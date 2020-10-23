Video: Boosting & Tricking on Some of Squamish's Finest Flow

Oct 23, 2020
by Tannus Tires  


Kyle Quesnal is a B.C. local who spends most of his time at Whistler -- he lives, breathes and erm, drinks it. He works in the water treatment plant by day and hits the bike park by night. This summer, Kyle took to some Squamish flow to show what he is all about: pumping, tricking and boosting.

His competitive nature has taken him to the podium at dual slalom events at Crankworx, while his freeride drive takes him all around the province.

Learn more about Tannus Tires at tannusamerica.com.

Posted In:
Videos


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 Round 2
88474 views
Final Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 - Round 1
87364 views
Spotted: Prototype Shimano DH Derailleur
75465 views
Bike Check: Loic Bruni's Specialized Demo
73950 views
Qualifying Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 - Round 2
61512 views
Must Watch: Christian Rigal Rides San Diego on an Enduro Bike in 'Redemption'
49650 views
First Ride: Orbea's Rise is a New Breed of eMTB
42366 views
Major Private Equity Firms Considering Buying Canyon Bicycles - Sale Could Bring in $592 Million
40271 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.006839
Mobile Version of Website