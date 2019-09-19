Details Announced for Madeira Bike Race 2020

PRESS RELEASE: Madeira Bike Race 2020
For the past ten years, Madeira
, a Portuguese island located in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean has been carving its way to become one of the best mountain bike destinations on the planet! Big mountains, beautiful landscapes, delicious food, warm weather all year round and over 600 years of history and culture make Madeira the ultimate adventure and a reason to be on your bucket list for the years to come! Combine all of this with some of the most challenging and unique mountain bike trails and you got yourself a race and a ride to remember.
With the goal of promoting the island as an adventure destination, we’ve been organizing mountain bike events, improving our trail network and connecting all the loose dots; ultimately offering a unique experience of what Madeira is all about. Since 2017 we jumped our way to international events such as two times Enduro World Series Madeira
and two times Trans Madeira
, where the feedback from racers pushed us to keep on chasing new adventures, and that’s how Madeira Bike Race
went from dream to reality.THE RACEMadeira Bike Race
is a pairs-format multi-day mountain bike marathon that explores two Portuguese islands located in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, Madeira and Porto Santo. The event is scheduled to happen between 8th and 12th October 2020
. Over the course of five days, which includes a day of prologue, riders will have the chance to race some of the most diverse terrain on Earth combining the best things the islands has to offer!
The jungles of the north, the dry and rough south of the island and the traverse between east and west in a unique route. The official course is still to be released but racers should expect to ride over 270 kilometers distance with around 8000 meters ascent, going through the perfect balance of scenic fire roads and singletracks around Madeira and Porto Santo. For this first edition, the event is limited to 60 teams and divided into 3 main categories: men, women and mixed. The event is organized by Clube Caniço Riders and Freeride Madeira
, a mountain bike holiday company based on the island. REGISTRATIONS
The event has one race package available that pretty much includes everything from the moment you land on the island, making a super laid back experience where you can focus on the adventure ahead. Five nights accommodation in three to five stars hotels; a complete meal plan that includes breakfast, feed zones, after race lunch and dinner; all logistics for you and your bicycle; all shuttles and ferry ride to Porto Santo and back; airport transfers; access to media content; official race jersey; professional mechanics and bike wash service.
Registrations are set to open on the 1st February, 10:00 (GMT)
with a ‘first-come first-served’ plan, via www.madeirabikerace.com
.
