USER GENERATED

The Bikes of YT's Red Bull Rampage Riders

Oct 22, 2018
by YT Industries  

Redbull Rampage really is the pinnacle of mountain biking. Over the years we have supported many riders competing in Rampage, this year we are proud to support Andreu Lacondeguy, Cam Zink, Ethan Nell, Jordie Lunn and Adolf Silva at this legendary event that puts mountain biking into the mainstream. As this year's event approaches, join us for a look at our 5 riders with their custom painted TUES CF, even sporting custom mullets to match, 80's style!


Andreu Lacondeguy






Specifications:
• Frame - YT Industries TUES CF
• Fork - Rockshox Boxxer tuned by Honey Suspension
• Shock - Honey Vivid
• Cockpit - Renthal Fatbar & Renthal Integra Stem, Sensus Lacondeguy grips
• Drivetrain - Hope Tech cranks, Single Speed G3 sb1
• Brakes - Hope Tech v4
• Wheels - Hope Tech 26" DH
• Tires - Continental Baron 26" x 2.5
• Saddle - Stolen BMX Pivotal
• Pedal - DMR Vault Lacondeguy


Cam Zink






Specifications:
• Frame - YT Industries TUES CF
• Fork - FOX 40 Factory
• Shock - FOX X2 Factory
• Cockpit - Deity Black Label 38mm rise & Deity Micro DM stem, Sensus Lite grips
• Drivetrain - Shimano Saint
• Brakes - Shimano Saint
• Wheels - Custom Stan´s NoTubes Flow MK3 laced on Onyx hubs
• Tires - Michelin DH Prototype
• Saddle - Sensus Apollo
• Pedal - Deity T-Mac Signature



Ethan Nell






Specifications:
• Frame - YT Industries TUES CF
• Fork - Rockshox Boxxer
• Shock - Rockshox Vivid coil
• Cockpit - Spank Spike 35mm rise & Spank Spike stem, Sensus Lite grips
• Drivetrain - e*Thirteen cranks, SRAM X01 7 Speed
• Brakes - SRAM Code RSC
• Wheels - Spank Spike 350 26"
• Tires - Kenda Hellcats 26"
• Saddle - Sensus Patriot
• Pedal - Spank Spike



Jordie Lunn






Specifications:
• Frame - YT Industries TUES CF
• Fork - Rockshox Boxxer
• Shock - Rockshox Vivid, 400lb Ti spring
• Cockpit - Deity Black Label, 38mm rise & Deity DM stem, Sensus Swayze
• Drivetrain - SRAM XO cranks, X01 7 Speed
• Brakes - SRAM Code
• Wheels - Halo Chaos, Custom Colour
• Tires - Vee Tire Co, Flow Snap 27.5 x 2.35"
• Saddle - Custom SDG iFly 2.0
• Pedal - Deity T-Mac



Adolf Silva






Specifications:
• Frame - YT Industries TUES CF
• Fork - FOX 40 Factory tuned by Honey Suspension
• Shock - FOX X2 tuned by Honey Suspension
• Cockpit - Deity Black Label 38mm rise & Deity Micro DM stem, Sensus Lite grips
• Drivetrain - Hope Tech cranks, SRAM GX
• Brakes - Hope Tech v4
• Wheels - Pancho Wheels, Custom Colour
• Tires - Maxxis
• Saddle - Deity Frisco
• Pedal - Deity T-Mac Signature


Photos: Ale Di Lullo

Must Read This Week
$5 Raffle: 1 Day Left to Donate! Win a Custom Evil Wreckoning & Fight Cancer - #fcancerup
90735 views
Ridden & Rated: 4 Trail Bikes Under $3,000
72992 views
Video: Ben Reid Sends it Sideways on Two and Four Wheels
60130 views
Nukeproof Unveils 2019 Bike Lineup
52138 views
Now THAT Was a Bike: 1993 AMP Research B2
46246 views
First Look: Nukeproof ARD Tire Inserts
44188 views
Video: The Six Flavors of Trail Builder
38971 views
Cam Zink Potentially Out of Rampage With Dislocated Shoulder
38652 views

72 Comments

  • + 23
 26 Ain't Dead Yet!!!
  • - 10
flag Boardlife69 (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Because of Randy.
  • + 4
 @Boardlife69, nah, Randy rides a 29er. His invite for Rampage probably got lost in the mail, because otherwise he'd be out there building his line by himself under that hot desert sun.
  • + 6
 @slumgullion: Randy doesnt build lines, the earth conforms to Randy's vision.
  • + 13
 Chuck Norris met Randy once. Chuck Norris is now Randy's tire insert.
  • + 0
 what, Randy is 26 for life dude?
  • + 18
 jordie's color scheme reminds me of the old nomad miami vice scheme. sick bikes all around!
  • + 4
 vaporwave af
  • + 4
 @WrenchRy87: A E S T H E T I C
  • + 1
 I was going to say (before I saw your comment) these have a real Miami Vice vibe.
  • + 2
 No score needed for style... They got if full already
  • + 12
 Holy crap all those bikes are so sick and ever so slightly unique even to each other..
  • + 11
 Interesting lack of Rampage coverage on Pinkbike... and around the web really.

