New 'Core' Ranges

Mar 11, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
YT INDUSTRIES Ace Hayden on Vancouver Island British Columbia Canada

YT has today announced it will be moving away from the traditional model year structure and move towards a new structure of 'Core' and 'Uncaged' bikes.

The German direct-sales brand will begin the rollout of its new categorisations with the Jeffsy but it will in time apply the same changes to the Izzo, Capra, Decoy and Tues. Starting with the Jeffsy, YT is replacing the old 'Pro Race-Pro-Comp-Base' categorization with the new numbered 'Core' system. YT will now use this platform to carry out running updates on the specs as new components become available, rather than relying on annual updates.

In addition to the Core models, which will be available year-round, YT will be releasing limited edition Uncaged models. These bikes will have more unique spec setups, be limited in volume and are designed to "satisfy the wishes of discerning riders who follow the latest trends in the industry". YT already started releasing Uncaged models such as the Shred and Elite in 2020, and most recently the Blaze models in February.

YT INDUSTRIES Ace Hayden on Vancouver Island British Columbia Canada

bigquotesWe are focusing our efforts on putting the rider front and center of everything at YT. The overall goal of Core bikes is to make it easier for customers to understand our offering and be able to offer the latest and greatest to the YT Family throughout the year. We aim to achieve this via intuitive naming, consistent stock replenishment, and running spec changes. 2021 is a transition year as we roll out Core across all our platforms and continue to experiment with new Uncaged models, and we couldn’t be more excited to begin this new era.Sam Nicols, CEO YT Industries

The Jeffsy will begin with three Core models, labelled 4,3 and 2.

YT Jeffsy Core 4

YT INDUSTRIES Ace Hayden on Vancouver Island British Columbia Canada

The Jeffsy Core 4 is the top-spec model with a lighter, high modulus carbon frame. The suspension comes from Fox's Factory range with a 36 fork and Float DPX2 shock providing 150mm travel front and rear. SRAM's X01 Eagle takes care of shifting duties while G2 RSC brakes slow the whole package down.


Price: €4,999, £4,499, $4,999 USD

YT Jeffsy Core 3

YT INDUSTRIES Ace Hayden on Vancouver Island British Columbia Canada

The Jeffsy Core 3 model also has a carbon frame. Suspension goes from Factory to Performance Elite and the drivetrain is now SRAM GX Eagle. SRAM's G2 brakes again provide the stopping power but with a bit less adjustability as they are the R spec.


Price: €3,999, £3,599, $3,999 USD

YT Jeffsy Core 2


The Jeffsy Core 2 is aluminium model of the range and it is also the only spec level that is available in both 29" and 27.5" wheels (the carbon models are both 29" only). Fox Performance elite suspension once again provides the suspension and it uses a SRAM NX drivetrain.


Price: €2,799, £2,499, $2,799 USD

For a deeper dive into model years and why the industry may or may not use them, read our Burning Question article on the topic, here. For more info on the Jeffsy line, head to the YT website, here.

Posted In:
Industry News Press Releases YT Industries


59 Comments

  • 54 1
 This is a smart idea to mitigate component shortages and planned obsolescence. Hopefully it also reduces leadtimes.
  • 7 18
flag eugenux (2 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 to me, it seems like a strategy to change the current price range based on whatever thier minds want. Basically, "new" product range, new pricing.
  • 14 0
 @eugenux: To me it seems they are trying to move forward through a difficult pandemic and be more sustainable with an NOS (Never out of stock- which is a term used in clothing retail for core products) range of bikes which in turn will make ‘New’ releases feel more special and anticipated.
  • 2 0
 Thats exactly the plan, but its not going to reduce leadtimes of complete bikes. Expect to see more of this announced in the coming weeks and months. OEMs are experiencing HUGE delays and unprecidented lead times for crucial components due to the boom. Many (if not most) companies will carry over every possible model in the next two years in an effort to try and secure a stable supply of parts. A move like this was long overdue, but its a forced move at this point.
  • 6 24
flag DoubleCrownAddict (34 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Might also be smart for YT to stop their mysogynist approach to advertising, stop with the offensive images, and stop associating themselves with the worst President in American history. But I'm starting to think that they enjoy being the white male, white trash, MAGA brand of the bicycle industry. It's becoming their niche.

www.pinkbike.com/forum/listcomments/?threadid=227030&pagenum=1
  • 7 0
 @DoubleCrownAddict: Give it a rest already.
  • 3 0
 @DoubleCrownAddict: lol
  • 4 8
flag DoubleCrownAddict (18 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @Xlr8n: Nah, international women's day inspired me. YT shouldn't be treating women like this in their advertising, and anybody who disagrees with me is part of the problem. Just because you are a fan of the brand doesn't mean it's OK to brush away their offensive approach to women in the sport. YT should give it a rest already.
  • 3 0
 @DoubleCrownAddict: what's wrong with white males?
  • 4 0
 @DoubleCrownAddict: DoubleClownAzzkick
  • 27 0
 Damn YT killing it. Those prices!
  • 11 0
 now try to order one.
  • 6 1
 @fruitsd79: Or better yet, try to get a replacement chainstay warrantied.
  • 1 1
 @DoubleCrownAddict: Wait...So you actually own a YT?...or you just here trolling by posting other people's complaints....Let's just cut to the chase: YT get with your girl or something?
  • 1 0
 @fruitsd79: Try ordering a Santa Cruz, even with their new pricing
  • 22 0
 “Available year-round” lol
  • 1 0
 ....in a perfect world...which this will never be...lol
  • 20 0
 YT looks like they're delivering some well priced bikes with proper parts specs. Kudos to them!
  • 9 0
 Whoa! Those Jeffsy models are actually in stock!

