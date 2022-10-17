YT Shows Off Ethan Nell & Dylan Stark's Custom Tues Red Bull Rampage Bikes

For 2022 YT Industries is supporting Ethan Nell as he competes in his 5th Red Bull Rampage, as well as Rampage rookie Dylan Stark.
Ethan Nell, Bike setup:
|The frame design reflects the spirit of Rampage and its riders. The idea comes from the harsh reality of nature - Rampage often looks like a fight. It's the biggest freeride event, and the imagery of wild, untamed animals fits the scene perfectly. I am very honored to play a small part in this event and to see the riders enjoying their frames! Can't wait to see them in action.—Dennis Dastig, YT Senior Graphic Designer
• YT Industries TUES, size Small. 26” rear end
• Fox Factory 40, 87 PSI / HSC 3 / LSC 7 / HSR 1 / LSR 2
• Fox Float X2 Factory, 155 PSI / HSC 7 / LSC 8 / HSR 2 / LSR 6
• Stans FLOW 4 / Michelin DH 22 / DH 34 2.4“
|I’m feeling better than ever for this years Rampage! I’m very excited about
my line and think it’ll be super fun and showcase my riding style. I just got surprised with my custom YT TUES for Rampage and im so stoked on it! It has to be one of the coolest paint jobs ever. I can’t wait to ride it.—Ethan Nell
Dylan Stark, Bike setup:
• YT Industries TUES, size Large, 27.5”
• Rockshox ZEB 190mm, 90 PSI / HSC 1 / LSC 1 / Rebound 10
• Fox Float X2 Factory, 210 PSI / HSC 3 / LSC 1 / HSR 5 / LSR 3
• E*Thirteen LG1 Race Carbon / Grappler 2.5”
|My goal is to blow everyone's mind, and to put BMX riders on the map. I’ve built a line that suits my style, but I also wanted to build something that makes people want to ride it.—Dylan Stark
