Answers to All 15 Questions From Round 2 of DH Fantasy Trivia

Which Pinkbike user originally created the idea for the Stevie Smith Ghost Run at Fort William in 2016?

@hwulex

@protourOther

What was the name of Steve Peat’s pop up pub at Fort William in 2016?

Peatys Bar

Peaty’s PintsBeer GogglesOne More RoundA Quick PintCheersTrail AleOther

According to Red Bull’s 2019 Fort William live feed, what is the gradient of the X-Class Wall chute into the finish area underneath the Visit Scotland sender?

53%

43%63%73%83%93%Other

According to Trailforks, what is the total altitude loss from the start gate to the finish area of the Fort William World Cup DH Track?

565m

400m420m520m610m740mOther

What trick did Cedric Gracia attempt on the road gap on his Fort William race run in 2011?

Suicide no-hander

I wanted to go for a full suicide, but my bars started to come off line and I was like, ‘Whooops! Time to grab the bars!’ For sure for a second I was nervous, but as soon as I had my grip back I was like, ‘OK, no problems!’ — Cedric Gracia

TobogganTuck no-handerE.TBar HumpWhipOne hander while flipping the birdOther

What was Tracy Moseley’s average speed when she won the first World Cup race at Fort William in 2002 according to the official Tissot Timing?

17.2mph

17.1mph17.3mph17.4mph17.5mphOtherFull Tissot Timing results here

What colour kit was Myriam Nicole wearing on the podium at the 2011 Fort William World Cup?

Blue and white

Yellow and blackGreen and blackThe rainbow JerseyGreyPinkOther26 minute highlight show from Fort William

Ben Cathro came 8th at Fort William in 2008 wearing a skin suit but what position was he initially given due to a timing error?

6th

1st4th22nd25th999thOther

How many beer did Chris Kovarik have to celebrate when he won the opening round at Fort William in 2002 by 14 seconds?

20+

5-1010-1515-20

What’s the best Elite World Cup result by a Scottish rider?

4th

1st2nd3rd5th6thOther

Who has the most Elite World Cup DH wins at Fort William?

Greg Minnaar

Steve PeatRachel AthertonTracy MoseleyOtherGreg Minnaar - 7 (‘17, ‘16, ‘15, ‘11, ‘09, ‘08, ‘04)

How many Elite riders earned their first ever DH World Cup win at Fort William?

4

Other

How many Elite World Cup DH races have Trek won at Fort William?

4

Other

How many right-hand turns were there on the 2019 Fort William World Cup DH track?

41

72104139150+

What mechanical did Sam Hill suffer in finals at the 2005 Fort William World Cup DH race?

Bent crank

