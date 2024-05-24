Video & Race Report: Trans Madeira Summer 2024 - Day 3

May 24, 2024
by Trans Madeira  

Words: Trans Madeira

Fourteen stages have been completed, and although you can use winter time to get there's nothing that can prepare you for what's ahead. The morning kicks off in Funchal on the island's southern coast and finish in Sao Vicente on the northern side. This journey resembles a rollercoaster, both physically and emotionally, with constant ups and downs throughout the day. Day three of Trans Madeira, powered by Freeride Madeira, is a major challenge but so rewarding upon reaching the finish line.

Trans Madeira 2024 - X EDITION

Trans Madeira 2024
1100 racers have seen this view of day three. Today we added 135 to that total.

Trans Madeira 2024
A short hike-a-bike to get to the top of SS1. Eva is on her third edition but it still feels like a first.

Trans Madeira 2024
John from Freeride Madeira has climbed this hill many times and he surely doesn't want to skip another round.

Trans Madeira 2024
Blue sky in contrast with the alpine stages of day three.

Trans Madeira 2024
Zig-zagging on the first stage of the day with one hour earlier start.

Trans Madeira 2024
Slippery rock marbles to spice the morning.

Trans Madeira 2024
Josh Bryceland's sister, Maria, on a mission to find out why her brother says this was top-three days he ever had on a bike. After twisting her knee at the end of third stage of the day she managed to finish the day which got her our 'Braveheart' award of the day.

Trans Madeira 2024
Going down to then come up again on the hills ahead that take riders to the north side of Madeira.

Trans Madeira 2024
Théo flying low, something he's not really used to.

Trans Madeira 2024
Dan Wolfe got second today but still leads the overall.

Trans Madeira 2024
Second stage of the day was 3.70km long with a 590m descent.

Trans Madeira 2024
Down to Nun's Valley.

Trans Madeira 2024
From 1095m to 640m in a heartbeat.

Trans Madeira 2024
Maurício making his magic to save bikes before the afternoon journey to Sao Vicente.

Trans Madeira 2024
Just a push from the media crew. Hope UCI doesn't get C-Dog disqualified for this...

Trans Madeira 2024
Trans Madeira 2024
Some extra motivation from the food zone crew and Madeira's sweet bananas.

Trans Madeira 2024
Quick recovery drink that makes wonders to your body, Poncha.

Trans Madeira 2024
Today is not really about racing. It's about the journey.

Trans Madeira 2024
Dan Wolfe didn't get the chance to ride day three back in 2021 due to getting injured on day two. This time he got to the north side.

Trans Madeira 2024
Kacper excited to get into a dark hole that leads to paradise.

Trans Madeira 2024
These tunnels and levadas were built to carry water around the island and still get the job done.

Trans Madeira 2024
There's light at the end of the tunnel, always.

Trans Madeira 2024
Maybe the best trail ever.

Trans Madeira 2024
After some mechanical issues and being 'saved' with a spare wheel by John from Freeride Madeira, Sian Dillon still leads the race on the Women category.

Trans Madeira 2024
Hard to define how good this trail is but it has been a part of Trans Madeira since edition one.

Trans Madeira 2024
Madeira loam.

Trans Madeira 2024
Trans Madeira 2024
Fresh Coral beers to celebrate another epic day riding bikes together.

Trans Madeira 2024
Happy. Tired. Destroyed. Feeling dead but so alive at the same time.

Trans Madeira 2024
Coral got us some custom 10 editions bottles that riders can take as a souvenir... after drinking it.

Trans Madeira 2024
Camp spot on the north side has been a favorite.

Trans Madeira 2024
Dinner is served.

Trans Madeira 2024
After a long day on the saddle its time to relax, eat and sleep.

Trans Madeira 2024
While racers rest there's a crew of mechanics, logistics, drivers and chef's getting ready for next day.

RESULTS AFTER DAY THREE
OVERALL MEN
1. Daniel Wolfe (IRL), 01:28:27
2. Liam Moynihan (GBR), 01:29:06
3. Alex Holowko (GBR), 01:30:28

OVERALL WOMEN
1. Sian Dillon (GBR), 01:43:21
2. Carina Claassen (GER), 01:47:21
3. Alba Wunderlin (SUI), 01:50:18

Full results.

