Video: Road Tripping Through the Balkan States

Words and photo: adam marsal // video: marty smolikWe are a four-member group of people who love mountain biking including the European rider Richard ‘Gaspi’ Gasperotti as a head of the team. Our project has been called ’zam’ which is referring to Mongolian expression for a journey. We have started in Mongolia in 2012 and since then we have travelled across various countries such as New Mexico, Taiwan, Azerbaijan, Sardinia or our homeland the Czech Republic.This year, we were thinking about visiting Scotland but just a week before departure we changed our plans and eventually, we headed to Balkan. Our main goal was finding mountain biking communities in countries like Bosnia and Hercegovina or Kosovo that were affected by a war only a few years ago, or Monte Negro and Albania that count to less known if you consider mountain biking. In each country, we made great friends who guided us through their local trails and biking spots. We hope you'll enjoy the film and maybe get inspired to travel there by yourself.Theranda MTB Crew | KosovoAndi Qyqja | Bike Point AlbaniaSavages crew | www.savagescrew.comrider Richard Gasperotticamera Martin Smolíkphoto Adam Maršálholidayman Lukáš Jusko