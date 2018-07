Round 5 Prize

Andorra



Pick the best team for this round and you can walk away with Flatline Mountain Bike Shoes & Line Nylon Pedals (value $190 USD). Flat pedals win medals!



The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek.

Secret DH race fiend and bundle of pure energy Cam McCaul breaks down the winners and losers from the DH World Cup in Val di Sole this month. He also gives up his picks and strategies for the next round of the Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill contest!