Video: Exploring La Thuile, Pila & the Aosta Valley

Hailing from Morzine in the French Alps MTB Beds have spent years searching out the world's best venues and resorts allowing clients to ride the best trails the world has to offer. This year is no exception as they release their latest offering - Aosta Valley.Aosta is an ancient Roman city at 583m above sea level, and the largest in the Aosta Valley region with a population of 35,000 and some of the best mountain bike trails in the world, no questions asked.Located in the centre of the Valley, the town was founded by the Romans in 25 BC at a geographical point where the valley floor reaches its maximum width, and where the geography of the mountains heading to France and Switzerland converge. The presence of the Piccolo and Gran San Bernardo Alpine hills makes Aosta an important strategic junction from a transport point of view and gives amazing access by uplift vehicles to the epic terrain that is hidden away in these hills.Famous for its snow-capped peaks of the Matterhorn, Mont Blanc, Monte Rosa and the Gran Paradiso. There are several major ski resorts here which include Courmayeur and Cervinia, but what we are really interested in are the hills of the surrounding valley and the resorts of La Thuile and Pila!When it comes to the riding this reflects the stunning scenery and inviting culture that Aosta has, providing natural flowy trails with descents of up to 2,000m. For more information on this incredible holiday package check out the link below -