Are people over it? Is freeride finally dead? Is rampage just too dangerous?
  • + 3
 There was a media coverage blackout until like 3 days before last year or something. If my wrecked brain remembers vaguely correctly.
  • + 1
 what do you mean by lack of coverage? We're still a 5 days out and there is plenty of content on instagram
  • + 3
 @laxguy: lmfao we're talking about the coverage on Pinkbike obviously not instaf*ck
  • + 2
 @LOLWTF: doesnt answer the question.. what do you expect them to be covering? we're getting bike checks, thats about the only thing to talk about right now
  • + 4
 @laxguy: He means a few years ago there was tons of different coverage that started about 2 weeks before the competition.Not everyone is on other SM sites.
  • + 3
 @nug12182: all they have done so far is 1 day of scouting, and 4 days of building. Yesterday was a rest day . Last year I don't think red bull let media on the property until 2-3 days before hand .
  • + 2
 Agree with that one !!! I hope for the scene that people are more interested in the scary stuff which the boys are digging at the moment and not in bikes.

Even this costum bikes look pretty nice.

Can‘t wait to see some footage on pinkbike, so that i don‘t have to stalk the riders on insta so much ...
  • + 1
 @Jordanh604: Im talking a few years ago
  • + 4
 @nug12182: my point still stands.. what is there to cover? people are digging lines, they havent even hit anything yet... relax, it's coming
  • + 1
 @laxguy: it's a new site and a bunch of new lines, the digging part actually offers some good opportunity for coverage. As for getting bike checks, we haven't got any from Pinkbike, if you pay a bit of attention you will realize YT created this article. Rampage and Hardline are two events that appeal the most to pinkbike's audience, yet we don't get any coverage so its weird and the rants sre justified.
  • + 1
 @LOLWTF: ok, i give up youre right, there is absolutely nothing on the internet about rampage, lets all bitch and complain.
  • + 7
 Ethan Neil has a funny looking Rockshox Vivid Air
  • + 7
 Really don't see the first name Adolf popping up too often
  • + 2
 Look Adolf in!
  • + 0
 You know his parents are either disconnected from the real world or psychopaths lol
  • + 1
 It was either that or hannibal...
  • + 5
 What’s honey suspension? Is it like honey badger? Seriously tho would love info, I live in a cave never heard of it, google reveals nothing
  • + 5
 Only scrolled about half way and creamed myself.
  • + 6
 All hail 26 inch
  • + 4
 They forgot Randy's bike !!!!! #randygotrobbed already...
  • + 4
 YT saving 26 one RAMPAGE at a time!!!
  • + 1
 Make that 4 at a time (Jordie has left the church)!
  • + 4
 I hope Zink's makes it to the 2019 production colorway
  • + 2
 Definitely the best all around appeal but, man, Lunn's!!!
  • + 0
 Sorry but in my eyes boring that nearly every second rider is on YT. All encounters i made with Yt bikes where bad, because the quality of bad. I'm not a hater, I worked in a bike shop and anyone with abike from a company like Yt, Canyon shit like that, had problems because they just put in bad parts.
  • + 4
 Frame and rider size would have been a welcome addition.
  • - 5
flag LOLWTF (45 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 That is highly irrelevant info so therefore it was not included. Thanks for your understanding.
  • + 3
 Pull them 26” wheels back out boys/girls. YT just invented a new Dj/freeride/slalom bike!!!!
  • + 3
 Lol, never put mine away! 26 for those who know!
  • + 3
 Andreu rocking a single speed...
  • + 2
 Ummm.....frame size please?!?!
  • - 6
flag LOLWTF (44 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Not important info please move on
  • + 1
 do they have custom frames for 26 or are they just putting 26 on the standard 275 frames.
  • + 2
 A.L.’s bike because....26”.....singlespeed....FTW!
  • + 2
 A lot of acid was dropped before these visions came to life.
  • + 2
 Now I know why the Tues in size S is Sold Out.
  • + 1
 The Tues with a shorter rear end and 26” wheels would be such a rad bike.
  • + 1
 It’s reached the point where the 26ers look weirdly out of proportion to me
  • + 1
 Lacondeguy's rig was designed in conjunction with Meek Boyz by the looks of that bike size
  • + 1
 Not that that’s a bad thing!
  • + 1
 Red Bull Rampage and they are all wearing Monster Energy Drink hats
  • + 1
 And just like porn - I finished before the content.
  • + 1
 those continental tires of lacondeguy look massive AF
  • + 1
 Why do only half have wheel size listed?
  • + 1
 Cos the 29ers were ashamed to confess...
  • + 1
 26/ Singlespeed is the future, wake up Sheeple
  • + 2
 Bacon! =P
  • + 1
 That’s what I saw too. Mmmmmmbacon
  • + 2
 Glam Metal Squadron
  • + 1
 Still only 26" bikes have won rampage...
  • + 1
 Love all these.......awesome!
  • - 2
 I would go for black base colour + 1 eagle diving from the sky...to a truck full with beer. Oh! oh! and a pink dildo on the seat post.
  • - 1
 Jordie and Cam are way too cool for Yt
  • + 1
 You aren't cool enough for YT
  • + 1
 @ebomb11: definitely NOT
  • - 2
 Looks like a Liv.

www.liv-cycling.com/us/intrigue-advanced-0
  • + 1
 I'd like my bike to look like a Liv

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.044669
Mobile Version of Website