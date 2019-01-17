VIDEOS

Video: Exploring La Thuile, Pila & the Aosta Valley

Jan 16, 2019
by MTB BEDS  

Hailing from Morzine in the French Alps MTB Beds have spent years searching out the world's best venues and resorts allowing clients to ride the best trails the world has to offer. This year is no exception as they release their latest offering - Aosta Valley.

Aosta is an ancient Roman city at 583m above sea level, and the largest in the Aosta Valley region with a population of 35,000 and some of the best mountain bike trails in the world, no questions asked.

PC Scott Windsor

Located in the centre of the Valley, the town was founded by the Romans in 25 BC at a geographical point where the valley floor reaches its maximum width, and where the geography of the mountains heading to France and Switzerland converge. The presence of the Piccolo and Gran San Bernardo Alpine hills makes Aosta an important strategic junction from a transport point of view and gives amazing access by uplift vehicles to the epic terrain that is hidden away in these hills.

PC Scott Windsor

Famous for its snow-capped peaks of the Matterhorn, Mont Blanc, Monte Rosa and the Gran Paradiso. There are several major ski resorts here which include Courmayeur and Cervinia, but what we are really interested in are the hills of the surrounding valley and the resorts of La Thuile and Pila!

PC Scott Windsor

When it comes to the riding this reflects the stunning scenery and inviting culture that Aosta has, providing natural flowy trails with descents of up to 2,000m. For more information on this incredible holiday package check out the link below -

https://www.mtbbeds.com/

Must Read This Week
Video: Christopher Walken Stars in New YT Jeffsy Teaser Video
76827 views
YT Announces New 2019 Jeffsy
75233 views
Review: Intense's M29 is a DH Racing Thoroughbred
58770 views
First Ride: YT's New Long-Travel 29er, the Jeffsy 29 CF Pro Race
55989 views
Exploring the Relationship Between Handlebar vs Stem Length
52075 views
Video: Kirill Benderoni Posts Footage of the Crash That Left Him in a Coma
46645 views
Review: The Banshee Legend 29" Rewards Aggressive Riders
44503 views
Inside Stanton Bikes' Full Suspension UK Manufacturing
41697 views

4 Comments

  • + 2
 La Thuile has some of the best terrains you can ride, steep, loamy and technical with incredible views, I need to get out here again this summer!
  • + 2
 I've both snowboarded and MTB'd in Pila in the past and loved it for both... It's a place I'll be visiting again soon!
  • + 2
 Looks amazing! Went there a few years ago and want to go back!
  • + 1
 Some of the EWS trails in La Thuile are incredible, Lupin I think is madness. Looks so good!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.024862
Mobile Version of Website