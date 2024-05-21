17-Year-Old Patricia Druwen Gears Up for Crankworx Slopestyle

In 2023, Patricia received her new sponsor helmet at Crankworx Whistler and got to session the Red Bull Joyride course. (c) Clint Trahan

PRESS RELEASE: Crankworx World Tour

June 12-16

I was actually just a normal student, but suddenly everything happened very quickly. I rode in bigger and bigger competitions and traveled a lot more, then more sponsors approached me, and I soon realised that I would become a professional athlete. — German Slopestyle prodigy Patricia Druwen about how her life changed

I’ve traveled the world, seen and ridden beautiful new training spots, and made lots of new friends who are all supportive. I feel like I’m part of a big family where I’ve been warmly welcomed, and all the riders always help me – even when I get stuck. — Youngest in the field Patricia Druwen feeling right at home in the sport

The most important thing is to simply not lose the fun and to always keep going even when things aren’t going well [...and] to ride a lot and to keep training. Looking at my role models, learning everything from them, and of course to always have fun in what you do. — Patricia on her role models

Looking to the future is not so easy, but I will always try to keep going and get even better. It would be nice if many more young riders come [to the competitions]...Of course the beginning will be difficult, but if you don’t start, everything stays the same. Young riders should find the courage to enter a contest, it’s really fun! — Patricia Druwen on role of upcoming talent in the future of Slopestyle

My whole family will be there, and also a lot of friends who support me, so that means more pressure but also a nice feeling when you have so many people you know there to support you. Innsbruck is just super cool, it’s a really big course with lots of airtime, and the atmosphere there is just amazing.

With just three weeks to go until the Crankworx World Tour descends upon Innsbruck, the world's elite mountain bike athletes are gearing up for the highly anticipated multi-discipline festival running from. Among the local heroes is Germany's Patricia Druwen, who, at only 17, has taken the world of Slopestyle Mountain Biking by storm.Druwen's journey began as an 11-year-old discovering her passion for dirt bikes. Fast-forward a few years, by the age of 13, she was competing professionally, and at 15, she made her Crankworx debut in 2022 in the U19 category. A year later, she was competing in the Women's Pro category at the Crankworx Speed & Style event.Now, Patricia is a force to be reckoned with in the Slopestyle scene. In 2023, she was named "FMBA Red Bull Rookie of the Year" and awarded the prestigious Red Bull helmet at Crankworx Whistler. Dubbed the "Queen of Gnar" for her creative and intense tricks, Druwen's rapid rise to the pinnacle of the sport has transformed her life.Since her 2022 Crankworx debut, Patricia Druwen's riding skills and strategic approach have evolved.Confidence, pressure, and fear can be challenging for all professional athletes, especially young ones. At just 17, Patricia Druwen combats these obstacles by returning to the basics. " Her creativity, freedom, and expression on the bike define her style, and her ability to pull of women's world-first tricks, like backflip double bar spins, makes her a role model for young riders. Despite her talent and rapid success, she looks up to role models herself, including Tomas Lemoine and fellow German rider Erik Fedko.Although the year has been off to a rocky start, Patricia Druwen is ready to take on her first SWC season. (c) Clint TrahanAt such a young age, Druwen is breaking boundaries and inspiring young girls catching bike fever. As she continues to expand limits, staying focused on what's in front of her as well as inspiring her peers is essential.With Crankworx Innsbruck just around the corner, it will be a significant one for Patricia, holding many 'firsts'. This is the inaugural year of women to compete in the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship (SWC) – a huge first in the sport. And of course, a first for her on the big stage competing in front of a home crowd in the Slopestyle event. Her cool and collected attitude will be on display from. While the season kick-off did not go according to plan and she could not compete at the Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza at Crankworx Rotorua earlier this year due to health reasons, she is ready to take on the world's best Slopestyle athletes at Crankworx Cairns later this week before making her way to Europe.As preparations for the only European stop on the Crankworx World Tour ramp up, the eighth edition in Innsbruck is set to be a special one, with a newly designed freeride area, more side events, and lots of parties.Excited to cheer on Patricia and her fellow male and female Slopestyle athletes at Crankworx Innsbruck?