YT Releases Aluminium Pro Spec Capra

Following huge demand from its customers for more aluminium models for gravity riding, YT Industries has announced a new Pro level spec of the Capra and brought back the Base level spec. Currently, only the Comp and Shred models of the range are made from aluminium so this will double the metallic options for YT's freeride bike.
Both the Capra Pro AL and Base AL will be available with 29 inch (170mm travel) and 27.5-inch (180mm travel) and frame sizes range from S/M to XXL depending on the wheelsize.
YT Industries Capra Pro
|The Capra is the most popular bike in our range. We are stoked to offer these aluminum frame options to riders around the world. The Capra Pro caters to demanding riders who like to dial their bike to the finest detail, while the Capra Base allows a rider to hop on carefree and have plenty of good times without putting too much thought into it. We expect the overall stock availability to improve as the year continues. Our team is working incredibly hard to satisfy the demand and to make lead times as short as possible. Current availability dates can always be found on the website for each model.—Markus Flossmann, Founder YT Industries
Depending on the wheel size, the Capra Pro AL comes with 170mm or 180mm of travel front and rear courtesy of the Fox 38 Float Performance Elite fork and Fox Float DPX2 Performance Elite shock. The drivetrain comes from SRAM with a GX Eagle set up providing 520% range. Both bikes feature SRAM Code R brakes, DT Swiss E 1900 Spline wheels and a Maxxis Assegai/Minion tyre combo. The Pro bike comes in at the same price of the current Shred spec model and the main difference between the two is in the shock where the Shred runs a coil and the Pro runs an air.Price:
€3,499, £3,199, $3,499 USDYT Industries Capra Base
The Capra Base shares the same travel numbers as the Pro but with a RockShox Zeb fork and RockShox Super Deluxe rear shock. The drivetrain comes from SRAM again but this time it's an SX Eagle model. The Base now becomes the cheapest model in the YT Capra range and allows riders to experience the Capra at a lower entry point.Price:
€ 2,699, £2,399, $2,699.00 USD
I'm on the current model Jeffsy and it's a very well made machine. I wouldn't hesitate to buy one if you can get your hands on one.
