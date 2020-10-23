Video: Boosting & Tricking on Some of Squamish's Finest Flow

Kyle Quesnal is a B.C. local who spends most of his time at Whistler -- he lives, breathes and erm, drinks it. He works in the water treatment plant by day and hits the bike park by night. This summer, Kyle took to some Squamish flow to show what he is all about: pumping, tricking and boosting.
His competitive nature has taken him to the podium at dual slalom events at Crankworx, while his freeride drive takes him all around the province.
Learn more about Tannus Tires at tannusamerica.com
.
0 Comments
Post a Comment