YT Recalls Capra Shred Dampers Due to Shock Failures

May 5, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  

YT has announced a voluntary market action in co-ordination with Fox due to shock failures.

The recall only affects YT Capra Shred 2020/21 frames with the Fox DHX2 Performance Elite shocks. YT said, "In rare cases, this combination has recently led to a failure of the damper, since the lateral and rotational forces introduced unfavorably by the rear triangle cannot be sufficiently absorbed over the long term. As a result, the damper piston rod can become loose or even break. In the worst case, this can lead to instability and a fall. Moderate injuries such as dislocations, bruises or fractures are conceivable. We cannot rule out that dampers that appear to be intact are already damaged."

YT is recalling the shocks affected by the action and will replace them with a Fox X2 shock. YT has provided an instructional video on how to replace the shock but will also cover the cost for a local shop to do the work up to a maximum amount of 25 USD / 25 EUR / 20 GBP.


If you have one of these bikes, YT is advising against using it. YT believes it has now contacted all customers who bought the bike but if you have one and haven't been contacted you can fill in a form, here.

Posted In:
Industry News Press Releases Enduro Bikes YT Industries Yt Capra


Must Read This Week
Field Test: Canyon Spectral 125 AL 6 - When Trail Meets Enduro
50506 views
Must Watch: 73-Year-Old North Shore Betty Proves You're Never Too Old to Send
45706 views
Field Test: YT Izzo Core 2 - Ready to Climb
43559 views
Henry’s Waffle House: Mountain Biking is Getting Too Easy
41236 views
Video: 4 Value Hardtails Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable
36800 views
The Good, the Bad, & the Ugly: 10 Editors' Clipless Pedal Setups
35486 views
Slack Randoms: Jet Bikes, Clipless Chelsea Boots, Aero Water Bottles & More
35201 views
Shaun Palmer's Truck, Motorcycle, & Mountain Bike Stolen & Truck Totaled in High Speed Chase
34429 views

24 Comments

  • 21 2
 Cool, now to wait a year and half for my replacement to come because the customer service representative won't answer my email.
  • 2 0
 Welcome to buying a consumer direct, companies bike.
  • 6 0
 Suspension manufacturers take the blame when there is a problem caused by frame manufacturers - that's how this business works. Just like when everyone blamed Ohlins for the previous Enduro shock failures, when it was really a poor yoke design by Specialized. Long yoke frame designs are a nightmare for shock side loading.
  • 2 3
 However, if switching to a different shock solves the problem in this case, YT and Fox are probably both at fault.
  • 3 0
 Interesting. I've heard / read that different frames apply different amounts of load to the shock, and have observed anecdotally that some frames seem stiffer with air shocks compared to coil (better bushing overlap? Too much load on the shock?). It's interesting that some bikes are this close to the edge with respect to that load.
  • 5 5
 "this combination has recently led to a failure of the damper, since the lateral and rotational forces introduced unfavorably by the rear triangle cannot be sufficiently absorbed over the long term."

Sounds like the problem is a flexy rear triangle and not the shock.

YTrash ditched they goat marketing team, but apparently haven't put any of that extra money into R & D.
  • 1 0
 the previous generation stumpjumpers are terrible for this. Not sure about the new ones. Known multiple people who need to keep a second shock ready for when the lateral forces inevitably have their way every season
  • 2 0
 This is why it's important to look at frame stiffness when buying a bike. Designs that use a yoke (Orbea, Specialized, YT, Canyon) usually flex the shock more and gradually destroy them. It's worse with coil shocks since they don't have the big, stiff air can.

Good video about this issue: www.youtube.com/watch?v=I9Lpxj9zVis&t=730s
  • 4 0
 Fortunately only two orders were affected, and the XXS and XXL frames should have replacement parts the day after never.
  • 5 0
 Clevis (and Trunnion) are good for frames, but bad for shocks.
  • 1 0
 So all these frames that have the shock off center like specialized stumpjumper, orbea, YT… shouldn’t they come with shocks that have spherical eyelets (is that the correct term? Lol) to prevent the side load? Shouldn’t that fix the issue? Has anyone experience with this?
I’m drooling over a Rallon but the Orbea ebike is eating up shocks, I hear things like that about the stunpjumper evo as well…
  • 1 0
 Orbea has also given many a hard time over warranty issues. The age old-age u crashed. Nope-no crash. Look with ur eyes and your brain should process 'stress crack'. Lame
  • 1 0
 @jrocksdh: that’s exciting to hear… not! Especially for potential customers. The thought of getting a different shock with the original purchase on an already expensive bike, isn’t the most exciting thought.
  • 2 0
 This should include the Capra LTD which came with factory DHX2 shocks. Mine failed within the first few months of riding and Fox said it wasn’t their fault… so I had to pay for a full service.
  • 1 0
 The same thing happened to me last summer, and like everyone on MTBR’s Capra LTD thread. How in the world is that bike not included?
  • 1 0
 Not a trunnion and not a yoke. Isn't this supposed to be like the least likely setup to shred a damper, according to the armchair riders shouting the loudest?
  • 1 0
 Guessing if it will be an issue for their MK3s since they now use a yoke to connect to the damper.
  • 1 0
 ..
  • 6 7
 Shocking that FOX would have issues....
  • 21 1
 Sounds much more like a YT issue.. poorly designed frame adding a ton of side load and rotational forces.

Vorsprung actually did a recent video talking about some of this. More about trunnion shocks, but also what poor frame design can do - www.youtube.com/watch?v=I9Lpxj9zVis&t=730s
  • 9 1
 This is 100% a YT issue.
  • 3 0
 @islandforlife: Was coming here to post that video.
  • 6 0
 @fullendurbro: I think it is more of a pun
  • 1 0
 Is it not true that the latest gen of x2 have been failing as well though?





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008268
Mobile Version of Website