Video & Race Report: Trans Madeira Summer 2024 - Day 3

Words: Trans Madeira
Fourteen stages have been completed, and although you can use winter time to get there's nothing that can prepare you for what's ahead. The morning kicks off in Funchal on the island's southern coast and finish in Sao Vicente on the northern side. This journey resembles a rollercoaster, both physically and emotionally, with constant ups and downs throughout the day. Day three of Trans Madeira, powered by Freeride Madeira, is a major challenge but so rewarding upon reaching the finish line.
Some extra motivation from the food zone crew and Madeira's sweet bananas.
Fresh Coral beers to celebrate another epic day riding bikes together.
Full results.
RESULTS AFTER DAY THREE
OVERALL MEN
1. Daniel Wolfe (IRL), 01:28:27
2. Liam Moynihan (GBR), 01:29:06
3. Alex Holowko (GBR), 01:30:28
OVERALL WOMEN
1. Sian Dillon (GBR), 01:43:21
2. Carina Claassen (GER), 01:47:21
3. Alba Wunderlin (SUI), 01:50:18