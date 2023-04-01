Chasing Epic Launches Limited Edition Experience-Based NFTs

Chasing Epic – the leading provider of all-inclusive, guided mountain bike trips for experienced riders in North America – is stoked to announce a series of limited-edition NFTs (Non Fungible Tokens) representing each of our eight bucket-list destinations. Made famous by digital artists around the world and reinforced in popularity by the recent release by Donald Trump, we wanted to offer our riders a new way to experience our epic trips, and provide them with a sense of accomplishment when they post on social media; not to mention the incredible sentimental value they’ll get when they see the NFTs in their digital wallet.“We’ve seen companies like DoorDash and Uber Eats prove the market for people who really just want to stay at home and live their lives without having to leave the house. So in order to tap into those ‘riders’, we’re offering them a way to brag about their riding adventures on social media without ever having to train, breathe hard, or even ride a bike, really. Plus, these limited edition NFTs are obviously going to increase in value over time, so why wouldn’t you invest?” says owner and founder, Steve Mokan.How does it work? It’s simple, really. All you do is pay a small premium over the cost of a standard “in-person” trip and choose your destination: Brevard, Crested Butte, Durango, Fruita/Moab, Monarch Crest, Sea to Sky, Sun Valley, or Tucson. We’ll send you a welcome letter and an itinerary, and you get to pick your four favorite rides; once that’s done, we send you a set of photos to choose from. Those are the photos we re-create with you on the bike, all based on a few portraits you send to us! We’ve got lots of amazing examples to show you the quality of our work – your friends will never know you didn’t actually go on the trip!In addition to the NFTs themselves, purchasers of a limited-edition set will also get a series of motivational text messages from our guides, saying how awesome they did, and how hard they shredded that day- more evidence to share with your friends and family to show how awesome you are. They’ll also have the opportunity to purchase additional images from various trips including breath-taking scenics, trail signs, and bikes leaning against things.