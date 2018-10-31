Video: Zombie Rider

Nowadays in every country, there is a spooky, creepy or just weird story about someone...
So also this story comes from a small European country, Latvia, and tells the story about a very old mountain biker, who used to be a really good, but one day, during his regular ride, he disappeared without a trace in the most mythical forest in Latvia called Pokaiņu Mežs
. The forest hides many other stories, treasures, weird unbelievable things, and creatures.
So now for many years, there is this old Latvian saying:“That every year, there is this one day around the end of October, when lost bike rider comes alive and is seen riding his bike”
Director/Production/ Rider: Gusts Ošmucnieks @gustsosmucnieks
Film/Edit: Ansis Blumbergs @ansisblumbergs
Asistent/ SFX: Bruno Putniņš @bputnins
Make Up Artist: Liliāna Laufmane @laufmanel
Locations: Pokaiņu mežs & Babīte (Latvia)
Song: A Perfect Circle – The Outsider
0 Comments
Post a Comment