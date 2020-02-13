YT Releases 24" & 26" Mini Jeffsys for Kids

Feb 13, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Following on from the success of signing Vali Holl in 2013, YT has found another young ripper in Harry Schofield, a 9-year-old prodigal talent who we've been following very closely here at Pinkbike. We've seen him testing on his own custom mini-Jeffsy through the winter and now YT is bringing it to the masses.

The German direct-sales brand has today announced the Jeffsy Primus, a smaller version of its popular trail bike that will be available in a 24" and a 26" inch options and should cover shredders from 135cm to 160cm in height.


bigquotesWe are not toying around with this bike. We wanted to create a real performance mountain bike for the Young Talent out there. Creating a bike of this sort has been something we have been eyeing up for some time. After developing the custom bike for Harry and seeing how well he got on with it we knew we were on the right path and it is great to see this project become a reality. Markus Flossmann


Making the bike as fun as possible was the goal for YT so they have gone for a lighter tune on the shock as well as selecting cockpit and contact points components that should be more suited to lighter riders. There is more than a name linking it to its bigger sibling though, the Jeffsy Primus retains the single-sided hardware access and double sealed bearings from the original bike. The kids' version is also as slack as the adults' version boasting a 66/65.5° head angle, adjustable via a flip-chip.

bigquotesWe built this bike utilizing our Jeffsy all-mountain bike platform, but with the intent to allow people of smaller stature to enjoy riding mountain bikes. Still, the Jeffsy Primus has the same maximum rider weight as our other mountain bikes, resulting in the fact that it isn’t necessarily limited to just small, light riders and certainly has the capability for real off-road use. We worked with a variety of smaller riders to help us understand the specific needs. People will find that the bike has an active suspension, with a nice progression that lets you push the bike hard and a geometry that’s comfortable at all speeds. Being a smaller rider should not mean you have to sacrifice on durability or quality. Chris Hilton, CTO YT Industries


YT Jeffsy Primus 24


Manitou provides the suspension for the smaller version of the bike with a 130mm Machete JUNIT fork and McLeod shock. SRAM are on drivetrain duties with NX shifting and Guide R brakes mated with 160mm rotors. SDG have the contact points covered and Maxxis Minion DHR II tires finish the build.

Jeffsy Primus 24 - 1,899.00 € / £1,599.00 / $1,899.00. Claimed weight - 12.6kg.

YT Jeffsy Primus 26


The Primus 26 gets a small boost in travel as a 140mm Machete fork is paired with a RockShox Deluxe shock for damping. The 26-inch version also changes drivetrains and gets the SX version of the Eagle groupset, however it uses the same Guide R brakes. Also shared are ODI grips but you get e13 handlebars and a YT branded Postman dropper post on this bike. Maxxis again provide the rubber with Minion DHR II tyres.

Jeffsy Primus 26 - 1,999.00 € / £1,699.00 / $1,999.00. Claimed weight - 14.2kg.


Available from March in Europe and from mid-March in the US. More info, here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Kids Bikes YT Industries


Must Read This Week
First Look: Santa Cruz's First eMTB, the 2020 Heckler
89287 views
Noga Korem Injured at Training Camp After Hitting Metal Bar
63413 views
The Complete Guide to the 2020 World Cup DH Teams
58345 views
4 Bike Checks from DarkFest 2020
50223 views
Check Out: Enduro Goggles, Flat Pedals, Oil Slick Gloves, & More
47804 views
Round Up: 10 Lesser-Known American Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff
45880 views
Bike Check: Brendan Fairclough's Scott Gambler - Darkfest 2020
43904 views
Intense Factory Racing Officially Announces 2020 World Cup DH Team
43358 views

28 Comments

  • 23 0
 YT should make a 26 that fits a youth around 5’11.
  • 11 0
 or maybe 6'4 ;-)
  • 5 1
 an weigh over 90kg.......
:/
  • 1 0
 You could always settle up for a banshee
  • 13 2
 KIDS WANT THE GRIM DONUT
  • 2 0
 Grim Donut Hole?
  • 8 1
 Looks like 26, indeed, ain't dead.
  • 6 0
 They need to make it fit riders up to 5’7”!
  • 2 0
 The 26" bike looks like it would be great for small adult humans and actually, they weight really isn't any different than other comparable bikes. The price point is definitely the key redeeming feature here though, because there's already 27.5" bikes available in this frame size, but they're all 50% more cash.
  • 5 0
 YT will really capitalize on this small market.
  • 1 0
 Not as minor as you might think.
  • 4 0
 I suppose it's a fun time to be a 5'2" adult.
  • 2 0
 Parents need a 27.5/26 mullet bike if they want their kid to stay competitive.
  • 1 0
 28lb bike for kids that weigh an average of 60 to 70 lbs. Fail. At 180 lbs that’s like grinding a 85 lb trail bike up the mountain.
  • 3 1
 Cue the '26 for life' comments in 3....2...1...
  • 11 0
 More like 26 through middle school
  • 2 0
 They’ll make some minor profits.
  • 1 0
 Mini shredders.... (sung to the tune of that old mini cheddars add, which was on the tune of Beach Boys I get around)
  • 2 0
 26ftw!!! cool to see they are building bikes for little Mountain goats!
  • 1 0
 Yes!!! Finally a company is getting the clue that "REAL" kids bike are a legit market.
  • 1 0
 i bet the reach of my banshee scream 98 in small was also sub 400
  • 2 1
 Ah man... Just ordered a Transition Ripcord for my son last week...
  • 1 0
 Holly shit, that little guy shreds.
  • 1 0
 This!!! We need more of real kid's bikes instead of kid's toy bikes.
  • 1 4
 14.2kg!!!! F*** me that's heavy for a small bike. I'm 95kg and muscle around a 15kg bike. There's no way a kid who is 50kg is going to have the strength to push 14.2kg around.
  • 4 0
 They should have put 11spd drivetrain, SX eagle is close to 1kg heavier.
  • 1 0
 What's out there that's much lighter without spending $8,000? My wife who's 4'11" is riding a 14.5" Fuel Ex 8 27.5" that's about 14 kg and she seems to do just fine on that bike despite the fact that she is only 48 kg herself. Even for myself, at 61 kg a 14 kg bike is a huge percentage of my body weight. Thing is, I bet I'd be faster on my 14 kg bike than most 95kg riders who are on a 10kg super bike!

Really, at the end of the day, looking at the competition, it's hard to find fault in the bike being 14 kg when it's only $2,000.
  • 1 0
 My kid is 65lbs or 29kgs and throws around that heavy of a bike. 26” custom Rocky Mountain reaper. Big sends or climbing, doesn’t matter.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010014
Mobile Version of Website