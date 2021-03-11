YT Moves Away From Traditional Yearly Model Updates with New 'Core' Ranges

We are focusing our efforts on putting the rider front and center of everything at YT. The overall goal of Core bikes is to make it easier for customers to understand our offering and be able to offer the latest and greatest to the YT Family throughout the year. We aim to achieve this via intuitive naming, consistent stock replenishment, and running spec changes. 2021 is a transition year as we roll out Core across all our platforms and continue to experiment with new Uncaged models, and we couldn’t be more excited to begin this new era. — Sam Nicols, CEO YT Industries