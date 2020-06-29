Podcast: Chatting with Kona Team Manager Matthieu Dupelle

To say I was nervous for this episode is an understatement!!!Mathieu Dupelle is the man in the shadows behind some of the greatest riders to race Downhill MTB. Dupelle is known for his humble attitude, quiet achievements, and being an all-round nice guy in the pits.In this episode, we talk about his beginnings in MTB, wrenching for legends like Rennie, and how he manages a world cup team out of a van. He also shares his philosophies on working hard towards achieving goals.I hope you enjoy this episode as much as I did. I apologise in advance for sounding a bit weird but, as usual, I was a bit star-struck.Thanks to NSDynamics for supporting this episode of Beyond the tape. They have been super busy through this COVID-19 period but, if you want your suspension to feel its best, send it up there to work their magic.Massive shout out to Huck the world for keeping me kitted up. I love their kit and bet you will to.