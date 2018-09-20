VIDEOS

Video: Relive the Excitement of Joyride & the Hunt for the Triple Crown

Sep 20, 2018
by Red Bull Bike  

Relive the excitement of Red Bull Joyride. The grand finale of the Crankworx tour is the biggest and most demanding slopestyle event of the series.

MENTIONS: @redbullbike / @officialcrankworx


Must Read This Week
Video: Top-Speed World Record Smashed at 183 mph on a Bicycle
46641 views
29 Bikes From Red Bull Hardline 2018
46260 views
Nicolai's Electronically Shifted Gearbox Enduro Bike - Interbike 2018
45609 views
Jamis' New 3VO-Suspended Hardline Enduro Bike - Interbike 2018
45552 views
Video: Gee Atherton's Hardline Course Preview POV
45441 views
Final & Quali Results: Redbull Hardline 2018
44360 views
Is this Mondraker Prototype the Wildest XC Bike of the Year? - Interbike 2018
42968 views
Sam Hill’s Custom 'Día de Muertos' Nukeproof Mega 275c
40464 views

2 Comments

  • + 1
 Man I almost cry every time I see this guys with tears st the end of their runs. I love my sport!!
  • + 1
 Anyone else think this was going to be slopestyle on a DH bike?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.021412
Mobile Version of Website