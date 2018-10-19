VIDEOS

Video: Road Tripping Through the Balkan States

Oct 19, 2018
by zam  
,zam7 Balkan

by gaspi
Comments: 0


Words and photo: adam marsal // video: marty smolik

We are a four-member group of people who love mountain biking including the European rider Richard ‘Gaspi’ Gasperotti as a head of the team. Our project has been called ’zam’ which is referring to Mongolian expression for a journey. We have started in Mongolia in 2012 and since then we have travelled across various countries such as New Mexico, Taiwan, Azerbaijan, Sardinia or our homeland the Czech Republic.

photo Adam Marsal
,zam crew - adam / gaspi / lukas / marty

This year, we were thinking about visiting Scotland but just a week before departure we changed our plans and eventually, we headed to Balkan. Our main goal was finding mountain biking communities in countries like Bosnia and Hercegovina or Kosovo that were affected by a war only a few years ago, or Monte Negro and Albania that count to less known if you consider mountain biking. In each country, we made great friends who guided us through their local trails and biking spots. We hope you'll enjoy the film and maybe get inspired to travel there by yourself.

photo Adam Marsal

poster zam7

Big thanks to the locals:
Theranda MTB Crew | Kosovo
Andi Qyqja | Bike Point Albania
Savages crew | www.savagescrew.com

zam7 team
rider Richard Gasperotti
camera Martin Smolík
photo Adam Maršál
holidayman Lukáš Jusko

1 Comment

  • + 1
 nice ive been thinking about visiting the area for biking

