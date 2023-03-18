Zerode Bikes Launches its G3 Downhill Bike

The new Zerode G3.

Press Release: Zerode Bikes

A decade in the making and drawing from current enduro riding platforms - the Katipo and Taniwha..

Pre Production Bikes Tested And Set For Rollout

The Details:



• Mixed mullet Pinion C1.6 gearbox Gates Carbon Drive Belt• 3 reached-based sizes 435 , 460 and 480• Each size shares a 63 degree• All sizes incorporate 440mm chainstays