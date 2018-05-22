Jackson Davis Brings Nukeproof's New Ridewear To Life In Queenstown - Video

The chase of the endless summer continues and with it a new career for Jackson Davis: modelling.
The Queenstown area has developed a huge reputation around the world as New Zealand's "adventure capital". It is the perfect place for us Northern hemisphere-ers to escape the winter blues and ride some world class trails and get ready for the season ahead. It's also the meeting point for the start of the Vanzac's world tour. After an "impromptu" exit a year ago, the crew & Nukeproof athlete, and soon to be international male model, Jackson Davis managed to smuggle themselves back into town for another summer of shredding. With the awesome backdrop there, Nukeproof asked photographer Laurence CE (who was on a busman's holiday exploring New Zealand) to meet up with Jacko to shoot a video and photos for Nukeproof's new ride wear range.
Surprisingly, despite his rugged good looks; Jackson is a little short on modelling experience, but after a watch of Zoolander, tips from the Vanzac's and an internet search for models, he had his pout dialled. The results were stunning (nothing to do with the beautiful South Island back drop).
Huge thank you to Skyline Bike Park trail crew, Jackson and Laurence CE Full lookbook for Spring 2018 Nukeproof Ridewear www.nukeproof.com
Photo: Laurence CE
Video: Laurence CE
Music: Grace Mesa- How do you like me now?
