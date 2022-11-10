YT Shows Off Erik Fedko's Custom Dirt Jump Bike for Crankworx Rotorua

Words: YT
Crankworx Rotorua, the final stop of the year, and a spectacle nonetheless. The venue on New Zealand’s north island plays host to the season finale. In just a few days’ time, we will see Erik Fedko take on the Slopestyle event.
Throughout the Crankworx series, we’ve witnessed Fedko reveal 2 custom colourways
on his custom YT Industries Dirt Jump frame. Now it’s time for ‘the best till last’. Each frame tell’s a story, and this one is inspired by the colours and scenery of New Zealand.
|The frame design was inspired by ‘Aloha’, which matches the vibe of Rotorua. I love the details of the palm tree’s as well as the colour, it’s definitely different to my other two frames.—Erik Fedko
Specifications:
• Frame - YT Custom Dirt Jump
• Fork - RockShox Pike DJ (100mm / 40mm offset)
• Cockpit - Title Form 25mm rise, Title ST1 35mm
• Wheels - Industry Nine 305
• Cranks - SRAM X01 165mm
• Brake - SRAM Level Ultimate
• Gyro - Trickstuff Trixer
• Saddle - Title JS1 / CP1 Seatpost
• Grips - Odi Longeck
Fedko currently sits in 1st position in the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship, and Sunday will be the decider.
|I’m feeling good for Sunday. I’ve spent the past few weeks in Australia & New Zealand preparing for my final contest of the year, let’s see what Sunday brings, hopefully some new tricks…—Erik Fedko
