Zerode Shares the Details Behind Developing their New Katipo Gearbox 29er

The name and graphics were next on the list for our new bike. As the new 29er was expected to pack a serious punch it was fitting to name the bike after New Zealand's most poisonous spider, the Katipo. Graphics were designed accordingly with the bike having a large different colored panel on its top tube much like a Katipo spider has a red strip along its back. There was a panel designed and placed at the bottom of the seat tube with a message aimed at inspiring riders every time they pick their bike up and is based off what inspires us to design our bikes.



Tooling was completed and the Katipo finally came to life with the factory making six samples. Two of these remained at the factory and went through comprehensive fatigue and impact testing. The comprehensive factory testing is designed to reflect real world testing in a magnified manner, representing years of riding in a short space of time. It is most likely the reason we have had no failures with any of our production bikes.

