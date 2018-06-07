PINKBIKE TECH

Vali Holl's YT Tues DH Bike - Leogang DH World Cup 2018

Jun 7, 2018
by Paul Aston  

Vali Holl Bike Check
BIKE CHECK
Vali Höll's
YT Tues

Words: Paul Aston
Photos: Ross Bell


There have been murmurings of new world-beater from Austria for a few years now – a girl from Saalbach beating the elite women's race times on the IXS European circuit when she was as young as thirteen. Vali Höll, who's now seventeen, has destroyed the first two World Cup races of the year, winning the junior category by a country mile; in Fort William, she posted a time that would have been fourth in elite.

For 2018, Vali is riding under the SRAM umbrella with frames from YT Industries. The young talent has also signed for Red Bull this year, and also rides for TLD, Oakley, DT Swiss, Maxxis, and Ergon. The week before Fort William, Vali took delivery of the newest iteration of the YT Tues downhill rig and stomped it to a 30-second victory.

bigquotes[On Fort William] I didn't expect it actually. I was so blown away. I thought maybe I could sneak into the top five (in elite) at Leogang, but not in Fort William because you need so much experience for that track.Vali Höll



Vali Holl Bike Check


• 17 years old
• 2018 medium-sized frame
• Full SRAM build
• 760mm handlebar
• 1.6 bar (24 psi) front; 1.7 bar (25 psi) rear
• Marshguard F***Flat inserts front and rear
@valihoell


Vali Holl Bike Check


Not one to join the wheel size debate, Vali is riding a stock 27.5" wheeled Tues. It's a medium-sized frame that's slightly longer than the medium from last year, to which she said, "I thought it would be harder to get around the corners, but it is just way better. I feel more comfortable now."


Vali Holl Bike Check
A 760mm wide Descendant handlebar and 50mm stem.
Vali Holl Bike Check
Senderella


bigquotesI was always riding an 800mm handlebar when I was a kid because that's what was on the bike. When I went to Tennesee with SRAM, they were like "what are you doing with that bar!?" and they cut it down to 760mm. It is way better now.Vali Höll

Vali Holl Bike Check


Vali Holl Bike Check
The all-new Assegai tire from Maxxis leads the charge...
Vali Holl Bike Check
... with a Minion DHR II rear tire. 24psi front and 25psi rear.


Vali Holl Bike Check
More Truvativ Descendant components, with the seatpost that's topped with an SMD2 titanium-railed saddle from Ergon.


Vali Holl Bike Check
The drivetrain is a standard X01 DH 7-speed affair from SRAM.

bigquotesWe went to Tennesee with all the SRAM guys to test the new BoXXer before it was released; it was my first time to really spend time testing small details. I was a bit afraid that I could not give the feedback they want to hear, but it was really cool and easy to do and interesting to get started with that. We ended up running the same set up from there at the first two races, and even though Croatia and Scotland are completely different, it worked out pretty well.Vali Höll

Vali Holl Bike Check
Brake wise, Vali has polished Code RSC lever bodies, with BlackBox carbon levers...
Vali Holl Bike Check
...matched with red Code calipers.


Vali Holl Bike Check

bigquotesIt is definitely a learning process. I have no f***ing idea what is happening inside a fork when you turn this or click that, or add PSI. I hope SRAM are patient with me, please...Vali Höll

Vali Holl Bike Check
Vali Holl Bike Check


Fork: RockShox BoXXer World Cup DebonAir

• Stock cartridge, fully open LSC and HSC,
• 130psi
• -11 Reb
• 3x Bottomless Tokens
• Sag: not measured
Shock: RockShox Vivid R2C

• Custom tuned
• 225lb spring
• Sag: 30%


bigquotesI used to work with my sister, Chloe, who is still racing, and I think it is similar with Vali. Working with girls and bikes is different to the guys! We started working with Vali in Tennesee at the BoXXer camp. We spent a whole week learning about how each other works. The main thing for me was to see what she was doing on the bike; she always said everything was fine, but I wanted to figure out what was good and bad visually.

Apart from that, it is funny because we are riding exactly same size bike, similar setup, although she is lighter than me I can pretty much set the bike up at home before I get to the race, try different shim stacks or whatever, to keep trying to go in one direction. The shock is a fully custom tune that I have done; a different shim stack made for her and the bike.

I learned a lot working with Nico [Vouilloz] and Adrien [Dailly] at Lapierre for three years after I raced World Cup for seven years. I think I can help with all aspects of her racing and I'm trying to help her with the process at each race that we can keep the same.Mathieu Gallean - SRAM Mechanic

Vali Holl Bike Check
Mattieu Gallean is a pinner in his own right after racing World Cups for seven years, as well as being Vali's mechanic under the SRAM awning.


MENTIONS: @YTIndustries


17 Comments

  • + 14
 Senderella could be the best word I've ever heard of, what a human.
  • + 0
 Yes. Slow clap for that one.
  • + 6
 Most of us humble riders just twist dials and pump the volume spacers in and call it 'suspension tuning'
  • + 1
 I remain stumped how suspension basics elude so many riders. Twist the red dial to one extreme, compress the fork, take note of changes. Twist red dial to other extreme, compress the fork, take note of changes. Repeat for blue dial(s). It's literally that easy.
  • + 4
 Theres a big difference I think from what most of us "think" is the right amount of tuning vs. properly tuned suspension is.
  • + 5
 I typically just adjust things til they feel different. F*ck knows if it's better.
  • + 5
 Officially a fan, she’s rad as f*ck on and off the bike!
  • + 2
 It's awesome that the women's side of world cup DH is as rad as it is this year!
  • + 1
 They cut her bars? They must never come on PB, nothing besides 800+ is any good.
  • + 2
 I don't get this thing with red/orange forks...
  • + 2
 Honestly all the red rockshox forks look like crap to me
  • + 1
 YT signs all the best people. It's actually insane. Whomever makes these personnel decisions deserves a raise.
  • + 1
 Martin whiteley...
  • + 1
 how much does she weigh to be running a 225lb spring?
  • + 1
 Super down to earth and shreds.
  • + 2
 Man what a great ride.
  • + 1
 fucking A.

Post a Comment



