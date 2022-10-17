YT Shows Off Ethan Nell & Dylan Stark's Custom Tues Red Bull Rampage Bikes

Oct 17, 2022
by Sarah Moore  


For 2022 YT Industries is supporting Ethan Nell as he competes in his 5th Red Bull Rampage, as well as Rampage rookie Dylan Stark.

bigquotesThe frame design reflects the spirit of Rampage and its riders. The idea comes from the harsh reality of nature - Rampage often looks like a fight. It's the biggest freeride event, and the imagery of wild, untamed animals fits the scene perfectly. I am very honored to play a small part in this event and to see the riders enjoying their frames! Can't wait to see them in action.Dennis Dastig, YT Senior Graphic Designer



Ethan Nell, Bike setup:
• YT Industries TUES, size Small. 26” rear end
• Fox Factory 40, 87 PSI / HSC 3 / LSC 7 / HSR 1 / LSR 2
• Fox Float X2 Factory, 155 PSI / HSC 7 / LSC 8 / HSR 2 / LSR 6
• Stans FLOW 4 / Michelin DH 22 / DH 34 2.4“

bigquotesI’m feeling better than ever for this years Rampage! I’m very excited about
my line and think it’ll be super fun and showcase my riding style. I just got surprised with my custom YT TUES for Rampage and im so stoked on it! It has to be one of the coolest paint jobs ever. I can’t wait to ride it.Ethan Nell












Dylan Stark, Bike setup:
• YT Industries TUES, size Large, 27.5”
• Rockshox ZEB 190mm, 90 PSI / HSC 1 / LSC 1 / Rebound 10
• Fox Float X2 Factory, 210 PSI / HSC 3 / LSC 1 / HSR 5 / LSR 3
• E*Thirteen LG1 Race Carbon / Grappler 2.5”

bigquotesMy goal is to blow everyone's mind, and to put BMX riders on the map. I’ve built a line that suits my style, but I also wanted to build something that makes people want to ride it.Dylan Stark







Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Press Releases DH Bikes YT Industries Yt Tues Dylan Stark Ethan Nell Red Bull Rampage Red Bull Rampage 2022


21 Comments

  • 18 0
 can we get an edit where Ethan chases Dylan down one of their respective Rampage lines....would make for a fitting wildlife documentary/rampage crossover
  • 7 1
 I love YT's aesthetic. These are really, really good looking. Good luck to all the athletes! Can't wait to see these in action.
  • 5 0
 There it FUCKING is boiz. Single crown with a long cable. Tailwhips and barspins incoming. Will be interesting to see Semenuk and Stark's runs by comparison.
  • 2 0
 I'm thinking we'll possible see 3 bikes set up that way.
  • 2 0
 @onemanarmy: Pretty sure Rheeder's bike is also single crown with a hydraulic gyro.
  • 2 0
 Having met & ridden with Ethan in person, I can say that he is one of the coolest riders on that hill. Best of luck to him on Friday.
  • 3 0
 So sick. Thats all i got to say
  • 36 1
 Sorry to hear that.Get better soon.
  • 4 0
 @NoskillNotalent: lol. I met Dylan at proving grounds. Awesome dude. Let me have a spin on his bike
  • 2 0
 @noakeabean: i met him at a bike park. super chill and nice guy. he was also stoned af
  • 3 0
 155 psi on an X2 for rampage?? Typo??
  • 1 0
 I was thinking the same thing. But he's not a heavy dude. If he's running like 165 pounds then those settings are stiffer than normal but not outrageous. If he's 180-190 then that's about normal. Figure that dude rides out there every day. He probably knows how he likes his bike set up. LOL!
  • 1 0
 YT always does some fun rampage bikes, they also do well on world champs bikes.
  • 1 0
 I see Ethan got the cougar! Legend!
  • 1 0
 These look hideous, and the most beautiful rigs I've ever seen!
  • 1 0
 Did he just mention a BMX background?!
  • 1 0
 so basically one has the predator paintjob and the other has the prey
  • 1 0
 Savage
  • 1 1
 More single crowns. Sad face.
  • 1 1
 Is YT still a thing?
  • 2 1
 nope





