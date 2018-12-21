PRESS RELEASES

YT Parts Ways With Aaron Gwin and Neko Mulally

Dec 21, 2018
by Daniel Sapp  
In a press release today, YT thanked Aaron Gwin and Neko Mulally for their time with the team and announced that they will be moving on in different directions.



bigquotesThank you for three glorious years of World Cup Racing, historic firsts, epic victories and a lot of lessons learned. Demonstrating that YT can succeed on a global stage, proving doubters wrong and establishing the YT MOB on the circuit.

Thank you for the good times Aaron & Neko!

Now is the time to go back to the core and take the gained knowledge to our roots. Pass it on to the next generation, identify the next Young Talents and redefine the rules once again. Let the journey begin!Markus Flossman, CEO YT

Who is the future young talent and where will the two Americans end up next season? Rumors are circulating and we suspect we'll hear something fairly soon.

YT Mob Interview


48 Comments

  • + 43
 That video was pretty Intense.
  • + 3
 i see what you did there, would be mint to see him on a intense
  • - 3
 It would be quite a TREK to get all the way from Germany to the USA in one off season.
  • + 7
 Pass it to the next generation.
Did they just called them Old?
  • + 11
 No need to get all Huffy about them leaving YT.
  • + 2
 What ever they do...will be Supreme!!
  • + 13
 Gwin is signing with Trust and will ride for their Trustafarians team in their new linkage DH fork. You heard it here first.
  • + 13
 Give Valli Holl the factory ride!!
  • + 1
 Apparently she does not want it. Imho a good decision to let her grow slowly and not throw her in the deep end right away. Too many hypetrains crashed and burned at a young age already. She has all the support she needs already and will be on a damn good factory team in one or two years without a doubt. No need to rush things now, she's still a young kid.
  • + 12
 What about Angel?
  • - 17
flag pharmkid85 (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Who?
  • + 9
 Angel will stay with the YT team - he is “the next young talent” they are taking about.
  • + 3
 can't wait to see him next season after his escalating results last one. Damn, he was on leading times until he crashed in the world champs! I'm sorry for Gwin leaving YT just because Angel won't have the best one to learn from now.
  • + 1
 Seems YT did the right calculated move. And Angel evolution and performance is part of it... When they say thanks for the knowledge adquired they refer to Angel I guess. Now they hope to keep bring him to podiums and introduce some young talents, so it also seems they keep Martin ? So they kept the good roots and much cheaper cost...
  • + 5
 Would be cool to see gwin on Commencal next year, he would be next to unstoppable on a Supreme DH 29.
  • + 2
 Too much $$$
  • + 5
 Soooo... price cut on next year's bikes?
  • + 3
 No, bigger margins for them.
  • + 3
 I heard Gwin didn't like the waiting time for a new bike and had enough of YT's rubbish after sales care...
  • + 1
 Pinkbike....did u accidentally omit "Thank you for the good times Aaron and Neko" from the YT CEO statement or Vital MTB just added it?
  • + 2
 If anyone wants some entertainment, all the people who weren't already aware are going berserk on their instagram post.
  • + 1
 So they are doing new structure or they still go along with Martin and all the stuff ? That´s the real question.
  • + 1
 gwin and neko on trek! haha look at nekos latest post about wheelsize his got a photo of a trek on the wall #teamrumours
  • + 1
 Guess YT never had their bikes in stock?
  • + 1
 Oddly Neko had a picture of his YT with a Trek backdrop on his IG...
  • + 1
 What's the next flavor of Kool-Aid?
  • + 0
 No surprise anymore but three successful years for both. Hopefully the next three years will be Gwintense!
  • + 1
 Why is it always "Gwin and Mulally" together. Are they married?
  • + 2
 They probably get along well, which is a good thing when building a team Smile
  • + 4
 God knows.
  • + 13
 chainless podiums is the criteria
  • + 1
 I don't remember Gwin on the Velosolutions squad.
  • + 1
 @AlexS1: I chuckled Wink
  • + 0
 Don't look a gift horse in the mouth
  • + 0
 Don't win the world cup overall. "Yer fired!"
  • + 2
 Ya for gwins demand in salary I wouldn’t blame YT for wanting the World Cup overall and maybe worlds lol
  • - 1
 i guess the million dollar contract expired then and he was ready to ditch the YT snapra's aha
  • + 0
 Gwinner keeps them guessing
  • + 0
 Oh !
Below threshold threads are hidden

