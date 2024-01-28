Zerode Bikes Announces New World Cup Team with Sam Blenkinsop & Taylor Vernon

Press Release: Zerode Bikes
More than a decade since the G1 and G2
made their impact on the DH World Cup privateer scene, Zerode Bikes has returned to the World stage with the new G3
- their new belt drive, gearbox equipped DH platform. And with the launch of Zerode Racing, they are ready for the 2024 World Cup season.
Zerode bikes made a significant impact on the DH scene in the early 2010s with the launch of the G1, which quickly gained a reputation for incredible suspension performance due to its low unsprung mass, centrally mounted gearbox, and high pivot. Under some of New Zealand’s fastest riders, the bikes proved they could foot it at an international level. Despite the potential of the bike and riders, a lack of resources at the time restricted the setup of a full race team.
Fast forward to 2024 - a new bike and in a year where some companies may see a chance to protect their core business and reign in racing spend, Zerode has bucked the trend and sees the current market challenges as an opportunity to make an impact on a bigger scale.
Along with the support of key partners Gates Carbon Drive
, Pinion
and Hayes
, Zerode Racing is gearing up for their biggest race season to date.
The 2024 Zerode Racing lineup is Sam Blenkinsop (NZ) and Taylor Vernon (UK)
Both Sam and Taylor have had some time on the new G3 and have been impressed with the stability and speed, and are excited about what the new DH platform is capable of. Together with a team ethos that focuses on rider support above all else, Zerode plans to bring some real excitement to 2024 and to turn some heads amongst the incumbents.
I am super excited to be riding for Zerode this season and to be riding on a New Zealand designed bike is something special! I have always been a fan of the brand early on in my career watching Rob ripping turns on the bike he designed and made. It’s always been a dream for me but never lined up. I can’t wait to see what we can bring to the World Cup circuit! Let’s goooo!
So good to be joining Zerode Racing. It's great to be back in a team unit and go racing with a company that shares the same approach with an insanely good bike. The privateer hustle was a grind and I achieved my goal of returning to a race team. Keen to tick more boxes in ‘24!
Zerode Founder and designer, Rob Metz is confident about the 2024 season and the impact the G3 and new riding team will have on the world stage.
'The embers of a World Cup DH team have been glowing since Dodzy and I first decided to build Steelie back in 2005. Fanning those embers has previously been somewhat of a challenge given we started Zerode with just a few thousand dollars, in a Garage in Rotorua/NZ.
Come 2024 and we find ourselves with established relationships within the industry, committed suppliers, a larger business team, more resources, a new DH bike, and a handful of excited loyal riders and customers…. The embers have become a small fire.
'