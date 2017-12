YT USA and Cam Zink Part Ways

Thanks to an Instagram story posted by Cam Zink reading "Official last day as YT USA," it appears that he will no longer be involved in YT Industries' USA operations.Cam has been involved in the business since early 2015 . Whether this means that another company will be taking over operations, YT is planning on running warehousing and distribution themselves, or something else entirely remains to be seen. Will we see Zink aboard a new bike in 2018?More info as we get it.