I don’t actually need a new bike right now, but I feel like the fact that there’s a well specced and well-priced bike available and in-stock means I should just buy it now!
  • 9 0
 I'm going to enjoy the moment when I selling my heavily upgraded bike and the prospective buyer asks me "what year is it?" and I can say "they stopped doing model years in '21"
  • 4 0
 Hopefully they incorporate some way to easily tell the exact age of the bike. without doing so, it will simply encourage unscrupulous sellers on the 2nd hand market to try passing 3 yr old bikes off as 1 year old...
  • 6 0
 un-planned obsolescence yay !.
  • 10 5
 Seems like yt puts all of their attention to marketing and none to their huge customer service deficit...
  • 1 0
 or their website. The dirt love has a bb drop of 1053mm and an actual seat tube angle of 23mm
  • 5 0
 @ridealltheb1kes: I bet it’s super stable with a BB buried in the dirt
  • 3 0
 @DizzyNinja: The wheelbase of 111mm has to be pretty twitchy too.
  • 3 1
 I may be a contrarian (or just cheap), but did anyone else notice the most inexpensive Jeffsy just went up by $500. At $2,300 for the Base with solid spec. this was an incredible deal. At $2,800 with a mildly better spec. it's just OK. How about a Core 1 with a Yari?
  • 12 11
 Going to be fun watching the superboost+, kashima seatcollar, integrated water bottle teeth prodders getting ripped by teenagers on a core YT with 2020 shimano in 2025. How do you ride that core bike so hard bro? those marzocchi are so core
  • 15 4
 @browner Why are you so interested in seeing people with nice things be bettered by people with less nice things? It's a weird point to make that comes across as a bit of a reflection of your own insecurities.
  • 3 0
 @arna86: Because it's core
  • 7 4
 I have moved on from YT to YETI (why pay half if you can pay double?), but that sounds like a good and interesting idea. Best of luck!
  • 53 4
 How do you know if someone rides a Yeti? Don’t worry, they’ll tell you.
  • 11 2
 @the11firm: I usually look for the D.D.S after their name
  • 6 0
 Thats in Switzerland down here our broke asses are more likely to run into an actual Yeti on the mountains than a Yeti bike on the trails
  • 4 1
 If YT ever manages to overcome their terrible customer support issues, the could become an insane global powerhouse of a brand with beautiful builds and prices.
  • 1 0
 They usa crew are handicapped by the germans brass. Hopefully san Clemente is reaching them-and maybe this is an example of that...
  • 4 0
 Such a killer value on those Jeffsy builds.
  • 4 0
 I didn't know Dave Grohl rode for YT
  • 4 0
 YT: Available all year round
Everybody who ordered a Capra: Wait what?
  • 1 0
 This is actually really awesome. I had been considering both the base and comp levels of the Jeffsy, and the Core 2 splits between them quite nicely. Hopefully this will help them keep bikes in stock as well.
  • 1 0
 That Jeffsy 4 color is awesome. Do I need to upgrade my 2018 Jeffsy right now, or wait for the Izzo? This downcountry thing has peaked my interest
  • 2 0
 Jeffsy Core 2 doesn't have Performance Elite but Performance only suspension
  • 2 0
 Let me guess they also included a price hike and/or component downgrade to accompany the lineup shuffle?
  • 1 3
 In non-pandemic era years, you could count on the "past year's model" of bike, car, ski...whatever to be deeply discounted...but with the demand this year, companies can just keep cranking stuff out and still watch their profits grow.
  • 2 0
 So much bang for the buck...
  • 2 0
 That deep red on the top model is beautiful...
  • 2 1
 By the time you get to the comments, they will all be sold out. You have to jump faster than a cat on a hot tinned roof.
  • 2 0
 So smart.
  • 3 4
 It sounds like a good excuse to end promotions, last year model sales and etc Can't see their bikes getting cheaper with these changes.
  • 5 0
 it see it as a smart way to update a model range when a new generation of groupset drops instead of the artificial wait for a new model year to roll around and stick to the same spec for the whole time, risking unavailability because you really need that nx derailleur in this specific model. This way they can update the spec whenever something new comes out, something is unavailable or something better has come around. Makes so much sense from a business perspective, heck even from a customer perspective it makes a lot of sense. What DOES NOT make sense is why you still can't fit a full size water bottle lol
  • 3 5
 GOAL: make it easier for customers to understand our offering

SOLUTION: running updates on the specs as new components become available

CUSTOMER: confused by ever changing specs

Nailed it YT! ;-)
  • 1 0
 The way things should be.
  • 2 1
 oh it comes in red
  • 1 0
 This is hardCore
Below threshold threads are hidden

