Video: Hitting Every Trail at New Zealand's Newly Opened Middle Hill Bike Park

Located on the foothills of the South Islands, East Coast.

Baarbie Downhill, don't let that start fool you...It hits -58% grade!

Plenty of rocks to be found

and even more berms

Breath taking views & trails!

Twisty Tree laps

Morgz, knows a thing or two about riding and trail building

Post ride refuel

Fun in the shearing shed for everyone

The party didn't stop with just riding

New Zealand is well known for its great riding and relaxed vibe - well, we think we found the pinnacle of that. Forget Middle Earth this is, Middle Hill.They recently opened the gates to their Merino station come, Bike Park so we stopped in to catch a few laps with the founders 'G' and 'Morgz'.Book your laps post COVID laps at middlehillmtb.com The Perfect Line are supported by: Worralls - NZ importer of GT, SRAM, Rockshox, Bell, Giro, Continental, Cush Core and more.