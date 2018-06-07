Vali Holl's YT Tues DH Bike - Leogang DH World Cup 2018

There have been murmurings of new world-beater from Austria for a few years now – a girl from Saalbach beating the elite women's race times on the IXS European circuit when she was as young as thirteen. Vali Höll, who's now seventeen, has destroyed the first two World Cup races of the year, winning the junior category by a country mile; in Fort William, she posted a time that would have been fourth in elite.
For 2018, Vali is riding under the SRAM umbrella with frames from YT Industries. The young talent has also signed for Red Bull this year, and also rides for TLD, Oakley, DT Swiss, Maxxis, and Ergon. The week before Fort William, Vali took delivery of the newest iteration of the YT Tues downhill rig and stomped it to a 30-second victory.
|[On Fort William] I didn't expect it actually. I was so blown away. I thought maybe I could sneak into the top five (in elite) at Leogang, but not in Fort William because you need so much experience for that track.—Vali Höll
• 17 years old
• 2018 medium-sized frame
• Full SRAM build
• 760mm handlebar
• 1.6 bar (24 psi) front; 1.7 bar (25 psi) rear
• Marshguard F***Flat inserts front and rear
Not one to join the wheel size debate, Vali is riding a stock 27.5" wheeled Tues. It's a medium-sized frame that's slightly longer than the medium from last year, to which she said, "I thought it would be harder to get around the corners, but it is just way better. I feel more comfortable now."
|I was always riding an 800mm handlebar when I was a kid because that's what was on the bike. When I went to Tennesee with SRAM, they were like "what are you doing with that bar!?" and they cut it down to 760mm. It is way better now.—Vali Höll
|We went to Tennesee with all the SRAM guys to test the new BoXXer before it was released; it was my first time to really spend time testing small details. I was a bit afraid that I could not give the feedback they want to hear, but it was really cool and easy to do and interesting to get started with that. We ended up running the same set up from there at the first two races, and even though Croatia and Scotland are completely different, it worked out pretty well.—Vali Höll
|It is definitely a learning process. I have no f***ing idea what is happening inside a fork when you turn this or click that, or add PSI. I hope SRAM are patient with me, please...—Vali Höll
Fork: RockShox BoXXer World Cup DebonAir
• Stock cartridge, fully open LSC and HSC,
• 130psi
• -11 Reb
• 3x Bottomless Tokens
• Sag: not measured
Shock: RockShox Vivid R2C
• Custom tuned
• 225lb spring
• Sag: 30%
|I used to work with my sister, Chloe, who is still racing, and I think it is similar with Vali. Working with girls and bikes is different to the guys! We started working with Vali in Tennesee at the BoXXer camp. We spent a whole week learning about how each other works. The main thing for me was to see what she was doing on the bike; she always said everything was fine, but I wanted to figure out what was good and bad visually.
Apart from that, it is funny because we are riding exactly same size bike, similar setup, although she is lighter than me I can pretty much set the bike up at home before I get to the race, try different shim stacks or whatever, to keep trying to go in one direction. The shock is a fully custom tune that I have done; a different shim stack made for her and the bike.
I learned a lot working with Nico [Vouilloz] and Adrien [Dailly] at Lapierre for three years after I raced World Cup for seven years. I think I can help with all aspects of her racing and I'm trying to help her with the process at each race that we can keep the same.—Mathieu Gallean - SRAM Mechanic
