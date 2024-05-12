Video: Dawid Czekaj's Jibb Slopestyle Track in 'Wait, What?'

Dawid Czekaj

Dawid's Commencal T.E.M.P.O bike check:





Frame: Commencal T.E.M.P.O size S

Rear Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate

Fork: RockShox Lyrik Ultimate 150mm

Stem: Deity 31.8mm length 35mm

Handlebar: Deity BLACKLABEL 31.8mm width 745mm

Brakes: SRAM Code Bronze

Crankset: SRAM GX T-type 165mm

Pedals: Deity Deftrap Comp

Wheels: Industry Nine Enduro 300 2 x 27.5”

Tires: Kenda Booster 27.5”

Rear Derailleur: Reverse Colab

Seatpost: Thomson Elite

Saddle: Burgtec







Dawid Czekaj - Rider -

Kacper Spławiński - Drone -



Thanks to everyone involved in making this happen.

After several months of intense planning and hard work, we managed to create something special - a place that not only helps young riders but also offers a good time for the more experienced ones.What were our goals? We aimed to create a 'Jibb Slopestyle Track' filled with hips from left to right, a couple of pump track features, and as few straightforward jumps as possible. We wanted this place to be a connector for everyone, regardless of skill level, so that everyone could fully unleash their potential.Of course, not everything is easy and simple. We've built too many jumps to properly water and quickly fix them. But next time, we'll do better!