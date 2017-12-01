INDUSTRY INSIDER

YT USA and Cam Zink Part Ways

Dec 1, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
No pain No gain


Thanks to an Instagram story posted by Cam Zink reading "Official last day as YT USA," it appears that he will no longer be involved in YT Industries' USA operations.

Cam has been involved in the business since early 2015. Whether this means that another company will be taking over operations, YT is planning on running warehousing and distribution themselves, or something else entirely remains to be seen. Will we see Zink aboard a new bike in 2018?

More info as we get it.
NA


48 Comments

  • + 41
 I’m gonna go out on a limb and say that Zink and YT aren’t parting ways.
Perhaps some name change or some play on words.
He didn’t say last day “at” YT USA
He said last day “as”
  • + 1
 Exactly, it says no longer “involved in YT Industries USA operations.” Probably just won’t be running the business side. Still rocking YT for sure.
  • + 2
 YT Industries USA - - - - is my guess based on corporate filings in August of 2017.
  • + 38
 10 to one Huffy finally came thru with that big dollar deal...
  • + 4
 finally, a sponsor that can supply zink's insatiable need for top tube foam pads. keep dem man grapes protekted...
  • + 9
 YT have to go?
  • + 1
 . .
  • - 2
 Back in the day you either had young talented kids who couldn't afford the bike that was good enough for competition use. They got the cheaper and less stable freeride bikes (think the later Bighit bikes when the Demo got the true DH geo) so that was the challenge. YT set out to change that. Stick to one build for every model (so that was basically one DH bike with one available spec) so that they could be cheaper than having so many versions. This way they could cater for the "Young Talent" who desperately needed a competition worthy bike. Basically: "shut up and go ride". I think it was a great model. Later on they diversified their line up to become more of a price-fighter and I think that is the way they entered the North American market. There isn't anything that makes them any more appealing to the youth than other cheaper brands. Actually I think it is striking that YT signs an established name like Gwin whereas a "dentist" brand like Yeti pulls out new young talent (ironically, this includes Gwin).

So even though YT probably are doing great at what they do now, the name YT isn't fitting anymore. In particularly not for the North American market. So I think they're just going to change the name to something more fitting. I'll leave it to the PB crowd to help (current) YT with something appropriate.
  • + 5
 @vinay: this has nothing to do with Cam's story. What's the relevance?
  • + 1
 @vhdh666: It says "last day as YT USA" in the article so I thought tomorrow they'll have a new name. I haven't figured out how this instagram thing works (when I click the link I'm getting a new page with loads of links but no story) so I don't know what Cam's story is.
  • + 4
 I emailed YT about a bike question and received a response saying that their USA operation was currently closing and they were in the process of standing up a new one. They directed me to email their HQ email in Germany...this is clearly more than Zink, and has to do more with an operational change in the US.
  • + 8
 Possible name change to MAT, Middle Aged Talent?
  • + 5
 At least they are having good whisky (without the E)
  • + 4
 I say someone puts a question mark after the caption since we don't actually know
  • + 2
 It's pretty clear they had some supply chain and or inventory management issues. Each size of each bike is in stock in maybe 1-2 trim levels at a time. Hopefully they can get that sorted and Cam can go ride more bikes.
  • + 4
 With the enigmatic "as", it could be a name change. Heck, might even be a reference to the office if they are moving?
  • + 4
 @yt-USA is now @YTIndustries USA. The new location of the warehouse is in San Clemente CA
  • + 1
 @kwapik: YUP, YT Industries are set up on a Job board, with what looks to be a Head office email as the contact. So YT Germany, taking over US distro themselves.
  • + 5
 Specialized wants gwin on their bike and it was cheaper to purchase yt?
  • + 2
 Howie and Cam did me so right. It felt so good to deal with them. Best presales postsales and CS ever. His IG profile still says YT so I wouldn't get too turnt about it.
  • + 3
 Yeah, the guys and gals at @yt-USA Reno are fantastic
  • + 1
 He said last day 'as' YT usa, implying that he himself is YT in North America. It seems like he'll just be stepping down from the business side and he won't be the 'YT usa' guy anymore.
  • + 5
 Aaron Gwin is YT
  • + 4
 Howie Zink is YT
  • + 5
 Cam Zink is YT.
  • + 4
 YT on the moon.
  • + 4
 Y not?
  • + 2
 Seem to be taking the break up pretty well. Wonder what the real deal is.
  • + 3
 Y Trump Industries?
  • + 2
 Uh last day as ? Sounds like a distribution business change.
  • + 1
 Hopefully just because he's not their US distributor anymore, doesn't necessarily mean he won't still be riding their bikes?
  • + 2
 deleted
  • + 1
 Nope just past 24 hours
  • + 1
 more freeride less slopestyle
  • + 1
 Intense has an announcement Monday, hmmm.....
  • + 1
 YP Cuz when ya gotta go, ya gotta go.
  • + 2
 YT to be renamed AG
  • + 1
 Murican ninja turtles suicide squad !!!
  • + 2
 YT Global Coalition
  • + 1
 better check yo self before you wreck yo self
  • + 2
 YT global
  • + 2
 2018 Team rumors NOW
  • + 1
 team rumors has been running deep over at vital for a couple months now
  • + 0
 Nice choices for celebratory drinks!
  • + 1
 Chilliwack AF
  • - 2
 syndicate.
Below threshold threads are hidden

