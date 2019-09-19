Race Preview: ZERMATTERHORN - EWS Zermatt 2019

Sep 19, 2019
by Dave Trumpore  


Event Preview
ZERMATT-ERHORN
2019 Enduro World Series Finals - Zermatt, Switzerland
Words & Photography by Dave Trumpore & Matthew Delorme

It’s the first time the series has crowned its World Champions somewhere other than Finale Ligure in Italy – and where better than in the shadow of one of Europe’s most famous mountains, the Matterhorn? With a growing reputation for its expanding trail network and flanked by incredible mountain scenery, Zermatt is the perfect location for this historic race. From what we have seen so far it has more than lived up to the hype. The trails are long and rough, the views simply mind-blowing from every angle, and the auto-free town offers a change of pace from the usual bustle of car traffic that we accept as normal everywhere else.

With 5 stages being raced in one day and with over 3000m of descending, this race is going to be brutal on bikes and bodies. Add in the altitude and any physical effort will just be that much more draining. And with the amount of rock on some stages or switchbacks on others, things are as tricky and as technical as they come.

On the racing side of things, Isabeau Courdurier has the women's title locked up so can have a little fun out there this weekend. Will she let her guard down a bit or will she finish out with a perfect season? Only time will tell. The men's race is quite the opposite as Florian Nicolai just barely holds the lead over Sam Hill. Sam Has the momentum of good results from the previous rounds in his favor and if he wins this weekend Florian will have to be within just a few spots. That is, of course, before you count the final stage of the year which will be Zermatt's Queen Stage, and with it, an added points haul. If either Florian or Sam was to win that final stage, the points get even more complicated. You can be sure the team managers have all the variables worked out and will be at the finish line Saturday with their calculators to see just what their rider will need to do.

Check back in tomorrow as riders will put tires to the dirt on the race stages for the first time, taking their obligatory one practice run. As always, we will be there to bring you all the action and, in this case, all the epic views from the final EWS race of the 2019 season.

The Matterhorn in all it s glory. Expect to see a lot of pics through the weekend of this famous mountain peak.
The Matterhorn in all it's glory. Expect to see a lot of pics through the weekend of this famous mountain peak.

Touristing 101.
Touristing 101.

Big peaks surround Zermatt. It s hard not to find an amazing view anywhere you look.
Big peaks surround Zermatt. It's hard not to find an amazing view anywhere you look.

Stage is the highest of the weekend and sits just under a glacier
Stage 3 is the highest of the weekend and sits just under a glacier.

Some of the quite villages above Zermatt run parallel to stage 1
Some of the quiet villages above Zermatt run parallel to stage 1.

The views above town are spectacular but if you look closely there is plenty of beauty in town as well
The views above town are spectacular, but if you look closely there is plenty of beauty in town as well.

Lots of history in the old mountain town
Lots of history in the old mountain town.

Fall is coming you can feel it in the morning air and see it in the colors up high.
Fall is coming, you can feel it in the morning air and see it in the colors up high.

Chris Ball and Ric McLaughlin look forward to a big day of riding bikes.
Chris Ball and Ric McLaughlin look forward to a big day of riding bikes.

Squids were chomping at the bit to get going this morning.
Squids were chomping at the bit to get going this morning.

The morning started high in the mountains and in heavy fog. Thankfully after the completion of stage 1 things began to burn off and the epic views became more apparent
The morning started high in the mountains and in a heavy fog. Thankfully, after the completion of stage 1 clouds began to burn off and the epic views became more apparent.

Stage one had epic views of the matterhorn but with all of the fog that rolled in Thursday morning you will just have to wait another day or tow to see it
Stage one had epic views of the Matterhorn but with all of the fog that rolled in Thursday morning, you will just have to wait another day or two to see it.

Middle stage one. A little ribbon of single track studded with rock.
Middle stage one. A little ribbon of single track studded with rock.

Stage one spills out onto a small lake at the finish.
Stage one spills out onto a small lake at the finish.

Just casually tweaking it through a mountain Village.
Just casually tweaking it through a mountain Village.

Matt Delorme taking the scenic routs through a mountain village on the liaison between stages 1 and 2
Matt Delorme taking the scenic route through a mountain village on the liaison between stages 1 and 2.

The inversion broke up just enough to let us peak down into Zermatt from the top of stage 3
The inversion broke up just enough to let us peek down into Zermatt from the top of stage 3.

Rocking out above the clouds on stage 3
Rocking out above the clouds on stage 3.

There are a few patches of dirt on stage 3 but for the most part it really just one massive rock from top to bottom
There are a few patches of dirt on stage 3 but for the most part, it's really just one massive rock from top to bottom.

The Matterhorn goes in and out of cloud cover through the day but is a very present backdrop to many of the stages
The Matterhorn goes in and out of cloud cover through the day and is a very present backdrop to many of the stages.

Damn Zermatt you have some epic trails. This one will be good.
Damn, Zermatt, you have some epic trails. This one will be good.

