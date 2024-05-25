Final Results: Pump Track - Crankworx Cairns 2024

May 24, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
You can watch the replay here.

Results:
Pro Men

1st. Ryan Gilchrist
2nd. Jayce Cunning
3rd. Bas Van Steenbergen
4th. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene

Pro Women

1st. Jordy Scott
2nd. Caroline Buchanan
3rd. Shania Rawson
4th. Cassie Voysey



Full Results:

Pro Men

photo

Pro Women

photo



