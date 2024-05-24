Watch
Replay: Pump Track - Crankworx Cairns 2024
May 24, 2024
by
Pinkbike Staff
3 Comments
Watch the Pump Track at the second stop of the Crankworx World Tour 2024 at Smithfield Mountain Bike Park in Cairns, Australia.
Click on the video above to see what time the broadcast will start in your hometown.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Crankworx
Crankworx Cairns
Crankworx Cairns 2024
Pump Track
Author Info:
pinkbikeaudience
Member since Jul 22, 2013
3,475 articles
3 Comments
Score
Time
2
1
27ath
(1 days ago)
Got this on Airplay on my TV. Thank-you for the live play. Great watching in on a Saturday night while recovering. Hard knowing this is happening only a few hours away. Hopefully next year.
[Reply]
3
0
juanmenendez
(1 days ago)
Camera angles suck balls. Why no camera on the finish.
[Reply]
1
0
iamamodel
(1 days ago)
Flyan Ryan!
[Reply]
