Zipp Updates 3Zero Moto Wheels With New Hub & Lower Price - Pond Beaver 2021

Apr 8, 2021
by Seb Stott  

Zipp's 3Zero Moto wheels were released two years ago to much acclaim. Their single-wall carbon rims are designed to offer exceptional compliance by allowing the rim to twist locally along its own axis, thereby allowing the rim to deflect somewhat around bumps. Along with wide bead edges, this is claimed to reduce the risk of pinch punctures while offering more grip and less harshness.

Today, Zipp (which is part of SRAM) has updated the 3Zero MOTO. It now has a completely new hub, offering faster engagement and a stronger freehub ratchet mechanism which is rated for use with e-bikes. The Quarq TyreWhiz pressure sensor is no longer included with the wheels, but can be bought separately for $200.
Zipp 3Zero Moto Details

• Intended use: trail / enduro
• Single wall carbon fiber rim
• 32 hole, 3-cross lacing
• 37.5mm external, 30mm internal width
• New ZM2 hub: 12 pawls, 132 points of engagement
• Claimed weight, 29": 1965g, 27.5": 1875g
• Laid up and molded in Indianapolis, USA
• Lifetime warranty
• Price: $1,800 USD
www.zipp.com


Fortunately, that allows Zipp to knock $200 off the asking price, so if you can make do with a digital pressure gauge like the rest of us, you can pocket the savings. They're still not exactly cheap, though. In the US, they now cost $1,800 for a pair. Here's the full international pricing:

Zipp 3Zero Moto Front: $ 850 / € 870 / £780

Zipp 3Zero Moto Rear: $ 950 / € 970 / £865

Zipp 3Zero Moto wheels review
The flat, single-wall rim is still the talking point with these wheels. In use, a strong Kevlar rim strip sits above the exposed spoke ends to protect the rim tape.


Zipp's new ZM2 hubs


The new hubset is designed in Germany and boasts a whopping 12 pawls. These work in four groups of three pawls, which combined with the 33-tooth ratchet ring delivers 132 points of engagement. That corresponds to a very quick 2.7-degree pickup angle, up from 6.9-degrees in the outgoing ZM1 hub. Engaging three pawls at a time is enough for Zipp to recommend the hubs for ebike use. The hubs are also claimed to have an improved seal design for better durability too.

The hubs are available standalone for $190 (front) / $360 (rear).

Lapierre Team Camp 2021. Mandelieu France Photo by Matt Wragg





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Wheels Zipp Zipp 3 Zero Moto


Must Read This Week
Must Watch: Gee Atherton Goes Even Bigger in 'Slate Line'
72517 views
Round Up: The Best April Fools From the Cycling World
57653 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Buy an Enduro Bike With a Dual-Crown Fork?
57126 views
Pinkbike Buyer's Guide: The Best Clip-In Trail MTB Pedals for 2021
52879 views
Review: Oura Ring, The One to Rule Them All?
49188 views
Updated: The Ultimate Guide to the 2021 Racing Season
48611 views
Updated: Canfield Bikes Prototype Stolen, Possible Sighting of Rider
47076 views
Video: Spoof Campervan Advert Hints at a New YT Capra
44276 views

21 Comments

  • 14 0
 I like the idea behind these but I cant wrap my head around paying for a carbon wheel that is heavier than alloy competition. I guess that ankle flex if what your paying for.
  • 5 1
 Same, especially when a set of DT Swiss 1700 SPLINE cost half and weigh less.
  • 7 3
 @EKrum And they're pretty expensive for what they are too. They say single wall rims are cheaper to manufacture. How is it that a company like We Are One can manufacture a premium-quality double wall carbon rim in North America for $450 a piece, but Zipp is charging $700 for a single wall rim manufactured in Asia? Seems like a rip off to me.
  • 3 1
 @dlxah: says these are laid up and manufactured in Indianapolis, in this article.
  • 1 0
 @loamhunter08: Ah, well clearly reading comprehension isn't my strong suit hah. Thanks for pointing that out. I saw cheaper price and excitedly opened the article, and then stopped reading when I realized they were just talking about the hubs and TyreWhiz. Still seems overpriced to me especially compared to to those We Are Ones, the Enve AM30s, and a few others.
  • 1 0
 I'm realizing that ride quality is much more important than weight for rims. Why hasn't China given us an affordable knock off for these.
  • 2 0
 @dlxah: this is why WAO has the cult following they do.
  • 1 0
 @Multivac: Maybe if enough of us blow up WAO's inbox with requests, they'll look into adding a cheaper single wall rim to their line up.
  • 15 1
 When I saw "lower price" I was not expecting $1,800.
  • 9 0
 Some of the most impressive feeling wheels I've ever ridden, especially if your riding consists of off-camber, rocks, loose fun stuff.
  • 7 0
 How well do these wheels work for rider at or above 200 lbs? I’m super interested in the design but worry the flex is tuned for lighter riders and these would feel noodley
  • 1 0
 subscribed
  • 1 0
 They don’t feel noodley at all. Best wheels I’ve ever had. First poster is correct in his opinion . I did have to true them once in a year, tho
  • 10 1
 12 Pawls? Is that not draggier than Ru Paul in Thailand?
  • 1 0
 Thought the same... how do they even jam 12 pawls in?!
  • 2 0
 Still wayyy too heavy. Check out the Ibis S35, similar concept, amazing ride quality, 7 year no questions asked warranty, 35mm inner width, you get hydras for the same price and they only weigh 1650 grams. Ibis S35 with Cush core is where it's at.
  • 1 0
 Been riding the previous version for about 8 months now. Some serious pros to them depending on your riding style and was truly shocked at how noticeable the ankle tech was (for better or worse). They have remained straight and tight the entire time, while receiving some serious abuse. Just don't use them as a park wheel as the roll is too much in the high G berms.
  • 4 1
 I'll stick to my(same weight) DT 350/comp /ex471 at one third of the price..
  • 1 1
 Can you get a Microspline driver for the new hub? Also why don’t they offer the Torque end caps for the front wheel seeing as how Roxshox is part of the same parent company?
  • 3 3
 50% lower price? Either these had some fat margins to begin with, or their quality of manufacturing has taken a hit.
  • 3 0
 Where are you getting that number? They're $200 cheaper now because the TyreWiz isn't included - the price used to be $2000, and now it's $1800 for the set.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009522
Mobile Version of Website