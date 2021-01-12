Video: Zakarias Johansen Joins Ibis Cycles

PRESS RELEASE: Ibis Cycles

Zakkarias was on the 2017 Ibis Team, which won the overall Team Championship

Zakarias began his career on the Ibis Cycles Enduro Team. He helped develop the HD3 and HD4 platforms.

Zakarias Johansen will rejoining the Ibis Cycles EWS Team, where he began his EWS career. He’ll join Bex Baraona, Robin Wallner, and Cole Lucas in representing the Santa Cruz, California based company.Robin and Zakarias joined forces in 2017 to help Ibis win the Overall EWS Team Championship. Subsequently, the duo helped Team Sweden bring home the silver medal at the 2019 EWS Trophy of Nations.According to Robin Wallner, the Team Captain:Team Manager and Ibis Cycles President (and occasional Janitor) Tom Morgan echoed the same thing.Here’s what Zakarias had to say about the new move:Thanks to those who make this all possible, our sponsors: Poc Sports, Bike Yoke, Maxxis, Fox, Shimano, Lizard Skins, WTB, Stages Cycling, Cushcore, OneUp, Motion Instruments, and Umara Sports