YT Releases New Decoy 29

Jan 30, 2020
by Dan Roberts  
YT Decoy 29

YT have released details of their new Decoy 29, which sports 29" wheels front and rear, as opposed to the other Decoy model's mullet setup. The new bike comes in sizes S to XXL with updated geometry and 150mm of travel. There are two models, Pro and Base, available in Black Magic, Twotone Blue, and Ghostship Green colours.

YT classify the Decoy 29 as more of an all-mountain bike due to its changes in suspension and geometry in comparison to the regular Decoy's more enduro focus.


Geometry

YT Decoy 29 Geometry

The geometry of the Decoy 29 sees steeper head and seat tube angles combined with a longer chainstay. There's still the option to adjust the geometry to suit your preferences, with a small chip in the seat stay that offers half a degree of head and seat angle adjustment and 6mm of BB adjustment. This also changes the reach, stack and effective top-tube.


Spec, Weight & Price

YT Decoy 29 Pro
YT Decoy 29 Pro

Both models of the Decoy 29 use the Shimano E8000 system with 540Wh batteries and 165mm cranks. The come with DT Swiss wheels clad in Maxxis Minion DHR 2.4" tires and have 200mm rotors front and rear.

YT Decoy 29 Pro
YT Decoy 29 Pro
Decoy 29 Pro in Ghostship Green.

The Pro model comes with a Fox 36 and Float DPX2 shock both in Performance Elite spec, Shimano 12-speed XT drivetrain, and SRAM Code RSC brakes. It weighs in at 23.2kg (51.15lbs) and costs €5,599 ($5,599).

YT Decoy 29 Base
YT Decoy 29 Base
Decoy 29 Base in Twotone Blue.

The Base model uses a RockShox Yari RC and Deluxe Select for suspension, Shimano 12-speed SLX drivetrain and SRAM Code R brakes. The Decoy 29 Base tips the scale at 23.9kg (52.69lbs) and costs €4,399 ($4,399).

YT Decoy 29


For more information: yt-industries.com

Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech Press Releases YT Industries


9 Comments

  • 18 1
 Ebikes are getting really close to passing for regular bikes...I fell for that trick once in Thailand, never again!!!
  • 3 1
 you know in Asia the wall outlets are different? So how did you charged yours, male or female?
  • 7 0
 holy shit the chainstays are longer than brexit
  • 1 0
 Yes, but more popular.
  • 2 0
 3 -4 kg heavier than a lappiere e zesty and still testers did not like the zesty . i think i am not ready for a fullblown ebike yet
  • 2 0
 Once these look like regular old mountain bikes, a lot of people will stop complaining and be riding one. The future is near...
  • 2 0
 Last pic - Redbill eBike hill-climb competition?
  • 1 0
 Almost got me, YT. Touche.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



