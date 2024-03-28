Patricia Druwen Shares Injury Update After Crash Ahead of Crankworx Rotorua Slopestyle Finals

Hi everyone,



As some of you might know, I unfortunately had to pull out of the Crankworx Rotorua Slopestyle contest spontaneously last weekend.



I was fighting a bad cold for basically the whole week, but I was still determined to compete. During the last training session on Saturday, I crashed heavily on my head and tore an abdominal muscle. I wasn’t even able to finish a top-to-bottom run in the McGazza train afterwards and had to pull over half way down the course.



It was super hard not to drop in the for first Crankworx women’s slopestyle contest ever, but given the circumstances we decided it would be best to sit this one out.



I will be focusing on my recovery now, starting with a visit at the Red Bull Athlete Performance Center next week. I am convinced to be back for the next Crankworx stop in Cairns at the end of May. See you all there! — Patricia Druwen