Answers to All 15 Questions From Round 2 of DH Fantasy Trivia

Jul 29, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  


While the World Cup circus is on pause and the world's top riders are locked down, we've been rewatching old races and classic mountain bike DVDs and nerding out about whether the rainbow curse is real or not... and many of you are likely doing the same. To put all that World Cup DH knowledge to use, we're running DH Fantasy Trivia while we wait for DH racing to start back up.

Stay tuned for the prize winners from this round to be announced tomorrow!


Round 2 Answers

Which Pinkbike user originally created the idea for the Stevie Smith Ghost Run at Fort William in 2016?


@fartymarty
@hwulex
@WAKIdesigns
@protour
@esander
@pigman65
Other


What was the name of Steve Peat’s pop up pub at Fort William in 2016?


Peatys Bar
Peaty’s Pints
Beer Goggles
One More Round
A Quick Pint
Cheers
Trail Ale
Other


According to Red Bull’s 2019 Fort William live feed, what is the gradient of the X-Class Wall chute into the finish area underneath the Visit Scotland sender?


43%
53%
63%
73%
83%
93%
Other



According to Trailforks, what is the total altitude loss from the start gate to the finish area of the Fort William World Cup DH Track?


400m
420m
520m
565m
610m
740m
Other



What trick did Cedric Gracia attempt on the road gap on his Fort William race run in 2011?


Toboggan
Tuck no-hander
E.T
Bar Hump
Suicide no-hander
Whip
One hander while flipping the bird
Other

bigquotesI wanted to go for a full suicide, but my bars started to come off line and I was like, ‘Whooops! Time to grab the bars!’ For sure for a second I was nervous, but as soon as I had my grip back I was like, ‘OK, no problems!’Cedric Gracia

Video from 2011

What was Tracy Moseley’s average speed when she won the first World Cup race at Fort William in 2002 according to the official Tissot Timing?


17.1mph
17.2mph
17.3mph
17.4mph
17.5mph
Other


Full Tissot Timing results here.

What colour kit was Myriam Nicole wearing on the podium at the 2011 Fort William World Cup?


Blue and white
Yellow and black
Green and black
The rainbow Jersey
Grey
Pink
Other


26 minute highlight show from Fort William


Ben Cathro came 8th at Fort William in 2008 wearing a skin suit but what position was he initially given due to a timing error?


1st
4th
6th
22nd
25th
999th
Other

How many beer did Chris Kovarik have to celebrate when he won the opening round at Fort William in 2002 by 14 seconds?

5-10
10-15
15-20
20+

What’s the best Elite World Cup result by a Scottish rider?


1st
2nd
3rd
4th
5th
6th
Other

Stu Thomson Grouse Mountain 2003 and Reece Wilson Fort William 2018.

Who has the most Elite World Cup DH wins at Fort William?


Steve Peat
Greg Minnaar
Rachel Atherton
Tracy Moseley
Other

Greg Minnaar - 7 (‘17, ‘16, ‘15, ‘11, ‘09, ‘08, ‘04)

How many Elite riders earned their first ever DH World Cup win at Fort William?


1
2
3
4
5
6
Other

Mosley 2002, Gros 2003, Brosnan 2014, Pierron 2018.

How many Elite World Cup DH races have Trek won at Fort William?


1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Other


Moseley 2009&2011, Gwin 2012, Atherton 2016

How many right-hand turns were there on the 2019 Fort William World Cup DH track?


41
72
104
139
150+

Source

What mechanical did Sam Hill suffer in finals at the 2005 Fort William World Cup DH race?


Puncture
Bent crank
Snapped spoke
Snapped frame
Chain fell off
Other

Source


Stay tuned for Round 3! Remember, these trivia quizzes WILL count towards the overall DH Fantasy League, so if you're all all-time World Cup nerd (or just have a knack for guessing!) you could be the lucky person who gets to design a custom Project One Trek Slash carbon frame to bring home kitted out with Rockshox suspension and SRAM components!

Each trivia round will feature 15 questions and feature prizing for the overall Top Nerd. Once racing resumes (fingers crossed!), we'll continue with the regular Fantasy DH League and combine the points from Fantasy Trivia with Fantasy DH for a total of 9 rounds and crown the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion and present the Grand prize of a complete bike!




The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek.



Posted In:
Contests and Deals Fantasy Fantasy DH Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Match the Rider to these 45 Custom DH Bikes
130704 views
Check Out: 16 New Hardtails for 2020
86333 views
Spotted: Does Norco's New DH Bike Use Flex Stays?
65376 views
Welcome to the 2020 Pinkbike Field Test - Cross-Country Bike Edition
63486 views
Super Lightweight Components From XC Race Bikes
51915 views
Bontrager Release BITS Integrated Stem Tool System
45770 views
YT Releases New High End Specs of Capra and Decoy
36280 views
Spot Announces New Mayhem 130 and 150
35012 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Stevie's ghost ride was amazing and fitting. Well done guys and gals

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010347
Mobile Version of Website