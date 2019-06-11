INTERVIEWS

Podcast: Brook Macdonald on Racing, Injuries & the Top Step of the Podium

Jun 11, 2019
by Beyond The Tape  

In this episode, I was lucky enough to sit down and chat with none other than the legend himself, Brook Macdonald. We chat about racing, injuries, and the road back to the bike. We also have a chat about how he first got to the World Cup and what it takes to get on that top step.


As per usual huge thanks to Jordo from FSR Media for the Production, to the legends at Craftworks for keeping me rolling, and Dirtsurfer for keeping the mud off my face. I am super happy with how this turned out. If you want to listen to more follow me at @beyondthetape.podcast on Instagram, subscribe where all good podcasts are casted, and I would love any feedback to make this better.

