YT Recalls Capra Shred Dampers Due to Shock Failures

YT has announced a voluntary market action in co-ordination with Fox due to shock failures.
The recall only affects YT Capra Shred 2020/21 frames with the Fox DHX2 Performance Elite shocks
. YT said, "In rare cases, this combination has recently led to a failure of the damper, since the lateral and rotational forces introduced unfavorably by the rear triangle cannot be sufficiently absorbed over the long term. As a result, the damper piston rod can become loose or even break. In the worst case, this can lead to instability and a fall. Moderate injuries such as dislocations, bruises or fractures are conceivable. We cannot rule out that dampers that appear to be intact are already damaged."
YT is recalling the shocks affected by the action and will replace them with a Fox X2 shock. YT has provided an instructional video on how to replace the shock but will also cover the cost for a local shop to do the work up to a maximum amount of 25 USD / 25 EUR / 20 GBP.
If you have one of these bikes, YT is advising against using it. YT believes it has now contacted all customers who bought the bike but if you have one and haven't been contacted you can fill in a form, here
.
24 Comments
Sounds like the problem is a flexy rear triangle and not the shock.
YTrash ditched they goat marketing team, but apparently haven't put any of that extra money into R & D.
Good video about this issue: www.youtube.com/watch?v=I9Lpxj9zVis&t=730s
I’m drooling over a Rallon but the Orbea ebike is eating up shocks, I hear things like that about the stunpjumper evo as well…
Vorsprung actually did a recent video talking about some of this. More about trunnion shocks, but also what poor frame design can do - www.youtube.com/watch?v=I9Lpxj9zVis&t=730s