Replay: Pump Track - Crankworx Cairns 2024

May 24, 2024
by Pinkbike Staff  

Watch the Pump Track at the second stop of the Crankworx World Tour 2024 at Smithfield Mountain Bike Park in Cairns, Australia.

Click on the video above to see what time the broadcast will start in your hometown.

 Got this on Airplay on my TV. Thank-you for the live play. Great watching in on a Saturday night while recovering. Hard knowing this is happening only a few hours away. Hopefully next year.
  • 3 0
 Camera angles suck balls. Why no camera on the finish.
  • 1 0
 Flyan Ryan!







