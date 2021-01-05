Zakarias Johansen Parts Ways With Cube, Hints at New Team

End of the year and the end of an awesome 3-year-long partnership with the Cube Action Team and Cube Bikes.



Signing with a big brand like Cube 3 years ago was a dream come true and I’m forever thankful that @wxm_sports believed in my potential, on and off the bike.



During this period I made a big jump in my racing career and can now say I’m ranked top 10 in the world, how insane is that! I got the opportunity to help out with the release of the new Cub stereo 170 which was a really cool experience. I have travelled the world together with my bike and got to make memories together with a bunch of amazing people (you all know who you are)



So with this, I just want to say thanks to all the awesome people that made the last 3 years amazing and memorable!



There will be more news coming about my future and what team/brands I will be working with at the beginning of January. I now know what is important to me and what makes me be at my very best, what bike/components I need to feel comfortable and how important it is to have good people/friends around to make the experience the best it can be!



And next year has all that!



Let’s get racing started and see you out on the trails. — Zakarias Johansen