Video & Race Report: Trans Madeira Summer 2024 - Day 3

Words: Trans Madeira

1100 racers have seen this view of day three. Today we added 135 to that total.

A short hike-a-bike to get to the top of SS1. Eva is on her third edition but it still feels like a first.

John from Freeride Madeira has climbed this hill many times and he surely doesn't want to skip another round.

Blue sky in contrast with the alpine stages of day three.

Zig-zagging on the first stage of the day with one hour earlier start.

Slippery rock marbles to spice the morning.

Josh Bryceland's sister, Maria, on a mission to find out why her brother says this was top-three days he ever had on a bike. After twisting her knee at the end of third stage of the day she managed to finish the day which got her our 'Braveheart' award of the day.

Going down to then come up again on the hills ahead that take riders to the north side of Madeira.

Théo flying low, something he's not really used to.

Dan Wolfe got second today but still leads the overall.

Second stage of the day was 3.70km long with a 590m descent.

Down to Nun's Valley.

From 1095m to 640m in a heartbeat.

Maurício making his magic to save bikes before the afternoon journey to Sao Vicente.

Just a push from the media crew. Hope UCI doesn't get C-Dog disqualified for this...

Some extra motivation from the food zone crew and Madeira's sweet bananas.

Quick recovery drink that makes wonders to your body, Poncha.

Today is not really about racing. It's about the journey.

Dan Wolfe didn't get the chance to ride day three back in 2021 due to getting injured on day two. This time he got to the north side.

Kacper excited to get into a dark hole that leads to paradise.

These tunnels and levadas were built to carry water around the island and still get the job done.

There's light at the end of the tunnel, always.

Maybe the best trail ever.

After some mechanical issues and being 'saved' with a spare wheel by John from Freeride Madeira, Sian Dillon still leads the race on the Women category.

Hard to define how good this trail is but it has been a part of Trans Madeira since edition one.

Madeira loam.

Fresh Coral beers to celebrate another epic day riding bikes together.

Happy. Tired. Destroyed. Feeling dead but so alive at the same time.

Coral got us some custom 10 editions bottles that riders can take as a souvenir... after drinking it.

Camp spot on the north side has been a favorite.

Dinner is served.

After a long day on the saddle its time to relax, eat and sleep.

While racers rest there's a crew of mechanics, logistics, drivers and chef's getting ready for next day.

RESULTS AFTER DAY THREE

OVERALL MEN

1. Daniel Wolfe (IRL), 01:28:27

2. Liam Moynihan (GBR), 01:29:06

3. Alex Holowko (GBR), 01:30:28



OVERALL WOMEN

1. Sian Dillon (GBR), 01:43:21

2. Carina Claassen (GER), 01:47:21

3. Alba Wunderlin (SUI), 01:50:18



Fourteen stages have been completed, and although you can use winter time to get there's nothing that can prepare you for what's ahead. The morning kicks off in Funchal on the island's southern coast and finish in Sao Vicente on the northern side. This journey resembles a rollercoaster, both physically and emotionally, with constant ups and downs throughout the day. Day three of Trans Madeira, powered by Freeride Madeira, is a major challenge but so rewarding upon reaching the finish line.