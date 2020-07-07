Video: Hitting Every Trail at New Zealand's Newly Opened Middle Hill Bike Park

Located on the foothills of the South Islands, East Coast.

Baarbie Downhill, don't let that start fool you...It hits -58% grade!

Plenty of rocks to be found

and even more berms

Breath taking views & trails!

Twisty Tree laps

Morgz, knows a thing or two about riding and trail building

Post ride refuel

Fun in the shearing shed for everyone

The party didn't stop with just riding