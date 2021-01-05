Zakarias Johansen Parts Ways With Cube, Hints at New Team

Here's a bit of team news we missed from the frantic end of year period, Zakarias Johansen has announced he is parting ways with the Cube team after 3 years.
Johansen is one of the most consistent riders in the EWS and it's rare that he won't finish in the top 20 of a race no matter the conditions or location. He's currently ranked in the top ten of the EWS and has already confirmed he has a team lined up for next year.
To tease us, he's sent through the below photo with his bike and kit blurred out. It's pretty hard to tell much but the grey top/red sleeve of his kit looks pretty similar to the Ibis team of his fellow Swede Robin Wallner to us. Of course, we're only speculating at this point and the team could have completely changed its kits for the 2021 season, meaning Zakarias is headed somewhere else entirely. Zakarias has told us to expect more official news soon and we’ll update you when we have it.
His announcement post is below:
|End of the year and the end of an awesome 3-year-long partnership with the Cube Action Team and Cube Bikes.
Signing with a big brand like Cube 3 years ago was a dream come true and I’m forever thankful that @wxm_sports believed in my potential, on and off the bike.
During this period I made a big jump in my racing career and can now say I’m ranked top 10 in the world, how insane is that! I got the opportunity to help out with the release of the new Cub stereo 170 which was a really cool experience. I have travelled the world together with my bike and got to make memories together with a bunch of amazing people (you all know who you are)
So with this, I just want to say thanks to all the awesome people that made the last 3 years amazing and memorable!
There will be more news coming about my future and what team/brands I will be working with at the beginning of January. I now know what is important to me and what makes me be at my very best, what bike/components I need to feel comfortable and how important it is to have good people/friends around to make the experience the best it can be!
And next year has all that!
Let’s get racing started and see you out on the trails.—Zakarias Johansen
