Answers to All 15 Questions From Round 2 of DH Fantasy Trivia

While the World Cup circus is on pause and the world's top riders are locked down, we've been rewatching old races and classic mountain bike DVDs and nerding out about whether the rainbow curse is real or not... and many of you are likely doing the same. To put all that World Cup DH knowledge to use, we're running DH Fantasy Trivia while we wait for DH racing to start back up.
Which Pinkbike user originally created the idea for the Stevie Smith Ghost Run at Fort William in 2016?@fartymarty@hwulex@WAKIdesigns
@protour@esander@pigman65
Other
What was the name of Steve Peat’s pop up pub at Fort William in 2016?Peatys Bar
Peaty’s Pints
Beer Goggles
One More Round
A Quick Pint
Cheers
Trail Ale
Other
According to Red Bull’s 2019 Fort William live feed, what is the gradient of the X-Class Wall chute into the finish area underneath the Visit Scotland sender?
43%53%
63%
73%
83%
93%
Other
According to Trailforks, what is the total altitude loss from the start gate to the finish area of the Fort William World Cup DH Track?
400m
420m
520m565m
610m
740m
Other
What trick did Cedric Gracia attempt on the road gap on his Fort William race run in 2011?
Toboggan
Tuck no-hander
E.T
Bar HumpSuicide no-hander
Whip
One hander while flipping the bird
Other
Video from 2011
|I wanted to go for a full suicide, but my bars started to come off line and I was like, ‘Whooops! Time to grab the bars!’ For sure for a second I was nervous, but as soon as I had my grip back I was like, ‘OK, no problems!’—Cedric Gracia
What was Tracy Moseley’s average speed when she won the first World Cup race at Fort William in 2002 according to the official Tissot Timing?
17.1mph17.2mph
17.3mph
17.4mph
17.5mph
Other
Full Tissot Timing results here
.
What colour kit was Myriam Nicole wearing on the podium at the 2011 Fort William World Cup?Blue and white
Yellow and black
Green and black
The rainbow Jersey
Grey
Pink
Other
26 minute highlight show
from Fort William
Ben Cathro came 8th at Fort William in 2008 wearing a skin suit but what position was he initially given due to a timing error?
1st
4th6th
22nd
25th
999th
Other
How many beer did Chris Kovarik have to celebrate when he won the opening round at Fort William in 2002 by 14 seconds?
5-10
10-15
15-2020+
What’s the best Elite World Cup result by a Scottish rider?
1st
2nd
3rd4th
5th
6th
OtherStu Thomson Grouse Mountain 2003 and Reece Wilson Fort William 2018.
Who has the most Elite World Cup DH wins at Fort William?
Steve PeatGreg Minnaar
Rachel Atherton
Tracy Moseley
Other
Greg Minnaar - 7 (‘17, ‘16, ‘15, ‘11, ‘09, ‘08, ‘04)
How many Elite riders earned their first ever DH World Cup win at Fort William?
1
2
34
5
6
OtherMosley 2002, Gros 2003, Brosnan 2014, Pierron 2018.
How many Elite World Cup DH races have Trek won at Fort William?
1
2
34
5
6
7
8
OtherMoseley 2009&2011, Gwin 2012, Atherton 2016
How many right-hand turns were there on the 2019 Fort William World Cup DH track?41
72
104
139
150+Source
What mechanical did Sam Hill suffer in finals at the 2005 Fort William World Cup DH race?
PunctureBent crank
Snapped spoke
Snapped frame
Chain fell off
OtherSource
