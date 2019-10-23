YT Shows Off Andreu Lacondeguy, Cam Zink & Ethan Nell's Custom Rampage Bikes

Oct 23, 2019
by YT Industries  
#longlivejordie, The YT Family is going to be riding in honor of our friend and freeride legend Jordie Lunn. We would like to take the opportunity to shine a light on the fundraising initiative for Jordie’s family and friends. Please feel invited to learn more about the initiative.

12 months after presenting 80’s themed frames for last year’s edition of Rampage, we have taken another approach this time round. Each bike is ‘rad as f*ck’, has a badass set up and an earthy vibe. The colorway doesn’t stand out quite as much but will increase the sense that the riders blend into and harmonize with the gnarly landscape. Rampage is not about working against the mountain but finding a way to work with the given terrain and create in order to succeed. After spending days and nights working on ideas and digging creative lines in the desert the guys are looking to send it down the hill and being creative on their custom rigs. It is all about getting that one run dialed and the crowd stoked.



Andreu Lacondeguy



Specifications:
• Frame - YT Industries TUES CF
• Fork - FOX 40
• Shock - Rockshox Coil (From 2014 Rampage Win)
• Cockpit - Renthal Alu Bar & Stem
• Drivetrain - Hope Evo Cranks, SB One SingleSpeed
• Brakes - Hope V4
• Wheels - Hope Rims & Hubs
• Tires - Continental Der Kaiser
• Saddle - 841 Prototype
• Pedal - DMR Vault Lacon Signature


Cam Zink



Specifications:
• Frame - YT Industries TUES CF
• Fork - FOX 40
• Shock - FOX Float X2
• Cockpit - Deity CZ38 Bars, Deity Intake Stem, Sensus Swayze Grips
• Drivetrain - Shimano Saint
• Brakes - Shimano XTR
• Wheels - Stan´s NoTubes Flow MK3 on Onyx Hubs
• Tires - Michelin DH22 (F), DH32 (R)
• Saddle - Sensus/SDG Patriot
• Pedal - Deity T-Mac


Ethan Nell


bigquotesRampage is for sure the highlight of my year! I come from here, so I feel comfortable with the dirt and riding exposed lines. It’s the one big contest of the year when we can really show what freeride is about. Creativity of build and riding go hand-in-hand. Without a cool line, you can’t really do cool crazy stuff. There is no limit to creativity at Rampage, there are so many features that you can build towards your riding style and style of tricks you do. It is hard to say if the crowd is more stoked on creative lines or creative tricks. People who don’t know that much about mountain biking might get more stoked about seeing a big double flip. I think the athletes are more stoked on creativity of the lines rather than tricks. I think the winning recipe is a big, fast line to the bottom with as many hits and tricks and possible paired with plenty of style and fluidity. That is what I am going for.Ethan Nell


Specifications:
• Frame - YT Industries TUES CF
• Fork - Rockshox Boxxer
• Shock - Rockshox Vivid Air
• Cockpit - Spank Bar & Stem, Sensus Lite Grips
• Drivetrain - E*13 Cranks, SB One SingleSpeed
• Brakes - Magura MT7
• Wheels - Spank Spike
• Tires - Kenda Hellcat Pro
• Saddle - Errant Greyscale
• Pedal - Spank Spike


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases YT Industries Andreu Lacondeguy Cam Zink Ethan Nell Red Bull Rampage


Must Read This Week
First Look: Giant Manufactures Its Own Range of Suspension Forks
83355 views
Vote Now: Top 10 GoPro Best Line Contest Videos Revealed
48540 views
Pinkbike Poll: What Type of Bike Would You Add to Your Quiver?
44738 views
First Look: The 2020 Commencal Furious is Bike Park & Freeride Friendly
43139 views
Review: Alchemy Arktos 29 ST
42751 views
Video: 9 Classic Mountain Bikes from the Whistler Bike Park
42495 views
Just 1 More Day to Win a Custom Evil Offering & Fight Cancer - #FCANCERUP $5 Raffle
41998 views
Marzocchi Launches Limited-Edition Athlete Series Purple Suspension Ahead of Rampage
40197 views

19 Comments

  • 18 2
 26 aint dead
  • 3 0
 yeah boy!!!
  • 4 4
 looks like a kid's bike...
  • 4 1
 @Whatajohnny: Until you see Andreu ride it. Then you realize he's more man than you'll ever be.
  • 9 1
 Thats a crazy looking Vivid Air on E-boys bike...
  • 3 3
 Hey man did you know people make mistakes
  • 9 1
 YT color people, apply for jobs at SC.
  • 2 0
 Or, just stay and crush it at YT ????
  • 1 0
 Pretty big fan of gray are we?
  • 7 0
 Is that a Zink on a Link???
  • 3 0
 It is I think!
  • 3 1
 Somebody should dress in lunn’s outfit and ride his bike down rampage as an honor lap
  • 1 1
 Anyone else worried we'll lose a rider at red bull? We've lost two great riders recently. I know it's a dangerous sport and all, but realise takes it up a serious notch.
  • 2 0
 this is so sick!!
  • 2 1
 Beautifully designed bikes, beefy without looking awkward.
  • 2 0
 SICK AF!
  • 1 0
 Zink running gears......wtf!
  • 1 0
 So only zink running 27.5
  • 1 1
 Lacon and Nell's color schemes are 100% SICK AF

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.012848
Mobile Version of Website