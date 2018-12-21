YT Parts Ways With Aaron Gwin and Neko Mulally

Thank you for three glorious years of World Cup Racing, historic firsts, epic victories and a lot of lessons learned. Demonstrating that YT can succeed on a global stage, proving doubters wrong and establishing the YT MOB on the circuit.



Thank you for the good times Aaron & Neko!



Now is the time to go back to the core and take the gained knowledge to our roots. Pass it on to the next generation, identify the next Young Talents and redefine the rules once again. Let the journey begin! — Markus Flossman, CEO YT