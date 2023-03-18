Zerode Bikes Launches its G3 Downhill Bike

Press Release: Zerode Bikes
Zerode bikes burst onto the DH scene in 2011 with the launch of the G1, which quickly gained a reputation for incredible suspension performance due to it’s low unsprung mass
centrally mounted alfine gearbox and high pivot.
Along with the G2 released in 2013 the bikes gained a cult following and introduced design concepts that years later would be emulated by the world's top manufacturers.
The accolades and success in the downhill world came thick and fast, with Privateer World Cup wins, National titles and the famous Eddie Master whip in jandals becoming the stuff of mtb legend.A decade in the making and drawing from current enduro riding platforms - the Katipo and Taniwha..
In the following years, Zerode's focus has been taking the principles of low unsprung mass and centralized weight and, with help from German gearbox maker, Pinion and Gates Belt Drive, incorporating them into enduro riding platforms - the Katipo
and Taniwha
.
Drawing from the years of research, development and learnings from the iterations of G1 and G2 and their enduro riding platforms, the G3 is the embodiment of Zerodes origins and the reason the company started - removing complexity from the riding experience and using simple design and the unequivocal principles of physics to improve suspension performance through the gnarliest of terrain.Pre Production Bikes Tested And Set For Rollout
The Details:
• Mixed mullet
• Pinion
C1.6 gearbox
• Gates Carbon Drive
Belt
• 3 reached-based sizes 435 , 460 and 480
• Each size shares a 63 degree
• All sizes incorporate 440mm chainstays
With the growth and popularity of Zerode since the launch of their enduro range - the Katipo and the Taniwha - the company has been able to carve out time and space for founder, Rob Metz, to draw from customer experience, World Cup DH riders and learnings from their current designs. ‘’Imagine the G1 and G2, but with 10 years' experience under our belt.” Metz says. ‘’It’s amazing what time, experience, feedback and greater R&D resources can produce. I think we’ve made a real statement here. We can’t wait for people to throw their legs over these and see what they are capable of’’.
The official launch will be at Crankworx Rotorua in March and pre-orders will open in April. Production bikes are due to market in the later half of 2023
Pre-production bikes are currently getting thrashed under some of the fastest riders in the world. Early testing shows they simply pull away from other DH bikes on rough sections and increased grip under braking means racers are redefining the definition of late in “late braking”
When this was relayed to Rob - he simply said “Of course they do - it's physics”
For more information go to Zerode Worldwide
and Zerode Europe
