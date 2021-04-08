Zipp Updates 3Zero Moto Wheels With New Hub & Lower Price - Pond Beaver 2021





Zipp's 3Zero Moto wheels were released two years ago to much acclaim . Their single-wall carbon rims are designed to offer exceptional compliance by allowing the rim to twist locally along its own axis, thereby allowing the rim to deflect somewhat around bumps. Along with wide bead edges, this is claimed to reduce the risk of pinch punctures while offering more grip and less harshness.Today, Zipp (which is part of SRAM) has updated the 3Zero MOTO. It now has a completely new hub, offering faster engagement and a stronger freehub ratchet mechanism which is rated for use with e-bikes. The Quarq TyreWhiz pressure sensor is no longer included with the wheels, but can be bought separately for $200. Zipp 3Zero Moto Details



• Intended use: trail / enduro

• Single wall carbon fiber rim

• 32 hole, 3-cross lacing

• 37.5mm external, 30mm internal width

• New ZM2 hub: 12 pawls, 132 points of engagement

• Claimed weight, 29": 1965g, 27.5": 1875g

• Laid up and molded in Indianapolis, USA

• Lifetime warranty

• Price: $1,800 USD

• www.zipp.com

Zipp 3Zero Moto Front:

Zipp 3Zero Moto Rear:

The flat, single-wall rim is still the talking point with these wheels. In use, a strong Kevlar rim strip sits above the exposed spoke ends to protect the rim tape.

Zipp's new ZM2 hubs

Fortunately, that allows Zipp to knock $200 off the asking price, so if you can make do with a digital pressure gauge like the rest of us, you can pocket the savings. They're still not exactly cheap, though. In the US, they now cost $1,800 for a pair. Here's the full international pricing:$ 850 / € 870 / £780$ 950 / € 970 / £865The new hubset is designed in Germany and boasts a whopping 12 pawls. These work in four groups of three pawls, which combined with the 33-tooth ratchet ring delivers 132 points of engagement. That corresponds to a very quick 2.7-degree pickup angle, up from 6.9-degrees in the outgoing ZM1 hub. Engaging three pawls at a time is enough for Zipp to recommend the hubs for ebike use. The hubs are also claimed to have an improved seal design for better durability too.The hubs are available standalone for $190 (front) / $360 (rear).