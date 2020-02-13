We built this bike utilizing our Jeffsy all-mountain bike platform, but with the intent to allow people of smaller stature to enjoy riding mountain bikes. Still, the Jeffsy Primus has the same maximum rider weight as our other mountain bikes, resulting in the fact that it isn’t necessarily limited to just small, light riders and certainly has the capability for real off-road use. We worked with a variety of smaller riders to help us understand the specific needs. People will find that the bike has an active suspension, with a nice progression that lets you push the bike hard and a geometry that’s comfortable at all speeds. Being a smaller rider should not mean you have to sacrifice on durability or quality. — Chris Hilton, CTO YT Industries