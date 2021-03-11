YT Moves Away From Traditional Yearly Model Updates with New 'Core' Ranges

YT has today announced it will be moving away from the traditional model year structure and move towards a new structure of 'Core' and 'Uncaged' bikes.
The German direct-sales brand will begin the rollout of its new categorisations with the Jeffsy
but it will in time apply the same changes to the Izzo
, Capra
, Decoy
and Tues
. Starting with the Jeffsy, YT is replacing the old 'Pro Race-Pro-Comp-Base' categorization with the new numbered 'Core' system. YT will now use this platform to carry out running updates on the specs as new components become available, rather than relying on annual updates.
In addition to the Core models, which will be available year-round, YT will be releasing limited edition Uncaged models. These bikes will have more unique spec setups, be limited in volume and are designed to "satisfy the wishes of discerning riders who follow the latest trends in the industry". YT already started releasing Uncaged models such as the Shred
and Elite
in 2020, and most recently the Blaze models in February
.
|We are focusing our efforts on putting the rider front and center of everything at YT. The overall goal of Core bikes is to make it easier for customers to understand our offering and be able to offer the latest and greatest to the YT Family throughout the year. We aim to achieve this via intuitive naming, consistent stock replenishment, and running spec changes. 2021 is a transition year as we roll out Core across all our platforms and continue to experiment with new Uncaged models, and we couldn’t be more excited to begin this new era.—Sam Nicols, CEO YT Industries
The Jeffsy will begin with three Core models, labelled 4,3 and 2. YT Jeffsy Core 4
The Jeffsy Core 4 is the top-spec model with a lighter, high modulus carbon frame. The suspension comes from Fox's Factory range with a 36 fork and Float DPX2 shock providing 150mm travel front and rear. SRAM's X01 Eagle takes care of shifting duties while G2 RSC brakes slow the whole package down.Price:
€4,999, £4,499, $4,999 USDYT Jeffsy Core 3
The Jeffsy Core 3 model also has a carbon frame. Suspension goes from Factory to Performance Elite and the drivetrain is now SRAM GX Eagle. SRAM's G2 brakes again provide the stopping power but with a bit less adjustability as they are the R spec.Price:
€3,999, £3,599, $3,999 USDYT Jeffsy Core 2
The Jeffsy Core 2 is aluminium model of the range and it is also the only spec level that is available in both 29" and 27.5" wheels (the carbon models are both 29" only). Fox Performance elite suspension once again provides the suspension and it uses a SRAM NX drivetrain.Price:
€2,799, £2,499, $2,799 USD
For a deeper dive into model years and why the industry may or may not use them, read our Burning Question article on the topic, here
. For more info on the Jeffsy line, head to the YT website, here
.
I don’t actually need a new bike right now, but I feel like the fact that there’s a well specced and well-priced bike available and in-stock means I should just buy it now!
Everybody who ordered a Capra: Wait what?
SOLUTION: running updates on the specs as new components become available
CUSTOMER: confused by ever changing specs
Nailed it YT! ;-)
Pretty easy to figure out how old that frame is.
