Video: Ride Concepts Adds Max Fredriksson to Elite Athlete Team

PRESS RELEASE: Ride ConceptsFirst slopestyle-focused athlete to lace up in the VICE series
As the first Crankworx event since the pandemic kicks off, Ride Concepts announces the addition of slopestyle athlete Max Fredriksson to the elite athlete team.
“I have been riding Ride Concepts for many months now behind the scenes and I'm stoked to be officially part of the team now!” exclaimed Max. “As a contact point, it's something that I'm super picky about; it's so important to have the proper grip on your shoe. This partnership couldn't be better for me and adds to my confidence approaching Crankworx.”
Max is the first slopestyle-focused athlete on the elite roster and will wear the VICE series, designed for dirt jump and slopestyle.
He will compete in the Crankworx series beginning with Innsbruck and will continue to produce regular content through his YouTube channel throughout the season.
Ride Concepts is a rider-owned bike footwear company based in Reno, NV. For more information, visit www.rideconcepts.com
