YT Shows Off Andreu Lacondeguy, Cam Zink & Ethan Nell's Custom Rampage Bikes

Rampage is for sure the highlight of my year! I come from here, so I feel comfortable with the dirt and riding exposed lines. It’s the one big contest of the year when we can really show what freeride is about. Creativity of build and riding go hand-in-hand. Without a cool line, you can’t really do cool crazy stuff. There is no limit to creativity at Rampage, there are so many features that you can build towards your riding style and style of tricks you do. It is hard to say if the crowd is more stoked on creative lines or creative tricks. People who don’t know that much about mountain biking might get more stoked about seeing a big double flip. I think the athletes are more stoked on creativity of the lines rather than tricks. I think the winning recipe is a big, fast line to the bottom with as many hits and tricks and possible paired with plenty of style and fluidity. That is what I am going for. — Ethan Nell