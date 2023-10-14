Watch
Learn
Velo
BikeReg
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Places Directory
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Zwift Hub One Review: A Simplified Smart Trainer
Oct 14, 2023
by
Outside Online
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
https://velo.outsideonline.com/road/road-gear/zwift-hub-one-review/
The indoor training company’s latest smart trainer promises easier indoor training and new virtual shifting for all.
Posted In:
Outside Network
Reviews and Tech
Reviews
Zwift
Author Info:
outsideonline
Member since Aug 7, 2019
56 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
Gee Atherton Air-Lifted from the Red Bull Rampage Course After Crash in Practice [Updated with Injury Report]
170997 views
Final Results from Red Bull Rampage 2023
133490 views
Gee Atherton Shares Injury Update - Red Bull Rampage 2023
98836 views
Replay: Red Bull Rampage 2023
73095 views
Pinkbike Poll: Who is the Unofficial Red Bull Rampage Pinkbike's Choice Winner?
51213 views
Video: Bienvenido Aguado Massively Overshoots His Canyon Gap - Red Bull Rampage 2023
50711 views
Who are the 2023 DH World Cup Champions?
49415 views
Szymon Godziek & Brendan Fairclough Tick Off 'The Battleship' - Red Bull Rampage 2023
41615 views
0 Comments
Score
Time
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.046732
Mobile Version of Website