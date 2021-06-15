Video: Ride Concepts Adds Max Fredriksson to Elite Athlete Team

Jun 15, 2021
by Ride Concepts  

PRESS RELEASE: Ride Concepts

First slopestyle-focused athlete to lace up in the VICE series

As the first Crankworx event since the pandemic kicks off, Ride Concepts announces the addition of slopestyle athlete Max Fredriksson to the elite athlete team.

“I have been riding Ride Concepts for many months now behind the scenes and I'm stoked to be officially part of the team now!” exclaimed Max. “As a contact point, it's something that I'm super picky about; it's so important to have the proper grip on your shoe. This partnership couldn't be better for me and adds to my confidence approaching Crankworx.”

Max is the first slopestyle-focused athlete on the elite roster and will wear the VICE series, designed for dirt jump and slopestyle.

He will compete in the Crankworx series beginning with Innsbruck and will continue to produce regular content through his YouTube channel throughout the season.


Ride Concepts is a rider-owned bike footwear company based in Reno, NV. For more information, visit www.rideconcepts.com.

Posted In:
Videos Ride Concepts Max Fredriksson


7 Comments

  • 7 0
 "elite athlete team" eh? Does ride concepts have a "mediocre weekend warrior team"? I might have a shot at making it on that team!
  • 1 0
 Oooh...good idea! Minus the mediocre
  • 3 0
 that team is just as important.
  • 1 0
 @RideConcepts: Can I join the team? Like seriously?? lol
  • 3 0
 Max is gonna shred Dave sooooooo hard!
  • 1 0
 He's gonna kill it on his new Dave... Yessir
  • 2 0
 hell yeah! Max and Dave!

