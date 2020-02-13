Following on from the success of signing Vali Holl in 2013, YT has found another young ripper in Harry Schofield, a 9-year-old prodigal talent who we've been following very closely here at Pinkbike
. We've seen him testing on his own custom mini-Jeffsy
through the winter and now YT is bringing it to the masses.
The German direct-sales brand has today announced the Jeffsy Primus, a smaller version of its popular trail bike that will be available in a 24" and a 26" inch options and should cover shredders from 135cm to 160cm in height.
|We are not toying around with this bike. We wanted to create a real performance mountain bike for the Young Talent out there. Creating a bike of this sort has been something we have been eyeing up for some time. After developing the custom bike for Harry and seeing how well he got on with it we knew we were on the right path and it is great to see this project become a reality.— Markus Flossmann
Making the bike as fun as possible was the goal for YT so they have gone for a lighter tune on the shock as well as selecting cockpit and contact points components that should be more suited to lighter riders. There is more than a name linking it to its bigger sibling though, the Jeffsy Primus retains the single-sided hardware access and double sealed bearings from the original bike. The kids' version is also as slack as the adults' version boasting a 66/65.5° head angle, adjustable via a flip-chip.
YT Jeffsy Primus 24
|We built this bike utilizing our Jeffsy all-mountain bike platform, but with the intent to allow people of smaller stature to enjoy riding mountain bikes. Still, the Jeffsy Primus has the same maximum rider weight as our other mountain bikes, resulting in the fact that it isn’t necessarily limited to just small, light riders and certainly has the capability for real off-road use. We worked with a variety of smaller riders to help us understand the specific needs. People will find that the bike has an active suspension, with a nice progression that lets you push the bike hard and a geometry that’s comfortable at all speeds. Being a smaller rider should not mean you have to sacrifice on durability or quality.— Chris Hilton, CTO YT Industries
Manitou provides the suspension for the smaller version of the bike with a 130mm Machete JUNIT fork and McLeod shock. SRAM are on drivetrain duties with NX shifting and Guide R brakes mated with 160mm rotors. SDG have the contact points covered and Maxxis Minion DHR II tires finish the build.
Jeffsy Primus 24 - 1,899.00 € / £1,599.00 / $1,899.00. Claimed weight - 12.6kg.YT Jeffsy Primus 26
The Primus 26 gets a small boost in travel as a 140mm Machete fork is paired with a RockShox Deluxe shock for damping. The 26-inch version also changes drivetrains and gets the SX version of the Eagle groupset, however it uses the same Guide R brakes. Also shared are ODI grips but you get e13 handlebars and a YT branded Postman dropper post on this bike. Maxxis again provide the rubber with Minion DHR II tyres.
Jeffsy Primus 26 - 1,999.00 € / £1,699.00 / $1,999.00. Claimed weight - 14.2kg.
Available from March in Europe and from mid-March in the US. More info, here
.
Really, at the end of the day, looking at the competition, it's hard to find fault in the bike being 14 kg when it's only $2,000.
