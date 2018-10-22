The Bikes of YT's Red Bull Rampage Riders

Redbull Rampage really is the pinnacle of mountain biking. Over the years
we have supported many riders competing in Rampage, this year we are proud to support Andreu Lacondeguy, Cam Zink, Ethan Nell, Jordie Lunn and Adolf Silva at this legendary event that puts mountain biking into the mainstream. As this year's event approaches, join us for a look at our 5 riders with their custom painted TUES CF, even sporting custom mullets to match, 80's style!
Andreu Lacondeguy
Specifications:
• Frame - YT Industries TUES CF
• Fork - Rockshox Boxxer tuned by Honey Suspension
• Shock - Honey Vivid
• Cockpit - Renthal Fatbar & Renthal Integra Stem, Sensus Lacondeguy grips
• Drivetrain - Hope Tech cranks, Single Speed G3 sb1
• Brakes - Hope Tech v4
• Wheels - Hope Tech 26" DH
• Tires - Continental Baron 26" x 2.5
• Saddle - Stolen BMX Pivotal
• Pedal - DMR Vault Lacondeguy
Cam Zink
Specifications:
• Frame - YT Industries TUES CF
• Fork - FOX 40 Factory
• Shock - FOX X2 Factory
• Cockpit - Deity Black Label 38mm rise & Deity Micro DM stem, Sensus Lite grips
• Drivetrain - Shimano Saint
• Brakes - Shimano Saint
• Wheels - Custom Stan´s NoTubes Flow MK3 laced on Onyx hubs
• Tires - Michelin DH Prototype
• Saddle - Sensus Apollo
• Pedal - Deity T-Mac Signature
Ethan Nell
Specifications:
• Frame - YT Industries TUES CF
• Fork - Rockshox Boxxer
• Shock - Rockshox Vivid coil
• Cockpit - Spank Spike 35mm rise & Spank Spike stem, Sensus Lite grips
• Drivetrain - e*Thirteen cranks, SRAM X01 7 Speed
• Brakes - SRAM Code RSC
• Wheels - Spank Spike 350 26"
• Tires - Kenda Hellcats 26"
• Saddle - Sensus Patriot
• Pedal - Spank Spike
Jordie Lunn
Specifications:
• Frame - YT Industries TUES CF
• Fork - Rockshox Boxxer
• Shock - Rockshox Vivid, 400lb Ti spring
• Cockpit - Deity Black Label, 38mm rise & Deity DM stem, Sensus Swayze
• Drivetrain - SRAM XO cranks, X01 7 Speed
• Brakes - SRAM Code
• Wheels - Halo Chaos, Custom Colour
• Tires - Vee Tire Co, Flow Snap 27.5 x 2.35"
• Saddle - Custom SDG iFly 2.0
• Pedal - Deity T-Mac
Adolf Silva
Specifications:
• Frame - YT Industries TUES CF
• Fork - FOX 40 Factory tuned by Honey Suspension
• Shock - FOX X2 tuned by Honey Suspension
• Cockpit - Deity Black Label 38mm rise & Deity Micro DM stem, Sensus Lite grips
• Drivetrain - Hope Tech cranks, SRAM GX
• Brakes - Hope Tech v4
• Wheels - Pancho Wheels, Custom Colour
• Tires - Maxxis
• Saddle - Deity Frisco
• Pedal - Deity T-Mac Signature
Photos: Ale Di Lullo
Are people over it? Is freeride finally dead? Is rampage just too dangerous?
Even this costum bikes look pretty nice.
Can‘t wait to see some footage on pinkbike, so that i don‘t have to stalk the riders on insta so much ...
