YT Unveils New Threaded Capra Frame and Longer Travel Decoy MX with Uncaged 9 Models

YT Capra MX Uncaged 9

As a consumer direct brand, YT's product line is laid out in a first come, first serve basis and its Uncaged models offer upper level components that veer away from the most common brand names.



Two new models with mixed wheels have entered the chat; the Capra MX Uncaged 9 and Decoy MX Uncaged 9 eMTB. The duo share the same "Deeper Purple" paint scheme mixed with yellow highlights on the Ohlins TTX22M coil shock and RXF38 M.2 fork with 170 mm of travel.



Capra MX Uncaged 9 Details



• Wheel size: 29 / 27.5"

• Travel: 170 mm front / 170 rear

• Frame material: Alloy

• Head angle: 64° / 64.3°

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL

• CS length: 433, 433, 433, 438, 438 mm

• Reach: 424, 444, 464, 484, 504 mm

• Weight: 16.10 kg / 35.49 lb (size S, claimed)

• Base price: €,3,799, £3,799, $3,999 USD, $5,599 CAD



The alloy model also receives a clever cable port in the head tube.

Specifications

Geometry

YT Decoy Uncaged 9 MX

Boasting a longer travel fork and 165 mm of rear wheel travel, this is YT's longest travel eMTB to date. Although the carbon front triangle is the same as the Decoy Pro 29, the alloy rear end, 27.5" rear wheel, and 170 mm fork alter the geometry in an aggressive manner. The head angle now sits back at 64.4º when in the low setting.



Like the Capra MX, the Decoy MX features a size run of five options, but the reach is roughly 20 mm shorter per size while the single-size chainstays rest at 442 mm. The TTX22M rear shock rebound is adjusted for the two larger frame sizes that come with firmer springs. Underneath the Swedish gold damper is enough clearance for a water bottle as well.



Decoy MX Uncaged 9 Details



• Wheel size: 29 / 27.5"

• Travel: 170 mm front / 165 rear

• Frame material: Carbon front, alloy rear

• Head angle: 64.4° / 65°

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL

• CS length: 442 mm

• Reach: 407, 427, 447, 467, 487 mm

• Battery / Motor: 540 Wh / Shimano EP8 85 Nm

• Weight: 23.50 kg / 51.81 lb (size S, claimed)

• Base price: €6,999, £6,399, $7,499 USD, $10,499 CAD



A full Shimano XT drivetrain and Ohlins TTX22M coil rear shock are popular workhorse components.

Specifications

Geometry

Even though this is the Capra MX Uncaged, the build revolves around a full aluminum frame that rides on their V4L Horst-Link suspension design with all the design attributes and geometry as the carbon version. The alloy option drives the price down to $3,999 as is completed with a full SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain, Code R brakes, and Crankbrothers Synthesis Enduro wheels wrapped in a trusted Maxxis Assegai/DHR II combo. The cockpit is finished with a Renthal Fatbar and Apex stem with YT's in-house Postman dropper post. Maybe the biggest change of all though, is a change in bottom bracket standard, the Capra MX now runs a BSA 73mm threaded.Five sizes spread the reach from 424 mm for a small to 504 for the XL and head angles of 64-degrees in the slackest setting. There are also two sets of size specific chainstays; 433 mm on the S, M, and L frames while the two larger sizes grow by 5 mm to 438.YT favors the Shimano EP8 motor across their E-bike range that produces a maximum of 85 Nm of torque and uses a custom fitted 540 Wh battery to bring the total weight of the Decoy MX Uncaged 9 build to 23.5 kg. Aside from SRAM Code R brakes, the $7,499 USD build is rounded out with a Shimano XT drivetrain, including 160 mm crank arms.