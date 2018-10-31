VIDEOS

Video: Zombie Rider

Oct 30, 2018
by Gusts Oshmucnieks  

Nowadays in every country, there is a spooky, creepy or just weird story about someone...

So also this story comes from a small European country, Latvia, and tells the story about a very old mountain biker, who used to be a really good, but one day, during his regular ride, he disappeared without a trace in the most mythical forest in Latvia called Pokaiņu Mežs. The forest hides many other stories, treasures, weird unbelievable things, and creatures.

So now for many years, there is this old Latvian saying:

“That every year, there is this one day around the end of October, when lost bike rider comes alive and is seen riding his bike”

Shot from shortmovie Zombies also want to ride

Shot from shortmovie Zombies also want to ride

Shot from shortmovie Zombies also want to ride

Shot from shortmovie Zombies also want to ride

Director/Production/ Rider: Gusts Ošmucnieks @gustsosmucnieks
Film/Edit: Ansis Blumbergs @ansisblumbergs
Asistent/ SFX: Bruno Putniņš @bputnins
Make Up Artist: Liliāna Laufmane @laufmanel
Locations: Pokaiņu mežs & Babīte (Latvia)
Song: A Perfect Circle – The Outsider

