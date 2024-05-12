Video: Dawid Czekaj's Jibb Slopestyle Track in 'Wait, What?'

May 12, 2024
by Aleksander Osmałek  

After several months of intense planning and hard work, we managed to create something special - a place that not only helps young riders but also offers a good time for the more experienced ones.

What were our goals? We aimed to create a 'Jibb Slopestyle Track' filled with hips from left to right, a couple of pump track features, and as few straightforward jumps as possible. We wanted this place to be a connector for everyone, regardless of skill level, so that everyone could fully unleash their potential.

Of course, not everything is easy and simple. We've built too many jumps to properly water and quickly fix them. But next time, we'll do better!

"For most of my life, I've been riding BMX, but a few years ago, I discovered enduro and the possibilities it offers. Riding practically anywhere, anytime, regardless of weather, I immediately wanted to transfer my BMX tricks to a larger bike. After a few modifications, Slopeduro was born - a 27.5-inch bike capable of pulling off all the slopestyle tricks. After a whole season of riding in the woods and local bike parks, winter came, and it turns out, this bike is also suitable for the skatepark, so I decided to stick with the big bike for a while." Dawid Czekaj

Dawid's Commencal T.E.M.P.O bike check:


Frame: Commencal T.E.M.P.O size S
Rear Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate
Fork: RockShox Lyrik Ultimate 150mm
Stem: Deity 31.8mm length 35mm
Handlebar: Deity BLACKLABEL 31.8mm width 745mm
Brakes: SRAM Code Bronze
Crankset: SRAM GX T-type 165mm
Pedals: Deity Deftrap Comp
Wheels: Industry Nine Enduro 300 2 x 27.5”
Tires: Kenda Booster 27.5”
Rear Derailleur: Reverse Colab
Seatpost: Thomson Elite
Saddle: Burgtec


Thanks to everyone involved in making this happen.

Dawid Czekaj - Rider - @dawidczekaj1
Kacper Spławiński - Drone - @cine_ghost

@flairmotioninsta / Aleksander Osmałek


