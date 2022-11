YT Shows Off Erik Fedko's Custom Dirt Jump Bike for Crankworx Rotorua

Words: YT

The frame design was inspired by ‘Aloha’, which matches the vibe of Rotorua. I love the details of the palm tree’s as well as the colour, it’s definitely different to my other two frames. — Erik Fedko

Specifications:

• Frame - YT Custom Dirt Jump

• Fork - RockShox Pike DJ (100mm / 40mm offset)

• Cockpit - Title Form 25mm rise, Title ST1 35mm

• Wheels - Industry Nine 305

• Cranks - SRAM X01 165mm

• Brake - SRAM Level Ultimate

• Gyro - Trickstuff Trixer

• Saddle - Title JS1 / CP1 Seatpost

• Grips - Odi Longeck





I’m feeling good for Sunday. I’ve spent the past few weeks in Australia & New Zealand preparing for my final contest of the year, let’s see what Sunday brings, hopefully some new tricks… — Erik Fedko

Crankworx Rotorua, the final stop of the year, and a spectacle nonetheless. The venue on New Zealand’s north island plays host to the season finale. In just a few days’ time, we will see Erik Fedko take on the Slopestyle event.Throughout the Crankworx series, we’ve witnessed Fedko reveal 2 custom colourways on his custom YT Industries Dirt Jump frame. Now it’s time for ‘the best till last’. Each frame tell’s a story, and this one is inspired by the colours and scenery of New Zealand.Fedko currently sits in 1st position in the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship, and Sunday will be the decider.