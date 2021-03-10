YT Releases Aluminium Pro Spec Capra

The Capra is the most popular bike in our range. We are stoked to offer these aluminum frame options to riders around the world. The Capra Pro caters to demanding riders who like to dial their bike to the finest detail, while the Capra Base allows a rider to hop on carefree and have plenty of good times without putting too much thought into it. We expect the overall stock availability to improve as the year continues. Our team is working incredibly hard to satisfy the demand and to make lead times as short as possible. Current availability dates can always be found on the website for each model. — Markus Flossmann, Founder YT Industries