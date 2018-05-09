Lenzerheide Prepares For The 2018 World Champs - Video

PRESS RELEASE: Lenzerheide
The anticipation is mounting for the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships presented by Mercedes-Benz. With the World Cup already underway, the Swiss supporters just can’t wait to welcome last year’s World Cup winners Greg Minnaar (RSA), Myriam Nicole (FRA), Annie Last (GBR) and Nino Schurter (SUI) back to Lenzerheide.
After battling it out in the humid heat of Cairns last year, the Mountain Bike World Championships are returning to Europe this autumn! The world’s best Cross-Country and Downhill athletes visited Lenzerheide for three MTB World Cups in the past three years and will come back to the Rothornbahn in East Switzerland for the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships presented by Mercedes-Benz from September 5-9, 2018. Undoubtedly the riders will be giving it their all in preparation for the hunt for the coveted rainbow stripes. However, a prestigious event like this also requires the fans and spectators to put in the work, so they can support their favourite stars, pushing both themselves and the athletes to the limit, in hope of being able to celebrate with champagne and gold medals.
In order to be able to give the superstars of downhill and cross-country mountain biking the welcome and support they deserve, the hosts have already started to lay the groundwork to be the best supporters the world of biking has ever seen: Chainsaw training, beer hacks and the art of choosing the right cowbell – the Swiss are going into the greatest of detail when it comes to the perfect preparation for the World Championships this September. Will you be joining them at the side of the tracks and get your favourite athletes pumped and psyched for a medal-winning run? Everyone who books their ticket on here
by June 30 receives a 20% Early Bird discount. Tickets are available for singular days or the whole week.5 action-packed days of mountain biking – 11 golden decisions
The games begin on September 5 with the cross-country team relay. Every nation puts a team together consisting of a Junior, U23 athlete and Elite men and women athlete, each of which lay down a sprint lap on the demanding course in Lenzerheide before tagging their fellow rider to send him or her on their way. Which team will be able to put the best team together across all age groups?
From the second day onward, the competition returns to the well-known World Cup formats. On September 6-7 we will see the best cross-country Juniors and U23’s tackle the gnarly track before the Elite categories roll to the start line on Saturday, September 8. Will Nino Schurter and Jolanda Neff be able to defend their World Championship titles and rainbow stripes in front of their home crowd? Gaging by the last World Cups here, we will be in for an astounding atmosphere. Finally the Kings and Queens of Downhill will be taking on the STRAIGHTline on Sunday, September 9. Loïc Bruni (FRA) and Miranda Miller (CAN) will put everything on the line in order to keep the likes of Aaron Gwin (USA) and Myriam Nicole (FRA) at bay in hope of defending their gold medals. The biggest Swiss hope in Downhill will be Emilie Siegenthaler, who has already shown she can handle the fast Downhill track in Lenzerheide in last year’s World Cup by racing to third place.
Apart from all the race action, all spectators can look forward to numerous side events, parties and the 7,500m2 / 80,729ft2 big Expo-Area, where many exhibitors and all Downhill and Cross-Country teams will present themselves.
Check out the full race schedule here
.
Information about the region: arosalenzerheide.swiss/Biking
Photos by Sven Martin
0 Comments
Post a Comment