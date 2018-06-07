Vali Holl's YT Tues DH Bike - Leogang DH World Cup 2018

I used to work with my sister, Chloe, who is still racing, and I think it is similar with Vali. Working with girls and bikes is different to the guys! We started working with Vali in Tennesee at the BoXXer camp. We spent a whole week learning about how each other works. The main thing for me was to see what she was doing on the bike; she always said everything was fine, but I wanted to figure out what was good and bad visually.



Apart from that, it is funny because we are riding exactly same size bike, similar setup, although she is lighter than me I can pretty much set the bike up at home before I get to the race, try different shim stacks or whatever, to keep trying to go in one direction. The shock is a fully custom tune that I have done; a different shim stack made for her and the bike.



I learned a lot working with Nico [Vouilloz] and Adrien [Dailly] at Lapierre for three years after I raced World Cup for seven years. I think I can help with all aspects of her racing and I'm trying to help her with the process at each race that we can keep the same. — Mathieu Gallean - SRAM Mechanic