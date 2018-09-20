Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Video: Relive the Excitement of Joyride & the Hunt for the Triple Crown
Sep 20, 2018
by
Red Bull Bike
Relive the excitement of Red Bull Joyride. The grand finale of the Crankworx tour is the biggest and most demanding slopestyle event of the series.
+ 1
lalientoxc
(4 mins ago)
Man I almost cry every time I see this guys with tears st the end of their runs. I love my sport!!
+ 1
aljoburr
(57 mins ago)
Anyone else think this was going to be slopestyle on a DH bike?