Dave Trumpore dives into stage three while the Matterhorn looms in the distance.
Dave Trumpore dives into stage three while the Matterhorn looms in the distance.

Now matter where you look on stage three the views are epic.
Now matter where you look on stage three, the views are epic.

Big views at the top of stage 4. But really there are big views just about everywhere in Zermatt.
Big views at the top of stage 4. But really there are big views just about everywhere in Zermatt.

Place a big boulder in a trail and Jesse Melamed will find a way to huck himself off of it
Place a big boulder in a trail and Jesse Melamed will find a way to huck himself off of it.

Stage 4 starts off with some massive rock gardens followed by some steep and tight switchbacks
Stage 4 starts off with some massive rock gardens followed by some steep and tight switchbacks.

Series leader Florian Nicolai sampling some of the local trails away from the the race stages in the lead up for this weekend s big race
Series leader Florian Nicolai sampling some of the local trails away from the race stages in the lead up for this weekend's big race.

There are a few corners up high to make shapes on.
There are a few corners up high to make shapes on.

The Mad Dog takes the inside line on one of the many slabs on stage three.
The Mad Dog takes the inside line on one of the many slabs on stage three.

Louis Para getting rowdy on stage three.
Louis Para getting rowdy on stage three.

Robin Wallner testing out his nose manual skills on some tight switchbacks. The race stages are closed until Friday but most riders have been sampling the other trails in Zermatt to get a bit more familiar with the terrain here
Robin Wallner testing out his nose manual skills on some tight switchbacks. The race stages are closed until Friday but most riders have been sampling the other trails in Zermatt to get a bit more familiar with the terrain here.

Stage 2 is the only stage that is primarily below the tree line. With lots of roots as opposed to rock it is very much unlike the other 4 stages on offer
Stage 2 is the only stage that is primarily below the tree line. With lots of roots opposed to rock, it is very much unlike the other 4 stages this week.

James Parkin enjoying a bit of root action on stage two.
James Parkin enjoying a bit of root action on stage two.

Dave gets to the root of it on stage two.
Dave gets to the root of it on stage two.

Awaiting our ride to the top of stage three.
Awaiting our ride to the top of stage three.

Carved by ice.
Carved by ice.

A lone refugio in the back country overlooking Monte Rosa.
A lone Refugio in the backcountry overlooking Monte Rosa.

Water always finds a way. Twisting and turning through ages old ice.
Water always finds a way. Twisting and turning through ages-old ice.

The textures are like abstract paintings.
The textures are like abstract paintings.

Another Matterhorn shot. Simply just because
Another Matterhorn shot. Simply, just because.

Josh Carlson shreds one of the open public trails ahead of tomorrows official practice session
Josh Carlson shreds one of the open public trails ahead of tomorrows official practice session.

It may have been gloomy looking down in town but high up on the mountain it was a beautiful day
It may have been gloomy-looking down in town, but high up on the mountain it was a beautiful day.

Can you spot the rider
Can you spot the rider?

First few hours on the ground and it was impossible not to fall in love with this place.
First few hours on the ground and it was impossible not to fall in love with this place.

The light shows are pretty good around here too.
The light shows are pretty good around here too.

The finals sunset over the Matterhorn before practice gets underway tomorrow for the final round of the 2019 Enduro World Series
The final sunset over the Matterhorn before practice gets underway tomorrow for the final round of the 2019 Enduro World Series.

Cheers to what is going to be an amazing final round.
Cheers to what is going to be an amazing final round.


Regions in Article
Zermatt

Posted In:
Racing and Events Enduro World Series Ews Zermatt 2019 Enduro Racing


Must Read This Week
Bike Check: Gee Atherton's Prototype 9.0 Mullet Bike Used & Abused
58431 views
Review: Marzocchi's New Bomber Z2 Fork is Impressive & Affordable
50658 views
Quiz: Can You Guess These Races From Their Results?
47058 views
Must Watch: Fabio Wibmer Raises the Bar for Street Trials
46411 views
Video: Gee Atherton VS Mike Levy - Humbled
46406 views
Final Results: Hardline 2019
41613 views
Bike Evolution: Rocky Mountain's Slayer from 2001 to Today
35032 views
Review: Radon Slide Trail 10.0
33846 views

10 Comments

  • 2 1
 So new Ibis HD5 is rumoured to make its official appearance here. No close-ups yet?
  • 1 0
 It seems pretty unlikely for racers to make big changes this late in the season, but if it breaks cover publicly we'll show you.
  • 1 0
 The third photo down took me a long time to understand.
  • 1 0
 Mountain biking is awesome
  • 1 0
 3000m of descending doesntvsound like much for a day in the alps
  • 1 0
 That's not a real place. Must be CGI
  • 1 0
 The graphics in Zermatt are incredible.
  • 1 0
 damn, you guys do good photos. that is all.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.020148
Mobile Version of Website