Zerode's Katipo is a Gearbox Equipped 29er With Serious Intent - Eurobike 2019

The Katipo Enduro's geometry is apparently for "those who like to throw anything at their bike and come away with a smile", which sounds like marketing guff on the surface but starts to make a bit more sense when you get into the numbers. Only 2 sizes are available with both versions of the bike, L and XL, and with a reach in excess of 500mm on the XL, this is no small bike. The long reach is backed up with a 64° head angle, 444mm chainstays and a 75.5° seat angle. The full geometry chart is to the right.



Why only 2 sizes? Well, Zerode believes that if you find the smallest Katipo too big you'll be better off on one of their 27.5-inch Taniwha offerings, although we suspect the cost of tooling a third mold probably comes into the equation too. They haven't totally ruled out making a smaller version of the Katipo in future if demand is high enough though.

