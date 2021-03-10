YT Releases Aluminium Pro Spec Capra

Mar 10, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Following huge demand from its customers for more aluminium models for gravity riding, YT Industries has announced a new Pro level spec of the Capra and brought back the Base level spec. Currently, only the Comp and Shred models of the range are made from aluminium so this will double the metallic options for YT's freeride bike.

Both the Capra Pro AL and Base AL will be available with 29 inch (170mm travel) and 27.5-inch (180mm travel) and frame sizes range from S/M to XXL depending on the wheelsize.

YT INDUSTRIES Ace Hayden on Vancouver Island British Columbia Canada

bigquotesThe Capra is the most popular bike in our range. We are stoked to offer these aluminum frame options to riders around the world. The Capra Pro caters to demanding riders who like to dial their bike to the finest detail, while the Capra Base allows a rider to hop on carefree and have plenty of good times without putting too much thought into it. We expect the overall stock availability to improve as the year continues. Our team is working incredibly hard to satisfy the demand and to make lead times as short as possible. Current availability dates can always be found on the website for each model.Markus Flossmann, Founder YT Industries

YT Industries Capra Pro


Depending on the wheel size, the Capra Pro AL comes with 170mm or 180mm of travel front and rear courtesy of the Fox 38 Float Performance Elite fork and Fox Float DPX2 Performance Elite shock. The drivetrain comes from SRAM with a GX Eagle set up providing 520% range. Both bikes feature SRAM Code R brakes, DT Swiss E 1900 Spline wheels and a Maxxis Assegai/Minion tyre combo. The Pro bike comes in at the same price of the current Shred spec model and the main difference between the two is in the shock where the Shred runs a coil and the Pro runs an air.


Price: €3,499, £3,199, $3,499 USD

YT Industries Capra Base


The Capra Base shares the same travel numbers as the Pro but with a RockShox Zeb fork and RockShox Super Deluxe rear shock. The drivetrain comes from SRAM again but this time it's an SX Eagle model. The Base now becomes the cheapest model in the YT Capra range and allows riders to experience the Capra at a lower entry point.


Price: € 2,699, £2,399, $2,699.00 USD

More info, here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases


25 Comments

  • 29 1
 Say what you will about YT's shit service or availability...but just compare their base model with yesterday's Rocky base model....WOOF. Yeah yeah I know, direct to consumer can't compare yada yada. But being someone who doesn't have cash flowing out of ears, going DTC is pretty hard to pass up when you have a lightyears better spec and its still 4-500 cheaper....
  • 10 3
 Shit service? I have owned 3 in the last few years and have had nothing but good things to say. This even includes a complicated issue with my Decoy eeeeeeeeeBike electronics. *ducks tomato

I'm on the current model Jeffsy and it's a very well made machine. I wouldn't hesitate to buy one if you can get your hands on one.
  • 2 0
 @ryan83:
  • 2 0
 And for some reason, my reply vanished into thin air. Nice.
  • 1 0
 @RadioactiveBurrito: Don't worry, we all know that your lost reply was intelligent, insightful, and hilarious. And that is why I have upvoted it.
  • 1 0
 A similarly specced Capra cost me 2100 EUR back in 2017 and it was the lowest of the range. Holy inflation
  • 17 0
 And ... Its gone !
  • 3 0
 That had to be a record.
  • 11 0
 Cant wait for doublecrownaddict to find out. How many downvotes will it be for him this time?
  • 2 0
 Look at the font on the spec sheet! That’s a right-wing dog whistle if I’ve ever seen one.
  • 6 1
 Damn bikes look so much better when they haven't had to shoehorn in a water bottle, hydration is for pussies, what would Bear Grylls do?
  • 7 2
 available to buy, June 2023
  • 7 0
 Pay now and beat inflation. In 2023 it'll cost 7k for a base model bike
  • 3 0
 Proper beast at a reasonable price.
  • 2 0
 Love seeing the words “freeride bike” creeping back into the vernacular!
  • 2 0
 Seems that between the 3500 and 2700 , there could be a 3100 spec in the middle. I'd go for that!!
  • 3 0
 Available Now! It will be at your doorstep June 17... 2025
  • 2 0
 YT’s shit service disgusted me to level I wouldnt buy anything from them never again.
  • 1 0
 Have to wonder if YT had planned a new Capra by now but decided to squeeze an extra year out of the current one due to the supply/demand situation.
  • 1 0
 I might be upset that there’s no space for a water bottle, but I’m never going to buy this bike, so I don’t really care.
  • 2 0
 thats what im talking about
  • 2 0
 Well it would take me at least until then to save up for a new instinct
  • 5 3
 Snappy boi for sale in 2230
  • 1 0
 Pop0
  • 2 1
 Oh come on. We're humans, not camels.

