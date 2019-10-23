YT Shows Off Andreu Lacondeguy, Cam Zink & Ethan Nell's Custom Rampage Bikes

#longlivejordie
, The YT Family is going to be riding in honor of our friend and freeride legend Jordie Lunn. We would like to take the opportunity to shine a light on the fundraising initiative for Jordie’s family and friends. Please feel invited to learn more about the initiative.
12 months after presenting 80’s themed frames for last year’s edition of Rampage, we have taken another approach this time round. Each bike is ‘rad as f*ck’, has a badass set up and an earthy vibe. The colorway doesn’t stand out quite as much but will increase the sense that the riders blend into and harmonize with the gnarly landscape. Rampage is not about working against the mountain but finding a way to work with the given terrain and create in order to succeed. After spending days and nights working on ideas and digging creative lines in the desert the guys are looking to send it down the hill and being creative on their custom rigs. It is all about getting that one run dialed and the crowd stoked.
Andreu Lacondeguy
Specifications:
• Frame - YT Industries TUES CF
• Fork - FOX 40
• Shock - Rockshox Coil (From 2014 Rampage Win)
• Cockpit - Renthal Alu Bar & Stem
• Drivetrain - Hope Evo Cranks, SB One SingleSpeed
• Brakes - Hope V4
• Wheels - Hope Rims & Hubs
• Tires - Continental Der Kaiser
• Saddle - 841 Prototype
• Pedal - DMR Vault Lacon Signature
Cam Zink
Specifications:
• Frame - YT Industries TUES CF
• Fork - FOX 40
• Shock - FOX Float X2
• Cockpit - Deity CZ38 Bars, Deity Intake Stem, Sensus Swayze Grips
• Drivetrain - Shimano Saint
• Brakes - Shimano XTR
• Wheels - Stan´s NoTubes Flow MK3 on Onyx Hubs
• Tires - Michelin DH22 (F), DH32 (R)
• Saddle - Sensus/SDG Patriot
• Pedal - Deity T-Mac
Ethan Nell
|Rampage is for sure the highlight of my year! I come from here, so I feel comfortable with the dirt and riding exposed lines. It’s the one big contest of the year when we can really show what freeride is about. Creativity of build and riding go hand-in-hand. Without a cool line, you can’t really do cool crazy stuff. There is no limit to creativity at Rampage, there are so many features that you can build towards your riding style and style of tricks you do. It is hard to say if the crowd is more stoked on creative lines or creative tricks. People who don’t know that much about mountain biking might get more stoked about seeing a big double flip. I think the athletes are more stoked on creativity of the lines rather than tricks. I think the winning recipe is a big, fast line to the bottom with as many hits and tricks and possible paired with plenty of style and fluidity. That is what I am going for.—Ethan Nell
Specifications:
• Frame - YT Industries TUES CF
• Fork - Rockshox Boxxer
• Shock - Rockshox Vivid Air
• Cockpit - Spank Bar & Stem, Sensus Lite Grips
• Drivetrain - E*13 Cranks, SB One SingleSpeed
• Brakes - Magura MT7
• Wheels - Spank Spike
• Tires - Kenda Hellcat Pro
• Saddle - Errant Greyscale
• Pedal - Spank Spike
